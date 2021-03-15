Crystal Frasier, Al Ewing, Lan Medina Launch Gamma Flight From Marvel

Marvel Comics is spinning a new comic book series, Gamma Flight, out of the current Immortal Hulk series, which is nearing its conclusion. And instead, we will get a new super-team made up of Bruce Banner's allies, friends, and enemies. Drawn by Lan Medina, the new series will be co-written by Al Ewing and Crystal Frasier.

Crystal Frasier is a game developer, but has also written Pathfinder for Dynamite, recently had a story in DC's Love Is A Battlefield and Rolled And Told, provided RPG material for Lazarus Risen, and previously served as a consultant on Immortal Hulk over the appearance of trans character Dr. Charlene McGowan in the book, and who is part of Gamma Flight. She also has a story in Marvel's Voices: Pride #1, also out in June.

Gamma Flight had one job: Find and stop the Hulk. But when push came to smash, they sided with the Green Goliath—and the human world intends to make them regret it. Puck, Absorbing Man, Titania, Doc Sasquatch, Dr. Charlene McGowan and a horribly changed Rick Jones are fugitives from every known authority—but a team that full of gamma is bound to break before long. Go on the run with this wild gamma-fueled group in this action-packed addition to the Immortal Hulk mythos! "GAMMA FLIGHT is an opportunity to explore some of the concepts and plant some of the seeds from IMMORTAL HULK in their own space, building off the found family that came together in those pages and putting them into action against some strange and ugly doings in the unexplored corners of the gamma world," Ewing explained. "We've been ricocheting ideas off each other for a while on this one, and I suspect the result is something that'll tickle Hulk fans old and new." "Working with Al last year as a consultant for Immortal Hulk was a wonderful experience," Frasier said. "He's smart, amazingly creative, and amazingly open to feedback. Collaborating with him to write a full series has been wonderful. It's so easy to bounce elements back and forth to develop a good idea into a great one. And his knowledge of Hulk minutiae from the last 60 years is truly a thing to behold."

Gamma Flight #1 is published by Marvel Comics on June 23rd.