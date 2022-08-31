Cyclops Gets Judged In A.X.E. Judgment Day (Spoilers)

Today sees the release of X-Men #14 and X-Force #31, both tying into the current AXE: Judgment Day crossover from Marvel Comics X-Men books. And with the world being judged, individually and then totted up collectively, even Deadpoool is being a bit judgmental, talking to Kraven.

I mean he's not wrong, and Bleeding Cool did note that Wolverine, Cyclops and Jean Grey were living in a throuple on the moon in the Summer House. Possible with a foursome courtesy of visits of Emma Frost.

In X-Men #14, Cyclops faces the state of the Celestial, preparing to be judged. But refuses the judgment of the Celestial with its thumbprint of Arishem The Judge, the First Of The Celestials. Though at least Cyclops gets his attention, in X-Force #31, Kraven has no luck, and he's naked.

So while Kraven remains unjudged, the very act of reusing judgment on the Celestrial's term seems to be enough for Cyclops.

Cyclops gets the thumbs up – so it is now official. Cyclops Was Right. No wonder Kraven is mad and is coming for Krakoa…

