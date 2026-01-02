Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, Asia Miller, Cosplay Famous, graphic novel

Cosplay Famous by Asia Miller, a New Graphic Novel For 2027

Cosplay Famous by Asia Miller, is a new graphic novel for 2027 from Stonefruit Studio

Article Summary Cosplay Famous is a debut middle-grade graphic novel by Asia Miller coming from Stonefruit Studio in 2027

The story follows an anime-obsessed eighth grader chasing cosplay fame and uncovering online secrets

Asia Miller is a queer Chinese-American creator and CalArts graduate with acclaimed indie comics work

Stonefruit Studio, an imprint of Sourcebooks, will publish creative children’s books starting Summer 2026

Cosplay Famous by Asia Miller is their debut middle-grade graphic novel about an "anime-obsessed eighth grader who is bent on making it big in the cosplay world. Her journey to cosplay fame takes a turn when she discovers a classmate's secret social media page with a massive online following." Mabel Hsu at Sourcebooks/Stonefruit Studios has bought North American rights at auction to Cosplay Famous for publication in the autumn of 2027, with an untitled middle-grade graphic novel to follow.

Asia Miller posted to their social media, "with shortbox over I'm SUPER excited to announce my current wip: COSPLAY FAMOUS! a middle grade graphic novel I've been working on w the awesome folks at @stonefruit.books it is about gay anime nerds in middle school. can't believe I'm getting to do this. excited for everyone to meet these guys in 2027!"

Asia Miller's agent, Wendi Gu at HG Literary, negotiated the deal. Asia Miller is a queer Chinese-American artist, illustrator, animator, and comics creator based in Los Angeles, originally from the Blue Ridge Mountains. They graduated from the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) with a focus on Character Animation in 2024. During their time there, they directed animated short films that were screened at festivals such as the Ottawa International Animation Festival and others. Notable comics include Your Heart is a Muscle the Size of Your Fist, and Lindsey Cheng Dates a White Boy!!!, a humorous graphic novel about a Chinese-American college freshman's experiences with dating, bands, family, and self-discovery, often compared to Scott Pilgrim for its style and themes and was featured in the ShortBox Comics Fair.

Stonefruit Studio is an imprint from the publisher Sourcebooks, focused on distinctively creative children's books across all age categories and formats and will publish 16-24 titles annually, starting in Summer 2026, including graphic novels. Helmed by Editorial Directors Ben Rosenthal and Mabel Hsu under the leadership of Jenne Abramowitz, the team also includes Mikaela Luke, Editorial Assistant, and Celeste Knudsen, Senior Art Director.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!