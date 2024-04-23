Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Cross Country, Dark Harbor, july 2024, scout comics

Cross Country #1 in Scout Comics' July 2024 Dark Harbor Relaunch

Cross Country #1 by Jon Peterson and John Grosjean is the first of Scout Comics's new Dark Harbor titles in their July 2024 solicits.

After a number of issues with a number of comic book creators, Scout Comics was meant to relaunch with a new Dark Habour Comics imprint in July 2024 with new financing. James Haick, President of Scout Comics, told me "We are resoliciting a lot of titles and doing a big relaunch in July. We will still have a few titles coming out before then though" and that "With July on the horizon, we all look forward to building anticipation for the extraordinary developments ahead."

And in July… well, it's a smaller launch certainly. But Cross Country #1 by Ben Peterson and John Grosjean is the first of their Dark Harbor titles. Which also gives us a first look at their final new logo as well. Also joining the Dark Harbor imprint is Burning Maid with issue #2, with a second print of Greylock #1. Here are the full Scout Comics July 2024 solicits.

CROSS COUNTRY #1 (OF 5) CVR A JOHN GROSJEAN

(W) Ben Peterson (A/CA) John Grosjean

DARK HARBOR – Cross-country trips are always fun–what could possibly go wrong? When Chuck Butcher decides to pick up a hitchhiker on a solo trip from New York to Chicago, the pair discovers that their road will be paved with hardship, horror, and a psychopathic killer. Luckily, Chuck's new hitchhiker friend, Billy, is more than he seems. Buckle-up for Exit One of Cross Country! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/17/2024

DIVINE POWER MADE ME #1

2ND PRINTING

WRITER | TOM DROGALIS

ARTIST | FEDERICO GUILLEN

COVER | FEDERICO GUILLEN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 7/10/2024

FOC DATE | 6/3/2024

2nd printing with a brand new cover! Virgil, the victim of a fanatical cult, is confronted with profound questions about the universe and the nature of his existence as he journeys through the afterlife. Death becomes the catalyst for an adventure that defies his imagination, revealing unimaginable horrors and a glimmer of hope that motivates him to reunite with his recently deceased parents. Throughout his dangerous quest, Virgil encounters treacherous landscapes, and endures trials that challenge his determination. In the realm of the afterlife, with its perplexing rules, he forges an unexpected alliance and navigates through a world of mysteries.

BURNING MAID #2

WRITER | ANDREA LORENZO MOLINARI, ROBERT XAVIER MOLINARI

ARTIST | LUCA PANCIROLI

COVER | LUCA PANCIROLI

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 7/10/2024

FOC DATE | 6/3/2024

DARK HARBOR – Historical Horror. Embittered and vengeful because of her brutal execution, Jehanne D'Arc is locked in a horrific cycle in the afterlife, repeatedly reliving the events surrounding her death. The Shepherd and his companions have been tasked by Michael the Archangel with the task of entering her monstrous reality and attempting to set things right. But the horrors the Maid of Orleans has conjured may be more than even The Shepherd can handle!

BY THE HORNS TP VOL 1

COLLECTORS PACK

COMPLETE SET

WRITER | MARKISAN NASO

ARTIST | JASON MUHR

COVER | JASON MUHR

FULL COLOR | 192 PAGES | $32.99

IN-STORE DATE | 7/3/2024

FOC DATE | 6/3/2024

This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes all eight issues (bagged and boarded) of the hit Scout series, BY THE HORNS! Elodie hates unicorns. For nearly a year, she's dedicated her life to killing them all for trampling her husband. Exiled from her village home for selfishly neglecting her duties, Elodie and her companion, Sajen, search the continent of Solothus to exact bloody revenge. But to make unicorns extinct she'll need to fake an alliance with Zoso and Rigby, two of the very beasts she hates most, and battle four wind sorcerers who are extracting magic from all the mystical creatures on the continent. With the ability to rip off the unicorn horns and combine them to form wizard-slaying weapons, Elodie has a fighting chance. But will she decide to use those gifts to save magic in the world? Or destroy all the unicorns left alive?

BY THE HORNS TP VOL 2

DARK EARTH PART 1

WRITER | MARKISAN NASO

ARTIST | JASON MUHR

COVER | JASON MUHR

FULL COLOR | 160 PAGES | $24.99

IN-STORE DATE | 7/31/2024

FOC DATE | 6/24/2024

Dark Earth- Part One. Six months after their battle in the sky with the evil sorceress Feng Po, Elodie, Sajen and Evelyn are back in Wayfarer, settling into their new lives as farmers. Unfortunately, their quiet days spent tilling the land prove short-lived when a blight begins devastating Solothus. To find a cure, Elodie and her friends must take up a new quest and sail across the ocean to the unicorn homeland of Yalastra. But getting there is no easy task when marauders and monsters block their path at every turn, and the ghosts of their past actions come back to haunt them. Collects By the Horns: Dark Earth #1-6 (Legacy #9-14).

CHARM CITY #1

SECOND PRINTING

WRITER | JOSH EISERIKE

ARTIST | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN

COVER | HUGO PETRUS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 7/24/2024

FOC DATE | 6/17/2024

"2ND PRINTING! The Baltimore police are baffled when a Ravens cheerleader is found floating in the Inner Harbor with an arcane symbol carved onto her corpse. And only Alyssia Singer, music blogger at the Baltimore Sun, knows what it means: that a serial killer is targeting Baltimore's underground witching community. Alyssia—an excommunicated witch who no longer uses magic—must decide: take the case and confront her estranged family and long buried demons… or risk more bodies piling up…

GREYLOCK #1

2ND PRINTING

WRITER | ELI SHOCKEY

ARTIST | ATAGUN ILHAN

COVER | JASON MUHR

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 7/17/2024

FOC DATE | 6/10/2024

DARK HARBOR – 2nd printing! Now in development for TV! Magic is a commodity. Potions are sold at corner stores, Orcs and Dwarves earn a living in cubicles not battlefields…but there are those who resist the Houses of Magi's laws. Branded a criminal and forced to live as a wand for hire, there is a spellslinger they call. The Greylock.

MR EASTA VOL 1

COLLECTORS PACK

COMPLETE SET

WRITER | KIT WALLIS

ARTIST | KIT WALLIS

COVER | KIT WALLIS

FULL COLOR | 128 PAGES | $24.99

IN-STORE DATE | 7/31/2024

FOC DATE | 6/24/2024

This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes all four issues (bagged and boarded) of the hit Scout series, MR. EASTA! JOHNNY THE HOMICIDAL MANIAC meets SCUD THE DISPOSABLE ASSASSIN! The gloriously demented mind of Kit Wallis brings the galactic adventures of the third best assassin in the universe to Scout Comics! Incredible, kinetically charged artwork blasts the blood, mayhem and quirky humor directly through your brain like a high-caliber bullet. In this issue, it's Elvis night at an interstellar backwater bar, but with all due respect to the King, that doesn't stop Mr. Easta. With the help of Frank, his teleportation parasite, who can also transform into any handheld weapon imaginable, it's business as usual.



PHANTASMAGORIA VOL 1

COLLECTORS PACK

COMPLETE SET MR

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | JOE BOCARDO

COVER | JOE BOCARDO

FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $39.99

IN-STORE DATE | 7/17/2024

FOC DATE | 6/10/2024

This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes all five issues (bagged and boarded) of the hit Scout series, PHANTASMAGORIA! Fans of SHERLOCK HOLMES, HELLBOY and BPRD will love this horror masterpiece! Volume 2 is Coming Soon! In Victorian London, an occult lodge has released into our world an entity, an Intruder from the Other Side of our reality. The creature possesses a young lady, driving her to create a magical artifact: The Phantom Lens, which absorbs the souls of the recently dead. Two brothers, two enemies locked in an eternal feud that has lasted thousands of years: Professor Hawke and Edwin Drodd. A black and white, self-conclusive graphic novel that brings us back to the Penny Dreadful times with ghosts, spirits, and magic.

PRESSWORKS PRINTER PLATES MYSTERY PACK

SERIES 2

WRITER | VARIOUS

ARTIST | VARIOUS

COVER | VARIOUS

SC | 1 PAGES | $29.99

IN-STORE DATE | 7/3/2024

FOC DATE | 6/3/2024

Series 2! This beautiful piece of metal is from the actual printing plates used in the production of your favorite Scout comics and trade paperbacks. Each of these unique items are one-of-a-kind treasures commemorating a moment in comic book history. When the printer prints a single comic or TPB using the CMYK process, it is printed in 8 page increments using four different plates. Black, Cyan (Blue), Magenta, and Yellow. This PRESSWORK 1 of 1 printer plate collectible is sealed envelope containing of a single page plate (5' by 9') inside with a special COA sticker that has the name of the comic, the print run, the color AND the date printed! It also includes QR code with a downloadable PDF of that particular comic or trade paperback! You also have a chance to win (in selective packs) what we call a WARHOL which is ALL four colors of a particular page!

RECOUNT #1

SCOUT LEGACY ED

WRITER | JONATHAN HEDRICK

ARTIST | GABRIEL IBARRA NUNEZ

COVER | GABRIEL IBARRA NUNEZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 7/3/2024

FOC DATE | 6/3/2024

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! After the assassination

of a U.S. President, the conspirators turn their sights on all who helped him get into power. By this, they mean to kill

everyone who helped him ascend to the presidency-including the ordinary citizens who elected him, essentially

plunging the entire country into civil war. Meanwhile, the vice president, one of the few survivors of the executive

branch, struggles to prevent the nation from descending into chaos.

SOLAR FLARE SEASON 1

SCOUT LEGACY

COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND

COMPLETE TP

WRITER | JAMES HAICK III

ARTIST | BRANKO JOVANOVIC

COVER | BRANKO JOVANOVIC

FULL COLOR | 168 PAGES | $24.99

IN-STORE DATE | 7/3/2024

FOC DATE | 6/3/2024

A Scout Legacy collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! Fans of THE WALKING DEAD and Y THE LAST MAN will love this sci-fi survival series! Where were you when the world went dark? Solar Flare is the story of Jake Clifford and his friends traveling through a world where electronics no longer work after Earth is hit directly by a solar flare. Jake and his friends are trying to survive in this new post apocalyptic world while searching for his lost daughter. They find out almost immediately that they have a chance to help restart the world.

THIRTEEN ORIGINS

FLORESCENT #1

WRITER | HÉCTOR GONZÁLEZ

ARTIST | JIMENA SARQUIZ

COVER | JIMENA SARQUIZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 7/24/2024

FOC DATE | 6/17/2024

CHISPA – The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers. When Myra Neblina discovers that she can summon and control storms on her eighteenth birthday, her father wants her to stay home and help on their family farm more than ever. But Myra has dreams of going away to study to bring long-term solutions to the problems brought on by climate change and pollution. On top of it all, every time she brings the rains to Robstown, she falls mysteriously ill. Caught between her father, her dream, and a greedy oil company CEO, Myra must decide what sort of spark she needs to be.

THIRTEEN ORIGINS

CLOUDBREAK #1

WRITER | LETICIA URIETA

ARTIST | CHARLENE BOWLES

COVER A | CHARLENE BOWLES

COVER B | VERENA RODRIGUEZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 7/17/2024

FOC DATE | 6/10/2024

CHISPA – The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers. Daniel de la Rosa hates his birthday—it's a day that serves as a stark reminder of how much he hates his dull, monotonous life. His eighteenth proves no different when his friends mock the shoes he wanted, get drunk using his birthday money, and then, once one of them gets dumped, start destroying a community garden. Except, Daniel can now hear the plants pleading with him to save them. Armed with new possibilities and new ways to bring people together, Daniel will need to figure out if he can be the right kind of spark to heal rifts between people and plants.

