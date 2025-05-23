Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics, Titan | Tagged: diamond, diamond previews

Conan And Ekos On The Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews Catalog

Conan and Ekos on the covers of next week's Diamond Previews catalog, but will you be able to order everything on the inside?

Article Summary Conan the Barbarian #23 and Aspen's Ekos #1 headline next week's Diamond Previews catalog covers.

Major publishers like Marvel, Dark Horse, and IDW are pulling out of Diamond's distribution network.

Amid industry changes, not all titles in Previews may be orderable, causing confusion for retailers.

Diamond's future as a comic distributor is uncertain after its acquisition by Ad Populum.

Next week, Diamond Previews will arrive in comic book stores. But due to the news that Penguin Random House is pulling Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW, Dstlry, Boom, TokyoPop out of third-party Diamond Comic Distribution, what will be in this catalogue may not be all orderable, probably leading to considerable confusion. The future of Duiamond, recently bought by Ad Populum, is up in the air. And while Hermes Press said that Diamond won't be distributing their comics or others anymore, I have had pushback from Diamond/Ad Populum on that, that they are definitely still in the comics distribution business.

On the cover of the new Diamond Previews is Conan the Barbarian #23 from Titan Comics. "Manipulated by the Great Serpent, Conan the Barbarian and his allies are drawn ever deeper into Stygia as Jim Zub and Fernando Dagnino's latest story arc continues in Titan Comics' Conan the Barbarian #23"

On the back cover and the catalogue spine is Ekos #1 from Aspen Comics. "Aspen Comics features on the cover of PREVIEWS for the first time as a character created by Michael Turner and Geoff Johns embarks on an epic adventure through the worlds of Aspen in the new mini-series from David Maisel, J.T. Krul, and Alex Konat, Aspen's EKOS #1."

And on the order form cover, "The USS Enterprise is departing Spacedock as Hiya Toys launches the PREVIEWS Exclusive Star Trek (2009) Replica Art USS Enterprise NCC-1701 Ship into comic shops and Star Trek collections."

Their Gems of the Month include:

Dynamite Entertainment's Harley Quinn x Elvira #1, Sonja Reborn #1, and Stitch #1

Marvel Comics' Godzilla vs. the Marvel Universe TP

Titan Comics' Conan the Barbarian #23 and The Savage Sword of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Volume 10 HC

Featured items from the Deluxe Publishers

Zenescope Entertainment's Robyn Hood: The Infinite War One-Shot

Yes, they are running out of Gems and Deluxe publishers. And Marvel is right out now. Things are changing fast.

