Connor Ratliff, James III & Greta Xella's Stitch Comic From Dynamite

Connor Ratliff, James III and Greta Xella launch a new Stitch comic from Dynamite Entertainment in August 2025.

Alongside the release of the new "live action" CGI movie, and the Licensing Show in Las Vegas next week, Dynamite Entertainment, Disney, writers Connor Ratliff and James III, and artist Greta Xella, are launching a new comic book based on the new Lilo & Stitch, with Stitch #1 launching in August.

"With a juggernaut film set to release soon, Stitch fans of all ages can get excited to complement it with a new era of comics starring the blue-furred phenom. This August, a brand-new title launches with original adventures and mishaps of the beloved Disney classic. "Dr. Jumba Jookiba is the mastermind creator of Stitch, his 626th such experiment. But he's found himself spending a lot of time on Earth recently, distracted from his villainous intergalactic background and expertise. He's in danger of losing his membership in the prestigious organization E.G.G.S. — the Evil Genius Group-slash-Syndicate. His time away has resulted in him being short on "Villain Points" that he needs to re-up his standing in the group. Though he considers himself fairly reformed from his past evil ways, he can't give up the benefits of being a card-carrying E.G.G.S. member. Their dental plan and complimentary travel lounges are too good to let go! "To keep himself qualified, Jumba is going on a spree of evil inventions. Each more frightening than the last, he needs to accrue as many Villain Points as he can, as fast as possible. The only problem is his companions are constantly tampering down his efforts, or throwing a fuzzy, blue wrench into the whole process. Earth expert Agent Pleakley tries to rein in the good doctor. But the unpredictable Stitch is even more of a nuisance, finding a way to ruin each and every new brilliant invention. Writer Connor Ratliff describes the dynamic they're aiming for with the core cast as an addition to the rich legacy of Disney trios, like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, to The Three Caballeros, and The Three Little Pigs. Fans will get to see some other fan-favorite characters from the franchise too! "The new series is scripted by acclaimed writers, comedians, and podcasters Connor Ratliff and James III, known for their work on projects like Tiny Dinos, Dead Eyes, Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, and All That. They're teaming up with Italian artist Greta Xella. A wonderful, unique artist in her own right of course, she is connected to the legendary Mirka Andolfo's Arancia Studio. Which also makes her a peer of Giulia Giacomino who drew the preceding Lilo & Stitch title, providing returning fans with a bit of familiarity and stylistic connection.

"It's not everyday you get asked to write for characters created by your heroes Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois alongside a comedic mind like your other hero Connor Ratliff, but when that day comes you jump at the opportunity!," said writer James III. "We've cooked up some kooky misadventures that we hope will captivate both diehard Stitch fans and new ones alike."

"It's amazing to see how quickly Stitch has become an essential player in the vast canon of Disney characters," said writer Connor Ratliff. "With Pluto gearing up for his 95th birthday this fall, it occurs to me that, though Stitch is an extraterrestrial with a wild backstory, he is also in some ways the 21st century Disney dog. Is that a hot take? Anyway, James and I had a blast writing these new adventures, and I'm so glad that readers now get to see them brought to life with Greta's fantastic art."

Editor Nate Cosby added, "You are not prepared for how howlingly funny this comic is. This is Stitch at his most hilariously chaotic. The comedic chemistry between Conner, James and Greta is gonna blow your socks off-planet!"

The first issue of Stitch includes covers by Edwin Galmon, Jae Lee, Ciro Cangialosi, and Jennifer L. Meyer.

