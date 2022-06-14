Daddy Superman Comes Home To Die In Action Comics in September

Superman dies in Justice League #75, along with most of the rest of the Justice League. Though as Dark Crisis teased and Tini Howard's Substack proved, not so much. "To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire…while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants". How this affects the other titles has been up in the air. Only Aquaman and Flash seem to have reflected the new situation, and Green Lantern just went away.

But now Clark Kent is returning from Warworld with Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1 and the run up to Action Comics #1050. Is he coming back to his expected death? Because DC Comics has been teasing that for an age as well, for the 30th anniversary of Superman #75.

The moment that Superman fans have been waiting for is almost here. Witness the Warworld Saga's epic conclusion featuring battles between Superman & Mongul and the Authority & Mongul's Unmade Champions in the pages of Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1 one-shot from Phillip Kennedy Johnson with art by Brandon Peterson & Will Conrad. Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1 will be available digitally and at local comic shops on August 30, 2022. Following the events of Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1, Superman will return to Earth in a six-part crossover, Kal-El Returns, with Superman: Son of Kal-El from writer Tom Taylor. Kal-El Returns will lead up to the landmark 1050th issue of Action Comics and takes place in the pages of Action Comics #1047-1049 and Superman: Son of Kal-El #16-18. "Superman: Warworld Apocalypse is everything we've been building to with the Warworld Saga, with the final battle between Superman and Mongul, between the Authority and the Unmade, and the long-awaited reveal of the real mastermind in the shadows," said Johnson. "There are some frankly shocking moments in this issue, and some huge reveals that will have long-lasting repercussions in the DC Universe." It has all led to this: the final battle between Superman and Mongul, and between the Authority and Mongul's Unmade Champions! The identity of the hooded stranger has been revealed, uncovering a shocking betrayal that threatens to crush Superman's rebellion forever! But as the fate of Warworld relies on Superman, the last chance to return his powers now lies with Natasha and John Henry Irons. From the visionary creative team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Brandon Peterson, and Will Conrad, empires fall and rise and the fourth world is reborn in this jaw-dropping final chapter!