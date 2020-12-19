Damian Wayne Gets March Back-Ups by Josh Williamson & Gleb Melnikov

It's Damian Wayne time. DC Comics is making big moves to its publishing formats and schedules from March 2021. They have reduced the amount of titles to 36, less than half what they used to have recently. But a number of these have increased their size, with back up strips and anthologies now the norm rather than the exception. These are now at a higher price but one that works out cheaper per page for the reader.

Such as Damian Wayne getting a back-up strip crossing from Batman #106 to Detective Comics #1034, as a continuing Robin storyline from Josh Williamson and Gleb Melnikov. "Demon or Detective" will see Damian Wayne, still on the run after being ostracised by both Batman and the Teen Titans – he didn't even make it into Death Metal as a result – to his mother and head of the League Of Assassins, Talia al Ghul.

Just a two-part story, but is this the shape of things to come?

BATMAN #106

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

backup story written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

backup story art by GLEB MELNIKOV

wraparound variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 3/2/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Following the tragic events of Infinite Frontier #1, Batman and his new ally, Ghost-Maker, must reckon with a new gang operating in Gotham City—but are they connected to the reemergence of the Scarecrow? Meanwhile, shadowy billionaire Simon Saint pitches an advanced law-enforcement system to the new mayor! The creative team behind the epic "The Joker War" returns with a thrill-packed, dangerous new storyline called "The Cowardly Lot."

Plus, the backup story "Demon or Detective" begins as Damian Wayne is on the run! After everything Damian has gone through, can he escape Gotham and find his way back to where his journey started—to his mother, Talia al Ghul? This two-part tale concludes this month in Detective Comics #1034!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1034

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art and cover by DAN MORA

backup story written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

backup story art by GLEB MELNIKOV

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 3/23/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

DC Future State may be over—but the present looks tense! With the loss of his fortune and manor, the election of Mayor Nakano, and the growing anti-vigilante sentiment in Gotham, Bruce Wayne must rethink how to be Batman…or risk being left behind by his own city. To make matters worse, a catastrophic crime wave has taken hold of the city, culminating in a murder mystery that hits close to home—the suspects mount, the clues multiply, and the trail of bodies hasn't ended yet! Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and superstar artist Dan Mora begin an exciting, surprising, and death-defying new chapter of Detective Comics.

Plus, in the second and concluding chapter of "Demon or Detective," Damian Wayne meets a startling new faction from his family's checkered past…but what is the League of Lazarus?