Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics | Tagged: Cosplayer Vs Shark, leprechauns

Cosplayer VS Shark in Antarctic Press' Full March 2026 Solicits

Cosplayer VS Shark in Antarctic Press' Full March 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Antarctic Press unveils March 2026 solicits, headlined by Cosplayer! Versus Shark, a horror one-shot.

Leprechauns offers a cheeky St. Patrick’s Day horror comic from David Hutchison and Antarctic Press.

Shaman Kane spins out of Planet Comics for a new sci-fi bounty hunter miniseries debuting this March.

Long-running series like Critter, Exciting Comics, and Ninja High School continue with new issues.

Antarctic Press; full March 2026 solicits and solicited branded under "Comics & Chill" through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution includes their "cheeky horror" comic book one-shots Leprechauns by David Hutchison and Cosplayer! Versus Shark by Pat Jankiewicz and Shaun "Spanky" Piela as well as Shaman Kane spinning out of Planet Comics with his own series by David John Broughton.

HORROR COMICS: LEPRECHAUNS

(One-shot, 24 pgs., FC, $7.77)

Story & Art: Various Cover: David Hutchison

This St. Patrick's Day, pray that luck is on your side! The mischievous, creative trickster spirits (a.k.a. comic book artists) of Antarctic Press, including the likes of David (Teether) Hutchison, are willing to share their treasure of unsettling images and terror-tinged tales of irascible Irish imps…for a price. (It's $7.77. Gold coins accepted, but not necessary.)

(One-shot, 24 pgs., FC, $7.77) Story & Art: Various Cover: David Hutchison This St. Patrick's Day, pray that luck is on your side! The mischievous, creative trickster spirits (a.k.a. comic book artists) of Antarctic Press, including the likes of David (Teether) Hutchison, are willing to share their treasure of unsettling images and terror-tinged tales of irascible Irish imps…for a price. (It's $7.77. Gold coins accepted, but not necessary.) COSPLAYER! VERSUS SHARK

(One-shot, 48 pgs., FC, $6.99)

Story: Pat Jankiewicz

Art & Cover: Shaun "Spanky" Piela

When a beloved comic book creator is devoured by a massive shark, several cosplayers join a has-been TV superhero to catch the killer! Created by Saturn Award-nominated author/actor Pat Jankiewicz, COSPLAYER! VERSUS SHARK is Antarctic Press's deep dive into the Jaws of terror!

CRITTER #11A

(Bimonthly series, Full Color, 24 pgs., $4.99)

Story: Tom Hutchison

Art & Cover: Fico Ossio

Critter reunites with Purrfection one last time for a visit to Las Vegas! A new act is debuting, and the Necronomicon is part of the show!

CRITTER #11B

(Bimonthly series, Full Color, 24 pgs., $9.99)

Story: Tom Hutchison Art: Fico Ossio

Cover: Narcello Sousa

Critter cover contributor Narcello Sousa delivers a delightfully divine display, with Critter finding herself back-to-back with a truly angelic beauty! Reserve a copy through your local/online retailer now, and pray you don't miss out!

EXCITING COMICS #57

(Ongoing, 24 pgs., FC, $4.99)

Story: Dan Eubanks, Jamie Collins

Art & Cover: Dan Eubanks

Techno-crime is on the rise in Bolt City. To combat it, Garren Maxx—a.k.a. Paladin—and his partner, Ellis "M" Murphy, develop a cybernetic exo-suit capable of providing the wearer with enhanced abilities. In the process, they uncover a lead to the corruption within the very industry that promises to improve the quality-of-life of the citizens it serves. An all-new, five-issue story arc from Antarctic Press!

(Ongoing, 24 pgs., FC, $4.99) Story: Dan Eubanks, Jamie Collins Art & Cover: Dan Eubanks Techno-crime is on the rise in Bolt City. To combat it, Garren Maxx—a.k.a. Paladin—and his partner, Ellis "M" Murphy, develop a cybernetic exo-suit capable of providing the wearer with enhanced abilities. In the process, they uncover a lead to the corruption within the very industry that promises to improve the quality-of-life of the citizens it serves. An all-new, five-issue story arc from Antarctic Press! The Order of Saint Sophia #2 (of 4)

(Miniseries, 24 pgs., FC, $4.99)

Story: Kathryn Heil Art & Cover: Heath Heil

Someone is killing the stewards of the Order of Saint Sophia, the disbanded sisterhood of assassins. Officer Quinn Faber needs to find out if his charge, Amelia Redhand, is involved. Luckily for Quinn, Amelia has a blind spot when it comes to her handsome steward. Bold and beautiful art style. Incredible story. Another Antarctic Press Indy presentation.

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #201 (Ongoing, 24 pgs., FC, $4.99)

Story: Alfred Perez, Cover: Ben Dunn Art: George Herrera

Roger must protect a royal clone from a galactic bounty hunter. Antarctic Press presents one of the longest Ameri-Manga series by Warrior Nun creator Ben Dunn!

Story: Alfred Perez, Cover: Ben Dunn Art: George Herrera Roger must protect a royal clone from a galactic bounty hunter. Antarctic Press presents one of the longest Ameri-Manga series by Warrior Nun creator Ben Dunn! FURFORCE #2 (OF 3)

(Miniseries, 24 pgs., FC, $4.99)

Story: Larry Guidry

Art & Cover: Berna Işıl Büber

Up from the depths comes the newest threat to the FUR FORCE: The DEMON DINOSAUR rises to destroy the warm-bloods, and gives rise to the reptiles of old!

(Miniseries, 24 pgs., FC, $4.99) Story: Larry Guidry Art & Cover: Berna Işıl Büber Up from the depths comes the newest threat to the FUR FORCE: The DEMON DINOSAUR rises to destroy the warm-bloods, and gives rise to the reptiles of old! SHAMAN KANE #1 (OF 3)

(Miniseries, 24 pgs., FC, $4.99)

Story Art & Cover: David John Broughton

Intergalactic bounty hunter SHAMAN KANE has warped free of the pages of Planet Comics into his own miniseries! Get on board with the intergalactic bounty hunter as he chases after the scum of the galaxy! Another Sci-Fi thriller from Antarctic Press!

FRED PERRY TREASURE VAULT #3A

(Ongoing, 24 pgs., FC, $4.99) Story & Art: Fred Perry

Antarctic Press continues to celebrate one of the premier powerhouses that's kept us on the shelves for so long, the one and only Fred Perry! We'll be diving deep into the secret stashes and covert caches of vintage (read: embarrassingly old) stories, sketches and more to relive classic moments and see how far he and we have come!

(Ongoing, 24 pgs., FC, $4.99) Story & Art: Fred Perry Antarctic Press continues to celebrate one of the premier powerhouses that's kept us on the shelves for so long, the one and only Fred Perry! We'll be diving deep into the secret stashes and covert caches of vintage (read: embarrassingly old) stories, sketches and more to relive classic moments and see how far he and we have come! FRED PERRY TREASURE VAULT #3B GOLD FOIL LOGO VARIANT

(Ongoing, 24 pgs., FC, $9.99)

Story & Art: Fred Perry

We're bringing the rare and vintage images of Fred Perry's art to all readers, but this special variant cover is only for the select few who reserve early! (Okay, not THAT few, but better order early anyway. You know Fred is worth it!)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!