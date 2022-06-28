Corvus Comics Bought By Christian Book Publisher David C Cook

Corvus Comics is a graphic art studio and comic book publisher behind The Chosen series. Based in Colorado Springs and founded by Christopher Wood and Q Wood, the company is now being acquired by Christian publishing house, also in Colorado Springs, David C Cook. They will be staying on, David as creative director at David C Cook and Q as director of digital content production on the services and innovation team. Their artist Luke McKinnon will join David C Cook staff at the publisher's headquarters.

David C Cook's CEO John Aden told Publisher's Weekly says the company has a long history of recognizing "the importance of using high-quality, illustrated graphics to engage students and teach biblical truths," he said in a statement. "We are thrilled to build upon that heritage through this acquisition. And that drawing on the Corvus teams' expertise in areas of graphic design, gaming, animation, and graphic novels, David C Cook plans "to create art in-house that speaks to today's generations at a scale not yet seen within the ministry". And that, initially, the publisher is focusing on adapting and enhancing existing products through graphic art, and planning is underway for new publications as well as ways to incorporate the artists' talents into the publishing program.

Christopher Wood states that he and the Corvus team are honoured to bring the Bible to life through illustrated media. Corvus Comics was founded in 2019 and has published several faith-based graphic novels, including three titles in the Tuttle Twins series for kids and graphic novels tied to the made-for-television movie, The Chosen. The studio self-distributed all content to the trade market as a "full development one-stop-shop, handling everything from conceptual design to printed product in the client's hand" and that "an openness to developing gospel-centric and ministry-minded art content was paramount when selecting contributing artists to our team… We are a ministry first, and a business second. This message has been true since our very first day together through our recent acquisition by David C Cook."