Damian Wayne Recreates Classic Batman Robin Meme (Spoilers)

You may have read up on some of the surprises in Batman Vs Robin #1 previously on Bleeding Cool – and others were listed in the solicitations, which was a surprise. But Damian Wayne is a clearly troubled man – though not troubled enoiugh not to drop a meme when he needs to.

"Pearls"- that's cold, Damian. Might as well call Bruce, Martha. However, over in Superman: Son of Kal-El #15, as well as a big final page reveal, Damian recreates a much more famous Batman/Robin image.

Slapping Henry Bendix. Which you might recall as…

Even Lex Luthor joins in dropping references when dealing with Henry Bendix…

You know there was a WildC.A.T.S/Aliens crossover once, right? One that changed everything…

