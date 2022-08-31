Cyclops Gets Judged In A.X.E. Judgment Day (Spoilers)

Today sees the release of X-Men #14 and X-Force #31, both tying into the current AXE: Judgment Day crossover from Marvel Comics X-Men books. And with the world being judged, individually and then totted up collectively, even Deadpoool is being a bit judgmental, talking to Kraven.

I mean he's not wrong, and Bleeding Cool did note that Wolverine, Cyclops and Jean Grey were living in a throuple on the moon in the Summer House. Possible with a foursome courtesy of visits of Emma Frost.

In X-Men #14, Cyclops faces the state of the Celestial, preparing to be judged. But refuses the judgment of the Celestial with its thumbprint of Arishem The Judge, the First Of The Celestials. Though at least Cyclops gets his attention, in X-Force #31, Kraven has no luck, and he's naked.

So while Kraven remains unjudged, the very act of reusing judgment on the Celestrial's term seems to be enough for Cyclops.

Cyclops gets the thumbs up – so it is now official. Cyclops Was Right. No wonder Kraven is mad and is coming for Krakoa…

X-MEN #14
MARVEL COMICS
JUN220914
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Martin Coccolo
WAS CYCLOPS RIGHT? – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!
Are ANY of the X-Men right? Only one can judge them and the Day of Judgment is here, for good or ill, and the newest team of X-Men must face the truth about themselves and what they have done.
RATED T+In Shops: Aug 31, 2022 SRP: $3.99

X-FORCE #31
MARVEL COMICS
JUN220919
(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Joshua Cassara
KRAVEN'S MUTANT HUNT – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!
Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it's time for KRAVEN to prove once more he's the apex predator. Benjamin Percy's saga continues with a Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come.
PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Aug 31, 2022 SRP: $3.99

