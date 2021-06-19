Daddy Issues IN SPAAAACE in Superman #32 [Preview]

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have got them. Look at Batman, who can't stop talking about the time his daddy was murdered in front of him. It was 80 years ago, dude! Or The Hulk, whose daddy is the literal devil. The list goes on and on And in this preview of Superman #32, we find Qarath O'Bakkis experiencing some daddy issues of his own. And just in time for father's day, too! Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN #32

DC Comics

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Scott Godlewski, Sami Basri (CA) John Timms

The end of "The One Who Fell"! Superman and Superboy were duped by the old divide-and-conquer routine, which is especially dangerous on a faraway planet where you can't tell who your enemy is. As the Shadowbreed makes their big move, Superman discovers what happened to the friend who originally sent the distress beacon that lured him and his son across the galaxy. Let's just hope it's not an answer that came too late! Elsewhere, back home on Earth, Jimmy Olsen leads his misfit team on the hunt for the sinister Projectress.

In Shops: 6/22/2021

SRP: $4.99