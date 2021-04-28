Conan The Barbarian Mocks Spider-Man's "With Great Power" Speech

It's Spider-Man proverb time! Today sees Conan The Barbarian team up with The Rhino to rob a Manhattan Bank in Savage Avengers #20. Because that's just the kind of thing that Conan does, why would anyone have a problem with that? And in doing so, reveals that this is the Rhino's modus operandi, make a big fuss, rob the bank and fight the superhero (usually Spider-Man) and then have a partner who does the actual, theft under all the fuss. Then break out later and split the profits…

Which does, admittedly, make a lot more sense and maybe shows the Rhino isn't quite as stupid as he has sometimes been portrayed. Of course, the difference, in this case, is that Spider-Man knows Conan, so the plan doesn't quite work out – even as Conan is trying to get Spider-Man's clothes off. And just has Conan has disdain for the very concept of a bank, so he has contempt for Spider-Man's unpaid act to defend such a bank. And Spider-Man's justification for what he does.

As written by Stan Lee in Amazing Fantasy #15, it has become the most famous phrase associated with Spider-Man, even if it gets paraphrased quite a lot. "With great power must come great responsibility."

Echoing through the decades, through the comic books…

…and films…

But Conan The Barbarian? Not so much. He'd have been quite happy for Uncle Ben to die, what's all the fuss about, he's an old man, at least he died a warrior's death, etc.

Not the only Spider-Man going through a little challenge to his philosophy, as a confrontation between Miles Morales and his best friend Ganke, leads Miles to wonder if being Spider-Man is actually making him a worse person.

As Spider-Man has usually tried to ignore, power corrupts…

