Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: brand new day, dan slott, Kingpin

Dan Slott Remembers When No One Could Remember Who Spider-Man Was…

Dan Slott Remembers When No One Could Remember Who Spider-Man Was... in Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1

Next week sees the publication of Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1 (of 5) by Dan Slott, Marcus To, Marcos Martin, a look back at the Brand New Day storylines of Spider-Man, when the webspinners were restored, his marriage to Mary Jane Watson was erased, Harry Osborne was back from the dead, as was his Aunt May Parker, and the knowledge of his secret identity was stricken from the world. But they want everyone to know that this is not just one of those other retro books; this series is intended to take the storylines of the Lexicon to the present day and then to the future. But it starts with a very angry Kingpin, who can no longer remember that Spider-Man is Peter Parker, and is really not happy about it.

Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1 (of 5) by Dan Slott, Marcus To, Marcos Martin is published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday…

Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1 (of 5) by Dan Slott, Marcus To, Marcos Martin

Revisit one of the most transformative periods of Spider-Man history with some of the creators who made it happen! Spider-Man discovers one of the most valuable items the Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk possesses – THE LEXICON. This directory of the Kingpin's criminal enterprise could destroy the criminal landscape of New York City, and that's Spider-Man's goal when he takes it. But Fisk isn't the only person who wants the Lexicon… Mr. Negative would love his competitor's secret information, but so would Frank Castle, A.K.A. THE PUNISHER. Taking the Lexicon sure seemed like a good idea to make the city safer, but it's painted the biggest target ever on Spider-Man's back! DO NOT MISS THIS IN-CONTINUITY ADVENTURE THAT WILL ECHO FROM SPIDER-MAN'S PAST INTO SPIDER-MAN'S PRESENT AND FUTURE!

Revisit one of the most transformative periods of Spider-Man history with some of the creators who made it happen! Spider-Man discovers one of the most valuable items the Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk possesses – THE LEXICON. This directory of the Kingpin's criminal enterprise could destroy the criminal landscape of New York City, and that's Spider-Man's goal when he takes it. But Fisk isn't the only person who wants the Lexicon… Mr. Negative would love his competitor's secret information, but so would Frank Castle, A.K.A. THE PUNISHER. Taking the Lexicon sure seemed like a good idea to make the city safer, but it's painted the biggest target ever on Spider-Man's back! DO NOT MISS THIS IN-CONTINUITY ADVENTURE THAT WILL ECHO FROM SPIDER-MAN'S PAST INTO SPIDER-MAN'S PRESENT AND FUTURE! Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #2 (of 5) by Dan Slott, Marcus To

The adventure into one of Spidey's most important periods with some of the creators who made it happen – continues! Spider-Man paints a giant target on his back by stealing the Kingpin's LEXICON, Fisk's directory detailing his entire criminal enterprise. PUNISHER steps in to "help" Spidey, but Mr. Negative and his army of unkillable Inner Demons put them both through their paces and do something truly horrific to our favorite hero and our favorite anti-hero!

The adventure into one of Spidey's most important periods with some of the creators who made it happen – continues! Spider-Man paints a giant target on his back by stealing the Kingpin's LEXICON, Fisk's directory detailing his entire criminal enterprise. PUNISHER steps in to "help" Spidey, but Mr. Negative and his army of unkillable Inner Demons put them both through their paces and do something truly horrific to our favorite hero and our favorite anti-hero! SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY #3 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARCUS TO & MARCOS MARTIN (A) • COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA • VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

BRAND-NEW DANGER! Can the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN hope to overcome a two-pronged assault by both THE PUNISHER and MR. NEGATIVE across New York City?! To make matters worse, the fight is now at Peter Parker's very doorstep! 32 PGS./Rated T…$4.99

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