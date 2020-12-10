Crossover #2 Teases Spawn For Crossover #3

Yesterday saw the publication of Crossover #2, the new comic book by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw. We'vemnetioned how orders for the upcoming Crossover #3 are double those of #2, anticipating appearance of Spawn within the pages as well as on the promoted cover by Todd McFarlane. Well, Crossover #2 seems to have made that more likely, as we see the escaped superheroes from the "event" imprisoned…

Recognisably the likes of Batman, Wonder Woman and The Thing are included. And while this seemed very familiar, if was the following panel that confirmed where this was going.

Not only is that Spawn's hand and cloak, but it directly references Spawn #10 from almost twenty years ago, by Dave Sim and Todd McFarlane.

There is also another individual kept separate from the rest.

Which may refer to the final page of Crossover #1…

But in Crossover #2 there is another individual kept separately.

Someone who knows everything before it happens – and who writes things.

Never mind Ellie – could this be the writer himself? Donny Cates, signing himself with three dots. And somehow omniscient? Or, given the similarities between Crossover and Good Omens already, could this be their version of Agnes Nutter? Either way, Crossover #2 is the first appearance of Spawn in Crossover, not Crossover #3… for those of you keeping count.

CROSSOVER #2 CVR A SHAW

IMAGE COMICS

OCT200193

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Two-The event continues to unravel as Ellie, Otto, and Ava rise from the ashes of their comic shop to begin their four-color odyssey to find the truth beyond the dome. Meanwhile: super-prisons! Magic guns! Mysterious government agents! And other stuff, too!In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99 CROSSOVER #3 CVR A SHAW

IMAGE COMICS

NOV200144

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Three-Monsters and robots falling from the sky! Mysterious (and familiar??) superheroes joining our intrepid gang on their journey to event ground zero! CROSSOVER continues with the series' most explosive and shocking issue to date! Don't miss this one, folks.

If you do, it just might drive you…mad.In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99