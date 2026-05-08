Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: coverwatch, John Giang

CoverWatch: John Giang's DC Comics Variants For AAPI Heritage Month

John Giang's comic book variants for Superman, Batman and Justice League for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month

Article Summary John Giang draws three DC Comics AAPI Heritage Month variant covers for Batman #9, Superman #38 and Justice League Unlimited #19.

DC spotlights Katana, Ryan Choi, Cheshire Cat and Red Canary, celebrating AAPI heroes and legacies across the DC Universe.

DC says John Giang’s covers continue its AAPI Heritage Month tradition, honoring characters whose histories enrich DC stories.

DC Universe Infinite also launches an AAPI hub, with free reads including DC Festival of Heroes, City Boy, The Vigil and Spirit World.

DC Comics today revealed three new Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month variant covers illustrated by artist John Giang, celebrating AAPI characters across the DC Universe. The variants will appear on three May comic books from DC Comics and will spotlight Katana on Batman #9, the Atom (Ryan Choi) on Justice League Unlimited #19, Cheshire Cat, and Red Canary on Superman #38. DC Comics states;

"These new comic book variant covers continue DC's tradition of honoring AAPI Heritage Month by highlighting characters whose cultural backgrounds, identities, and histories enrich the DC Universe. From iconic heroes like Katana, Cassandra Cain, Connor Hawke, and Ryan Choi to rising stars Red Canary, Cheshire Cat, and Monkey Prince, AAPI characters have long played a vital role in shaping the stories, teams, and legacies of DC's heroes. Giang's covers join a growing line of AAPI Heritage Month spotlight celebrations at DC, reflecting the publisher's ongoing commitment to uplifting AAPI voices and showcasing the characters who inspire readers around the world."

DC Comics has also launched a dedicated AAPI hub on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE, spotlighting stories by AAPI creators and featuring DC's AAPI heroes across generations. Free to read titles currently are:

DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration #1 by Dustin Nguyen , Greg Pak , Gene Luen Yang , Pornsak Pichetshote , Amy Chu , Mariko Tamaki , Ram V ., Sarah Kuhn , Minh Le , Alyssa Wong , Aniz Adam Ansari , Cliff Chiang , Francis Manapul , Jae Lee , Bernard Chang , Marcio Takara , Philip Tan , Marcus To , Sean Chen , Jim Cheung , Sami Basri , Kevin Wada , Jen Bartel , Audrey Mok , Sumit Kumar , Gurihiru , Victoria Ying , Alexandre Tefenkgi and Trung Le Nguyen from 2021

City Boy #1 by Greg Pak and Minkyu Jung from 2023

The Vigil #1 by Ram V and Lalit Sharma from 2023

Spirit World #1 by Alyssa Wong and Haining from 2023

The Other History of the DC Universe #3 by John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli from 2021

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