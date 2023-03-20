Curt Pires' You've Been Cancelled in Mad Cave June 2023 Solicits Curt Pires and Kevin Castaniero are launching a new comic book series from Mad Cave Studios in their June 2023 solicits, You've Been Cancelled.

Curt Pires and Kevin Castaniero are launching a new comic book series from Mad Cave Studios in their June 2023 solicits, You've Been Cancelled, alongside the ongoing series Tales From Nottingham, Monomyth, Don't Spit In The Wind, Exorcists Never Die, Hunt. Kill. Repeat and more.

YOU'VE BEEN CANCELLED #1

In the near future, cancel culture means more than just losing your job…it could mean

your life. The world's premier entertainment event is CANCELLED – a live-streamed

program where elite bounty hunters called cancellers kill individuals who society has

voted to "cancel" following heinous actions or offenses. Our story follows Roland

Endo, the world's #1 ranked Canceller. Because of this status, Roland lives in a

constant state of paranoia with a target on his back…

RELEASE DATE

June 07, 2023

FOC Date: May15, 2023

32 Pages | Full color | $4.99

WRITER: CURT PIRES

ARTIST: KEVIN CASTANIERO | COLORIST JASON WORDIE

LETTERER: MICAH MYERS

Cover A by Kevin Castaniero and Jason Wordie Cover B by Martin Simmonds

TALES FROM NOTTINGHAM #1

(Second Print)

WRITER: DAVID HAZAN

ARTIST: SHANE CONNERY VOLK | COLORIST: LUCA ROMANO

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

24 Pages | Full color | $3.99

RELEASE DATE

June 28, 2023

FOC Date: June 05, 2023

TALES FROM NOTTINGHAM #5

24 Pages | Full color | $3.99

RELEASE DATE

June 28, 2023

FOC Date: June 05, 2023

WRITER: DAMIEN BECTON

ARTIST: RAFAEL ROMEO MAGAT | COLORIST: ELLIE WRIGHT

COVER COLORIST: LUCA ROMANO | LETTERER: MATT KROTZER

Tales from Nottingham explores untold stories from the twisted universe of Nottingham, including the secret origins of Robin Hood and the Merry Men, Marian's violent past, Aya of the Hashashin's first kill, and an ordeal that will shake Friar Tuck to his core. Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Vol. 3. In 1191, Robin of Locksley returns from the Holy Land to an England he barely recognises…and so he takes matters into his own hands, with brutal and sadistic results. And so the Merry Men are born… Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Vol. 3.

MONOMYTH #2

WRITER: DAVID HAZAN

ARTIST: CECILIA LO VALVO | COLORIST: MARISSA LOUISE LETTERER: LUCAS GATTONI

Our potential wizards now know magic is real, but shadowy apparitions stalk them in the bowels of the castle. Monomyth is an all-new mini-series from the mind of David Hazan (Nottingham).

RELEASE DATE

June 21, 2023

FOC Date: May 29, 2023

32 Pages | Full color | $4.99

DON'T SPIT IN THE WIND #3

WRITER: STEFANO CARDOSELLI

ARTIST: STEFANO CARDOSELLI | COLORIST | LETTERER: DAN LEE

24 Pages | Full color | $3.99

RELEASE DATE

June 14, 2023

FOC Date: May 22, 2023

Travis has been reunited with the love of his life, Cassandra! Now they

just have to survive the toxic environment, the killer garbage worshippers,

and the ever-growing nuclear monster ravaging what's left of Earth! Just

another day in the life of being a garbage man.

EXORCISTS NEVER DIE #3

For Syd Miller and Ellen Blair, every victory on the way down through the Hellscraper is

the kickoff of the next fight! Having barely lived through their battle with Lust, Syd and Ellen

have racked up another win. Unfortunately, that makes them easy prey for the next demonic

sin in waiting: Gluttony. After all, what's tastier than glory, and who could possibly ever get

enough of it? Thousands of souls wait for the chopping block many floors below, but if

Syd and Ellen can't exorcise Gluttony, they'll never reach the bottom of the Hellscraper for

the save. Unfortunately, the odds don't look good. Syd's gloryhogging already killed his

relationship with Ellen years ago, and now it might just get both of them killed! Can the man

who's never sacrificed a day in his life do so in time to survive?

WRITER: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: SEBASTIÁN PÍRIZ | COVER ARTIST: SEBASTIÁN PÍRIZ

LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL

32 Pages | Full color | $4.99

RELEASE DATE

June 28, 2023

FOC Date: June 06, 2023

HUNT. KILL. REPEAT. #4

WRITER: MARK LONDON

ARTIST: FRANCESCO ARCHIDIACONO, MARC DEERING | COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER ARTIST: RYAN KINCAID | LETTERER: RUS WOOTON

32 Pages | Full color | $4.99

RELEASE DATE

June 21, 2023

FOC Date: May 29, 2023

With Hephaestus now back among the living, Artemis must face off against another god before she can get to her visit an old friend, in hopes of discovering a way to defeat Zeus… Hunt. Kill. Repeat. is an all-new original series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun) with art by the dynamic Francesco Archidiacono, colors by all-star Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Good Asian) and covers by Ryan Kincaid.

A LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #6

24 Pages | Full color | $3.99

RELEASE DATE

June 14, 2023

FOC Date: May 22, 2023

WRITER: CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST: ANDREA MUTTI | LETTERER: RUS WOOTON

COVER ARTIST: ANDREA MUTTI

(NEW ARC) As the situation in the small village of Disante begins to calm down, everything for the doctors at Hospital Roatan are about to witness true terror. Meanwhile, Nick makes contact with an old mysterious man that brings even more confusion to Nick's already muddled past. A Legacy of Violence is 12 issue maxi-series by masters of horror Cullen Bunn and Andrea Mutti, with letters by Rus Wooton.

MCS LEGACY: BATTLECATS VOL. 1

WRITER: MARK LONDON | ARTIST: MICHAEL CAMELO

COLORIST: TEKINO | LETTERER: MIGUEL ANGEL ZAPATA

128 Pages | Full color | $17.99

MCS LEGACY: Battlecats #1 collects five completely new issues that go back to the beginning and reimagine the ENTIRE first volume of Battlecats. With a reimagined story, all-new art, and five beautiful character covers by Jesse Lonergan (Hedra and High Republic Adventures) this is Battlecats the way it was intended to be. Great for existing fans who want to see their favorite characters refreshed or new fans looking to get into the series for the first time.