Conan, Conan, Conan in Titan Comics April 2025 Solicits

Plenty of Conan in Titan Comics' April 2025 solicits and solicitations as well as Solomon Kane, Heat Seeker, Lenore and more...

Article Summary Discover the action-packed April 2025 Titan Comics lineup, featuring multiple thrilling Conan tales.

Dive into the latest Savage Sword of Conan issue with new Howardian characters and stunning artworks.

Explore the ongoing adventures of Solomon Kane, Conan, and more across a range of captivating series.

Don't miss out on Tank Girl and Lenore returning in vibrant colors and epic new narratives.

Plenty of Conan in Titan Comics' April 2025 solicits and solicitations… though we seem to be without the cover for Savage Sword Of Conan #8… for now. As well as Solomon Kane, Heat Seeker, Lenore and more…

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #8

(W): Dennis Culver, Liam Sharp, Fred Kennedy, Zack Davisson, Patch Zircher

(A): Chris Burnham, Liam Sharp, Marco Rudy, Max Von Fafner, Juan Alberto Hernandez

B&W, 64pp, $6.99, On sale: April 30, 2025

FEATURING THREE THRILLING CONAN TALES!

Witness a death-defying duel from the legendary Liam Sharp, a cave-crawling adventure from Dennis Culver and Chris Burnham, and a dreamlike journey from Fred Kennedy and Marco Rudy.

Adding to the excitement are two new Howardian characters – BRECKENRIDGE ELKINS (from Zircher/Hernandez) and CORMAC FITZGEOFFREY (from Davisson/Fafner). With a stunning array of pin-ups and captivating covers from Joe Jusko and Alex Horley, THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN Issue #8 is not one to be missed!

COVER A: JOE JUSKO

COVER B: ALEX HORLEY

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: #17-20 ROBERTO DE LA TORRE PACK

(W): Jim Zub

(A): Danica Brine, Roberto De La Torre

FC, 5 x 32pp, $19.99, On sale: June 11, 2025

IT'S THE 'ALL ROBERTO DE LA TORRE' PACK!

Collects #17-20 of Conan the Barbarian from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics.

FEATURES A B&W VARIANT OF ISSUE #17!

LIMITED TO 600 COPIES!

COVER #17: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE B&W

COVER #17: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER #18: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER #19: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER #20: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #20

(W): Jim Zub

(A): Doug Braithwaite

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On sale: April 16, 2025

The triumphant new era of Conan continues! From acclaimed creators Jim Zub (Avengers, Dungeons & Dragons) and Doug Braithwaite (Punisher, Justice)!

In the days following Bêlit's tragic demise, Conan travels through jungles of the southern kingdoms but there's no time for grief – a deadly hunter stalks the Cimmerian, bent on bloody vengeance. Who is this strange foe and what do they know about the ancient power rising in Stygia?

COVER A: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER B: MIKE ROOTH

COVER C: BEN TEMPLESMITH

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #2 (of 4)

(W/A): Patrick Zircher

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On sale: April 23, 2025

SOLOMON KANE IS BACK!

The 'Sword of Vengeance' slashes into his own new series, SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING!

Kane battles from the Barbary Coast; across Southern Europe, to the canals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled Serpent Ring of Set! It's the much-anticipated return of Solomon Kane from Patrick Zircher (Superman, Iron Man, Savage Avengers, Moon Knight)!

COVER A: IVAN GIL

COVER B: RAFAEL KAYANAN

COVER C: PATRICK ZIRCHER

COVER D: NICOLA SCOTT

THE LOOSE END #3 (of 4)

(W) Dave Dwonch

(A) Travis Hymel

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale April 16, 2025

COMING IN FAST AND FURIOUSLY FUNNY!

With the Hollywood crew running from the Cartel, they find haven in the unlikeliest of places. But not everyone can be trusted and with their numbers down and injured, it's only a matter of time before their hideout turns into a warzone.

Will they survive? Find out in the penultimate issue of the comic Hollywood doesn't want you to read!

COVER A: CLAUDIA CARANFA

COVER B: ROBERT HACK (GOODFELLAS HOMAGE RUNNING ACROSS #1 – #4)

COVER C: TRAVIS HYMEL

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 6

(W) Michael Fleisher, Roy Thomas and Chris Claremont

(A): John Buscema, Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan, Joe Chiodo, Val Mayerick and Barry Windsor-Smith

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 1008pp, $150, On Sale August 6, 2025

SHOWCASING DOUBLE-LENGTH STORIES BY SOME OF THE BEST ARTISTS AND WRITERS IN THE BUSINESS!

Inside, X-MEN superstar Chris Claremont pens an adventure that pits Conan against the minions of Thoth-Amon in a tour de force drawn by Val Mayerik and Conan legend Roy Thomas is also on hand to tell solo stories of Conan's 'Red Nails' colleague, Valeria.

Also includes extensive articles on, and the comic book adaptation of, the blockbuster Conan the Barbarian film!

This volume reprints: Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #73-87 and Marvel Comics Super Special (1977) #21

Regular cover by Earl Norem

Direct Market cover by Joe Chiodo

TANK GIRL COLOR CLASSICS BOOK 1 1988-1990

TANK GIRL COLOR CLASSICS BOOK 2 1990-1993

TANK GIRL COLOR CLASSICS BOOK 3 1993-1995

Format: Graphic novels

(W): Alan Martin

(A): Jamie Hewlett

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 144pp (each), $19.99, On sale: April 16, 2025

CLASSIC STORIES FROM ALAN MARTIN AND JAMIE HEWLETT!

The definitive anthology of Tank Girl – presenting classic stories from original creators, Alan Martin and Jamie Hewlett, in color for the first time ever! Cult favorite comic discussed in the hit Netflix show Sex Education

Dive in to the crazy, outlandish world of Tank Girl and follow her first load of crazy, wild antics that captured the hearts of readers everywhere, then shot them to oblivion (by accident of course)! These classic strips by artist Jamie Hewlett are presented in all new color!

LENORE: THE TIME WAR GN

(W/A): Roman Dirge

FC, HC, 112pp, $24.99, On sale: July 23, 2025

ISBN: 9781787745421

FROM THE TWISTED MIND OF COMIC GENIUS ROMAN DIRGE! SHE'S BACK AND THE WORLD'S A MADDER PLACE FOR IT!

Roman Dirge's cute little dead girl, Lenore, faces off against the legendary Time Goats in the G.O.A.T. fight of the century!

Join Lenore, Pooty, Ragamuffin and Taxidermy for an adventure 100 million and six years in the making! Collects Lenore #12 and Lenore: The Time Goats #1-3

REGULAR COVER: ROMAN DIRGE

CONVENTION DIRECT MARKET COVER: KIT WALLIS

HEAT SEEKER: COMBUSTION A GUN HONEY SERIES GN

(W): Charles Ardai

(A): Ace Continuado

FC, SC, 112pp, $17.99, On sale: June 11, 2025

ISBN: 9781787743304

THE SENSATIONAL SPIN-OFF OF THE ACCLAIMED GUN HONEY COMICS! Fiery heroine Dahlia Racers returns in the highly demanded sequel to the acclaimed Gun Honey comics spin-off that fans of crime noir and pulp fiction will love!

The incredible creative team of the first graphic novel returns, written by award-winning co-founder of Hard Case Crime Charles Ardai, with slick and sultry art by Ace Continuado.

DM EDITIONS by David Nakayama and Kendrick Lim

Collects Heat Seeker: Combustion #1-4

COVER: REGULAR: ACE CONTINUADO

COVER: DIRECT MARKET: DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER: DIRECT MARKET: DERRICK CHEW

HAWKMOON: THE BLACK JEWEL

(W): Jérôme Le Gris

(A): Benoît Dellac, Didier Poli

FC, HC, 64pp, $19.99, On sale: June 18, 2025

ISBN: 9781787744165

ADAPTED FROM THE MICHAEL MOORCOCK NOVEL! SET IN A DYSTOPIAN FUTURE WITH ALIENS, MONSTERS AND MAGIC CREATURES ALL FIGHTING FOR SURVIVAL! Set in a post-apocalyptic age of primitive technology and strange magic, Europe has been conquered by the tyrannical Granbreton empire led by King-Emperor Huon.

When the city of Köln falls under the empire's iron ire and its Duke, Dorian Hawkmoon is captured, it's up to one of the last strongholds of civilization to rescue him and end the Granbreton's evil rule.

DEAD SPACE VOL. 2 SAVAGE

(W): Antony Johnston

(A): Christopher Shy

FC, SC, 128pp, $17.99, On sale: June 11, 2025

ISBN: 9781787745391

SPIN OFF FROM THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED VIDEO GAME FRANCHISE DEAD SPACE™

With government agents racing to claim the Ishimura and an entire army of Necromorphs re-animating on-board, The Magpies must choose whether to fight – or die.

In deep space, the USG Ishimura lies dormant and drifting-but not quite dead. Believing they've found the haul of their lives, a group of scavengers called The Magpies begin to salvage the ship… only to discover that they're not alone. Something is moving in the dark. And it's coming for them.

COVER: CHRISTOPHER SHY

SOMALI AND THE FOREST SPIRIT VOL.3

(W/A): Yako Gureishi

SC, B&W, 192pp, $12.99, On sale: May 21, 2025

ISBN: 9781787743649

ADAPTED INTO A HIT ANIME! AIRING ON CRUNCHYROLL! THE WORLD IS RULED BY GOBLINS, SPIRITS, GOLEMS, AND ALL TYPES OF STRANGE CREATURES… BUT NOT HUMANS

The origins of Somali are revealed! A fateful encounter deep within a forest between a Golem and a little girl would change the course of the world as they know it.

COVER: Yako Gureishi

OUTSIDERS VOL.1

(W/A): Akira Kanou

SC, B&W, 176pp, $12.99, On sale: May 14, 2025

ISBN: 9781787745711

VAMPIRES AND WEREWOLVES COLLIDE IN THIS MODERN FANTASY EPIC!

STEP INTO THE CITY'S SHADOWS AND UNCOVER THE SECRETS BEHIND THE ANCIENT FEUD, ALONGSIDE A CURIOUS AND BRAVE YOUNG GIRL.

Prepare to be captivated by another masterpiece from the mind of Akira Kanou, where fantasy meets reality, with Outsiders Vol. 1.

Delve into a world where vampires and werewolves clash in the dark, and humans unravel the secrets of an ancient feud.

COVER: Akira Kanou

COSMIC CENSORSHIP VOL. 1

(W/A) Ryu-uichi Sadamatsu

SC, B&W, 176pp, $12.99, On sale: June 18, 2025

ISBN: 9781787745704

Mecha mastermind Ryuuichi Sadamatsu creates a world threatened by destructive weapons and formidable foes!

Maki Makino's life of normality is changed forever after a mysterious man saves her life. The encounter warps the meaning of time, and she is presented with a formidable power, amidst the chaos caused by a new threat to earth!

From the creator of Buster Dress, Eirun Last Code, and Mortal Metal Shibagane

WORKING FOR GOD IN A GODLESS WORLD VOL. 3

(W): Aoi Akashiro

(A): Sonsho Hangetsuban

SC, B&W, 176pp, $12.99, On sale: May 28, 2025

ISBN: 9781787743588

ANIME ADAPTION NOW ON CRUNCHYROLL!

Yukito faces powerful opposition in his quest to protect his new world and home, alongside the God Mitama, whom he despises.

As Yukito and Mitama continue to build their following, they receive word of a possible new god Dakini, taking the other villages by storm, which can only mean one thing: less worshipping for Yukito's cult

COVER: Sonsho Hangetsuban

STAR WARS INSIDER #231

FC, SC, 100pp, $9.99, On sale: April 22, 2025

STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH – Insider celebrates the 20th anniversary of the final episode of the prequel trilogy.

THE VISIONS BEHIND STAR WARS: VISIONS – SVP franchise content & strategy and executive producer James Waugh discusses the creative storytelling of the vibrant animated series.

MASTERING THE MAQUETTE – Industrial Light & Magic artists reveal the process behind conceptual model making.

PLUS: Exclusive interviews, the latest news, and Star Wars: The High Republic short fiction.

MARVEL STUDIOS' THE INFINITY SAGA – CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR: THE ART OF THE MOVIE

(W): Jacob Johnston

FC, 272pp, $50, On sale: April 2025

ISBN: 9781803368429

The official art book for the movie Captain America: Civil War, the 12th title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

