Conan and Mirka Andolfo in Ablaze February 2021 Solicitations

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #3 CVR A DAN PANOSIAN (MR)

ABLAZE

DEC201084

(W) Robert E. Howard, Robin Recht (A) Robin Recht (CA) Dan Panosian

Robert E. Howard's Conan is brought to life UNCENSORED! Discover the true Conan, unrestrained, violent, and sexual. Read the story as he intended!

After pursuing Atali, who has been mercilessly taunting him for two straight days, Conan finally catches up with the lithe, fiery-haired goddess. When he does, he finds her brothers as well, lying in wait, ready to pounce and take the barbarian's life in sacrifice to their father Ymir. An epic battle ensues…one in which the Cimmerian's might and force of will is put to the ultimate test!

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #3 CVR B VANCE KELLY (MR)

ABLAZE

DEC201085

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #3 CVR C ALBURQUERQUE (MR)

ABLAZE

DEC201086

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #3 CVR D CASAS (MR)

ABLAZE

DEC201087

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #3 10 COPY VANCE KELLY VIRGI

ABLAZE

DEC201088

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #3 20 COPY PANOSIAN PENCIL A

ABLAZE

DEC201089

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #3 30 COPY CASAS NEGATIVE IN

ABLAZE

DEC201090

GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #2 CVR A CHARLIE ADLARD (MR)

ABLAZE

DEC201091

(W) Benjamin Von Eckartsberg (A) Thomas von Kummant (CA) Charlie Adlard

Archer accuses Bagster of raping Celine, and goes to Kingsten, demanding a public trial. But the trial does not go as planned. Instead of Bagster, it's Archer who is accused, betrayed and condemned by false evidence. Archer finds himself in very bad predicament, with the real possibility of permanent exile from the colony looming…

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #2 CVR B CRAIG DAVISON (MR)

ABLAZE

DEC201092

GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #2 CVR C KALVACHEV (MR)

ABLAZE

DEC201093

GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #2 CVR D KUMMANT (MR)

ABLAZE

DEC201094

GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #2 10 COPY CHARLIE ADLARD VIRGIN INCV (MR

ABLAZE

DEC201095

GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #2 20 COPY KALVACHER VIRGIN INCV (MR)

ABLAZE

DEC201096

GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #2 30 COPY CHARLIE ADLARD NEGATIVE INCV (

ABLAZE

DEC201097

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #4 CVR A OLIVER VATINE (MR)

ABLAZE

DEC201098

(W) Mirka Andolfo, Davide Goy (A) Gabriele Bagnoli, Federica Di Meo, Francesco Barbieri (CA) Olivier Vatine

In Un/Sacred Vol 2, Mirka and her special guests invite you once again into the world of Angelina and Damiano…and Eden, the new arrival in the family! Issue 4 features the story of Damiano's band getting back together, a day in the life of Angelina's school teaching adventures, and more… In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #4 CVR B ANDOLFO EDEN (MR)

ABLAZE

DEC201099

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #4 CVR C ANDOLFO PENCIL ART (M

ABLAZE

DEC201100

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #4 CVR D FERRARI (MR)

ABLAZE

DEC201101

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #4 10 COPY ANDOLFO VIRGIN C CV

ABLAZE

DEC201102

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #4 20 COPY FERRARI PENCIL ART

ABLAZE

DEC201103

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #4 30 COPY ANDOLFO NEGATIVE B

ABLAZE

DEC201104

COCAINE COAST GN (MR)

ABLAZE

DEC201105

(W) Luis Bustos, Nacho Carretero (A/CA) Luis Bustos

A TRUE STORY and expose on Drug Trafficking in Europe! Now a hit Netflix show!

In Cocaine Coast, journalist Nacho Carretero and Luis Bustos tell the incredible true story of how a sleepy, unassuming corner of Spain became the cocaine gateway into Europe from Colombia, exposing a new generation of criminals, cartels and corrupt officials, more efficient and ruthless than any who came before.

A docu-graphic novel, with lots of action and adventure, Cocaine Coast tells us about the violent past, present and future of drug trafficking in Europe. In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $19.99

GREAT GATSBY ILLUSTRATED HC ED

ABLAZE

DEC201106

(W) F Scott Fitzgerald (A) Various (CA) Francis Cugat

F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby is a tragic love story, a mystery, and a commentary on America. It concerns itself with the lives of the wealthy as observed by the narrator Nick Carraway, who served in the army during World War I, moved to New York and settles in West Egg, Long Island. There he meets the wealthy Jay Gatsby- a mysterious man who gives lavish all-night parties, is rumored to be a war hero, yet by others a German spy. As Nick grows closer to Gatsby and unravels more details about him, only his love for the lovely Daisy Buchanan turns out to be true.

A gorgeously illustrated edition of F. Scott Fitzgerald's beloved American classic. Authentic photographs from the novel's era, along with original illustrations, bring the story to life for the reader and give a glimpse into the roaring 20s making it the definitive edition. Includes a study guide that explores the text, writer, politics and the people of the age.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $14.99

MINECRAFT INSPIRED MISADV FRIGIEL & FLUFFY HC VOL 02

ABLAZE

DEC201107

(W) Frigiel, Jean-Christophe Derrien (A/CA) Studio Minte

These new adventures, taken from the Minecraft universe, are co-written by Frigiel himself, hero to millions on YouTube, and are sure to appeal to fans of all ages, and of course, Minecraft! Featuring Frigiel, the brave sorcerer's apprentice, ever-ready to give his all for his friends, who dreams of one day becoming a true adventurer. And his faithful canine companion Fluffy, as cuddly with his master as he is bitey with the bad guys! Vol 2 contains two complete self-contained stories "The Original Block" and "The Frozen Kingdom" plus bonus material.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $12.99