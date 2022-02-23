Could Today's Dark Ages #3 Spin Off Into Dark Web From Marvel?

A few days ago, Bleeding Cool reported that Marvel Comics had trademarked the words "Dark Web" for a new comic book series. And speculated that it may be a non-Tom Taylor sequel to Dark Ages focussed on Spider-Man and associated characters. And today we note that Dark Ages #3 does seem to have an awful lot of Spider-Man and Spider-related characters in it. From a Peter Parker Spider-Man with redesigned webspinners for a world that lost the use of electricity.

Furnace powered web-spinners with different sonic levels…

And a Venom and Carnage symbiosis with each other…

As well as a Dark Ages version of Miles Morales, being designed by Iban Coello. Could Dark Web be round the corner?

The dark web in reality consists of websites that exist on overlay networks that use the Internet but require specific software, configurations, or authorization to access. Through the dark web, private computer networks can communicate and conduct business anonymously without divulging identifying information, such as a user's location. The darknets which constitute the dark web include small, friend-to-friend peer-to-peer networks, as well as large, popular networks such as Tor, Freenet, I2P, and Riffle operated by public organizations and individuals. But for Marvel? Sounds like a way to sell Spider-Man comic books – and potentially keep Dark Ages going even though Tom Taylor signed exclusively with DC Comics.

DARK AGES #5 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211000

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Iban Coello

Spider-Man joins Doctor Doom, the X-Men, the Inhumans, the Avengers and what's left of the Fantastic Four on a rescue mission across a continent ruled by a madman. But they could be too late. The dictator of Europe has heroes and villains by his side, and the unthinkable is now in motion. Apocalypse could tear the world apart.

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: $3.99