Courtney (Simmons) Brown Quits DC for Amazon and Lord Of The Rings

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Courtney Simmons, Senior VP, DC Publicity & Communications at Warner Bros. Entertainment was leaving DC Comics AND Warner Bros this August, after nearly a decade at the comic book publisher. Today Bleeding Cool has learned a couple of things. Firstly, that she is now Courtney Brown. And, secondly, that she is now the new Head of The Lord of the Rings Franchise Publicity at Amazon Studios – which means congratulations are very much in order.

The Lord of the Rings is an upcoming television series being developed by Amazon Studios for Prime Video. Based on the novels of the same name by J. R. R. Tolkien and developed and showrun by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the show is set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth before the events of the Lord of the Rings novels and films. The series is produced in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema. Amazon has a five-season production commitment worth at least a billion dollars, making it the most expensive television series to date. Filming began in February 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand and although it was then paused during shutdown, they are geographically well placed to resume again sooner than most and were given the go-ahead to resume filming a month ago. Naturally, Courtney will be on hand to tell us all about the status of The Lord of the Rings, as and when – or keep us from finding out. We look forward to discovering whether Bleeding Cool will be getting the inside track – or blacklisted. At this stage, both are quite, quite possible. Of course, Courtney knows that I am always susceptible to second breakfast bribery, and Bleeding Cool's EIC has an extreme weakness for dragon stuff.

But either way, congratulations, Courtney.