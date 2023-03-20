Curt Pires' You've Been Cancelled in Mad Cave June 2023 Solicits
Curt Pires and Kevin Castaniero are launching a new comic book series from Mad Cave Studios in their June 2023 solicits, You've Been Cancelled.
Curt Pires and Kevin Castaniero are launching a new comic book series from Mad Cave Studios in their June 2023 solicits, You've Been Cancelled, alongside the ongoing series Tales From Nottingham, Monomyth, Don't Spit In The Wind, Exorcists Never Die, Hunt. Kill. Repeat and more.
YOU'VE BEEN CANCELLED #1
In the near future, cancel culture means more than just losing your job…it could mean
your life. The world's premier entertainment event is CANCELLED – a live-streamed
program where elite bounty hunters called cancellers kill individuals who society has
voted to "cancel" following heinous actions or offenses. Our story follows Roland
Endo, the world's #1 ranked Canceller. Because of this status, Roland lives in a
constant state of paranoia with a target on his back…
RELEASE DATE
June 07, 2023
FOC Date: May15, 2023
32 Pages | Full color | $4.99
WRITER: CURT PIRES
ARTIST: KEVIN CASTANIERO | COLORIST JASON WORDIE
LETTERER: MICAH MYERS
Cover A by Kevin Castaniero and Jason Wordie Cover B by Martin Simmonds
TALES FROM NOTTINGHAM #1
(Second Print)
WRITER: DAVID HAZAN
ARTIST: SHANE CONNERY VOLK | COLORIST: LUCA ROMANO
LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH
24 Pages | Full color | $3.99
RELEASE DATE
June 28, 2023
FOC Date: June 05, 2023
TALES FROM NOTTINGHAM #5
24 Pages | Full color | $3.99
RELEASE DATE
June 28, 2023
FOC Date: June 05, 2023
WRITER: DAMIEN BECTON
ARTIST: RAFAEL ROMEO MAGAT | COLORIST: ELLIE WRIGHT
COVER COLORIST: LUCA ROMANO | LETTERER: MATT KROTZER
Tales from Nottingham explores untold stories from the twisted universe of Nottingham, including the secret origins of Robin Hood and the Merry Men, Marian's violent past, Aya of the Hashashin's first kill, and an ordeal that will shake Friar Tuck to his core. Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Vol. 3. In 1191, Robin of Locksley returns from the Holy Land to an England he barely recognises…and so he takes matters into his own hands, with brutal and sadistic results. And so the Merry Men are born… Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Vol. 3.
MONOMYTH #2
WRITER: DAVID HAZAN
ARTIST: CECILIA LO VALVO | COLORIST: MARISSA LOUISE LETTERER: LUCAS GATTONI
Our potential wizards now know magic is real, but shadowy apparitions stalk them in the bowels of the castle. Monomyth is an all-new mini-series from the mind of David Hazan (Nottingham).
RELEASE DATE
June 21, 2023
FOC Date: May 29, 2023
32 Pages | Full color | $4.99
DON'T SPIT IN THE WIND #3
WRITER: STEFANO CARDOSELLI
ARTIST: STEFANO CARDOSELLI | COLORIST | LETTERER: DAN LEE
24 Pages | Full color | $3.99
RELEASE DATE
June 14, 2023
FOC Date: May 22, 2023
Travis has been reunited with the love of his life, Cassandra! Now they
just have to survive the toxic environment, the killer garbage worshippers,
and the ever-growing nuclear monster ravaging what's left of Earth! Just
another day in the life of being a garbage man.
EXORCISTS NEVER DIE #3
For Syd Miller and Ellen Blair, every victory on the way down through the Hellscraper is
the kickoff of the next fight! Having barely lived through their battle with Lust, Syd and Ellen
have racked up another win. Unfortunately, that makes them easy prey for the next demonic
sin in waiting: Gluttony. After all, what's tastier than glory, and who could possibly ever get
enough of it? Thousands of souls wait for the chopping block many floors below, but if
Syd and Ellen can't exorcise Gluttony, they'll never reach the bottom of the Hellscraper for
the save. Unfortunately, the odds don't look good. Syd's gloryhogging already killed his
relationship with Ellen years ago, and now it might just get both of them killed! Can the man
who's never sacrificed a day in his life do so in time to survive?
WRITER: STEVE ORLANDO
ARTIST: SEBASTIÁN PÍRIZ | COVER ARTIST: SEBASTIÁN PÍRIZ
LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL
32 Pages | Full color | $4.99
RELEASE DATE
June 28, 2023
FOC Date: June 06, 2023
HUNT. KILL. REPEAT. #4
WRITER: MARK LONDON
ARTIST: FRANCESCO ARCHIDIACONO, MARC DEERING | COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER ARTIST: RYAN KINCAID | LETTERER: RUS WOOTON
32 Pages | Full color | $4.99
RELEASE DATE
June 21, 2023
FOC Date: May 29, 2023
With Hephaestus now back among the living, Artemis must face off against another god before she can get to her visit an old friend, in hopes of discovering a way to defeat Zeus… Hunt. Kill. Repeat. is an all-new original series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun) with art by the dynamic Francesco Archidiacono, colors by all-star Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Good Asian) and covers by Ryan Kincaid.
A LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #6
24 Pages | Full color | $3.99
RELEASE DATE
June 14, 2023
FOC Date: May 22, 2023
WRITER: CULLEN BUNN
ARTIST: ANDREA MUTTI | LETTERER: RUS WOOTON
COVER ARTIST: ANDREA MUTTI
(NEW ARC) As the situation in the small village of Disante begins to calm down, everything for the doctors at Hospital Roatan are about to witness true terror. Meanwhile, Nick makes contact with an old mysterious man that brings even more confusion to Nick's already muddled past. A Legacy of Violence is 12 issue maxi-series by masters of horror Cullen Bunn and Andrea Mutti, with letters by Rus Wooton.
MCS LEGACY: BATTLECATS VOL. 1
WRITER: MARK LONDON | ARTIST: MICHAEL CAMELO
COLORIST: TEKINO | LETTERER: MIGUEL ANGEL ZAPATA
128 Pages | Full color | $17.99
MCS LEGACY: Battlecats #1 collects five completely new issues that go back to the beginning and reimagine the ENTIRE first volume of Battlecats. With a reimagined story, all-new art, and five beautiful character covers by Jesse Lonergan (Hedra and High Republic Adventures) this is Battlecats the way it was intended to be. Great for existing fans who want to see their favorite characters refreshed or new fans looking to get into the series for the first time.