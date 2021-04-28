Spider-Man Has The Marvel Equivalent Of An OnlyFans Page? (Spoilers)

The Marvel Universe is meant to be "the world outside your window" but with superpowers. This means it tries to reflect social changes and references as it goes on. They are often never entirely sure about trademarks and references, which is why initially you got the likes of Friendspace and Mybook, Chitter and Instapic, before eventually giving in and just naming the social media services. Well, today, Savage Avengers #20 from Marvel Comics takes another reference leap, with Spider-Man making a veiled reference to having an OnlyFans page.

"OnlyNeighbors" – which would suit your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man. A joke, of course, but once the idea is in there, why not? In Amazing Spider-Man he right now, he is pretty much there with the ThreatsAndMenaces crowdfunding campaign for his new Spider-Man armour. Oh yes, and he is fighting Conan The Barbarian. More on that later.

OnlyFans is a content subscription service based in London, England, where content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content—the "fans." It allows content creators to receive funding directly from their fans on a monthly basis, as well as one-time tips and the pay-per-view (PPV) feature. The service is popular with and commonly associated with sex workers, but it also hosts the work of other content creators, such as physical fitness experts, musicians, and other creators who post regularly online. But, yes, the highest-paid earners on OnlyFans are women. Maybe superheroes as well now? Will Peter Parker be willing to show a little skin?

It seems Conan The Barbarian (seriously) may be helping him out in this regard. I am sure if Conan guest-starred on Spider-Man's OnlyFans page, the subscription numbers would rocket.

Just Peter Parker may have to deal with his modesty issues first…

