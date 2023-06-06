Oni Teases The Sixth Gun "Reborn" – Coming Soon to Kickstarter?

Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: cullen bunn, oni press, Sixth Gun

Oni Press will soon be heading to Kickstarter for a return to the world of Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt's The Sixth Gun.

Other than a title — "The Sixth Gun Reborn" — details are scant at the moment, but you can f ollow the campaign in its pre-launch stage here and feast your eyes upon teaser advance teaser, which promises "Sometimes what's dead doesn't stay gone." Ominous, eh?

Originally debuting in 2010, The Sixth Gun was one of the pre-eminent creator-owned series of the decade and a major hit for Oni Press. In addition to proving to be a breakthrough hit for creators and then-rising stars Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt , the series has been optioned for television multiple times, including a 2022 deal to bring the series to television at Universal Cable Productions (UCP) with showrunner and comic writer Selwyn Seyfu Hinds . Could this Kickstarter project — whatever it is — be setting the table for major TV news to follow?

Here's the pitch for The Sixth Gun's vast mythology of magic in the Old West, which itself gave way to a sequel series, Shadow Roads, published by Oni Press in 2018:During the darkest days of the Civil War, vile men unearthed six pistols of otherworldly power. But the Sixth Gun, the most dangerous of the weapons, vanished…until the day Becky Montcrief unknowingly grabs that very weapon from her dead father in a desperate attempt at self-defense — an act that hurls her into a terrifying new reality. One where men, and dark entities beyond men, will hunt the holder of the Sixth Gun to the ends of the earth. A reality where the one being that might deliver her might also destroy her — Drake Sinclair, a gunfighter with his own shadowed past. Ultimately, after a time- and dimension-spanning journey, our heroes must confront the question: can you ever harness evil in the service of good and survive with your soul intact?

Recent years have seen many prominent comic book publishers, including Boom Studios and Vault employ Kickstarters for a variety of novel means, including "pre-orders" of upcoming, all-new series and deluxe collections of existing series in extremely high-end, collector's grade formats.

Which road will "The Sixth Gun Reborn" take? We'll report more as soon as we have details.