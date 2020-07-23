Courtney Simmons, DC Comics SVP Publicity & Comm to Leave in August?

On October 3rd, 2010, Bleeding Cool posted that the position of Senior Vice President of Publicity at DC Comics, at Burbank, Los Angeles was vacant.

On February 12th, 2011, we ran the PR that one Courtney Simmons had been appointed to that role. We also looked at her Foursquare (remember that) checking-in on her Twitter account, that suggested when and where she had interviewed for the role. Which was a) a wonderful way for Courtney Simmons to learn about Bleeding Cool and b) a lesson that she should watch her social media. Something that many others have failed to learn in the ten years since.

As Senior VP, DC Publicity & Communications at Warner Bros. Entertainment, Courtney Simmons has learned to navigate the choppy seas of having both the President and CCO who you had a very close relationship with suddenly quit, while making yourself indispensable to their successors. To handle a company going through ructions of social media shaming and Buzzfeed expose, to deal with exhibitionist Batmen and fisticuffs on the convention floor, while still presenting a wholesome image to the youngest of kids discovering Wonder Woman for the first time. It's a hell of a job which she has managed seamlessly with grace and style for very nearly a decade.

Now, Bleeding Cool learns that she is off. Leaving DC Comics (and yes, Courtney, we are calling it 'DC Comics' even though I know you have always tried to get us to use just 'DC') for pastures new in August. I get the feeling it must be pretty attractive. And she appears to have closed her social media for the occasion. See, she's learning.

Just as she was working out how to deal with Bleeding Cool. Ah well, we look forward to making her successor just as exasperated. Well, it's tradition, isn't it?

Courtney Simmons did not comment when approached. Which is pretty much what we were expecting. Good luck wherever you land, Courtney. You'll never have to see a rabbit posted on Twitter again.