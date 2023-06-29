Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: brian hurtt, cullen bunn, kickstarter, Sixth Gun

Cullen Bunn & Brian Hurtt's The Sixth Gun Reborn in 2025 from Oni

Oni Press is bringing The Sixth Gun back for 2025 for the comic book's 15th anniversary with Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt.

Chances are if you were reading prominent independent comics like The Walking Dead and Locke & Key in the 2010s, you were also a fan of The Sixth Gun – the occult western series that first launched creators Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt into long-running comics careers for Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, and many others. And Marvel mayb be back in the Cullen Bunn business in August, Oni Press has always been in that business and is bringing The Sixth Gun back for 2025 for the book's 15th anniversary. And yes, it does feel like we are… jumping the gun here. But that's comics for you.

After a big tease earlier this month, Oni is going live today with The Sixth Gun Deluxe Omnibus collection on Kickstarter — a campaign that includes "four, masterfully upgraded hardcover volumes collecting the totality" of The Sixth Gun's 65+ issue run plus the side series Shadow Roads for the first time, as well as three new prelude issues that will lead into 2025's Sixth Gun Reborn reunion series from original creators Bunn and Hurtt.

Touted as "an anniversary milestone" series tethered to the series' original 2010 debut, each prelude issue will include a new Sixth Gun short story bridging the gap between the series finale and the new Reborn series slated for 2025. Plus, each issue will also feature a chapter of "a brand-new The Sixth Gun prose story in the tradition of the great Western dime novels," also written by Cullen Bunn naturally.

Says co-creator and artist Cullen Bunn: "From the moment we wrapped up The Sixth Gun, Brian and I have been discussing how we might return to that world," said Cullen Bunn. "Shadow Roads was a successor to the original story, yes, but we intentionally distanced those stories from the original material. We were treading very carefully. We had poured our blood, sweat, and tears into this epic Old West fantasy, and we didn't want to return too haphazardly. We wanted to make sure we had an amazing story to tell. Now, we've found that story. And it's going to be something special. It fuses The Sixth Gun and Shadow Roads into a new supernatural epic. When we discuss this new story, this new direction, I get positively giddy. It's the same feeling of excitement I experienced when we were cooking up The Sixth Gun in the first place."

Added co-creator and writer Brian Hurtt: "There's no better feeling than creative collaboration and there is no better collaborator than Cullen Bunn. Together, we built this world of The Sixth Gun —a sandbox full of endless possibilities and endless stories—and we played out our biggest tale there. We thought we'd said our peace. We thought we'd left it all on the field. But this universe we created had different plans for us. Now, we have a new story to tell—one we feel compelled to tell. A story that not only honors what came before but even enriches it. I feel like Dorothy returning to Oz and I can hardly wait to share this journey with readers!"

The Deluxe Omnibus campaign also features a big assorted of limited-edition hardcovers (with silver, black, and gold foil, respectively), slipcases, editions signed by Bunn and Hurtt, secret covers by Daredevil's Chris Samnee, and a "bounty" of exclusive merchandise, like my two favorites: The Sixth Gun hip flask and prayer candle:

So far, the campaign hit its funding goal in just under 45 minutes and has already grossed over $61,000 against a $10,000 goal. Will you join in, too? You can follow The Sixth Gun Deluxe Omnibus Library on Kickstarter for more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!