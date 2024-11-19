Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan slott, thought bubble

Dan Slott To Write Superman For DC Comics In 2025?

I heard a number of times from comics folks at Thought Bubble this weekend, the hot goss that Dan Slott is to write Superman for DC Comics.

Article Summary Dan Slott rumoured to write Superman for DC in 2025, ending Marvel exclusivity.

Slott previously wrote Scooby-Doo, Batman, and more for DC over 20 years ago.

Slott was approached by DC in 2013 to write Superman and Batman.

He might join DC's Superman Superstars initiative after creators like Jason Aaron.

I heard a number of times from comics folks at Thought Bubble this weekend, the hot goss that Dan Slott is to write Superman comics for DC Comics. I did a little asking around, and yup, it's in the bag. This will be the first DC Comics title that Dan Slott has written for decades of being a Marvel exclusive writer, He got a contract carve out for Doctor Who comics from Titan Comics, but DC Comics is a whole different world.

Over twenty years ago, Dan Slott was writing Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes and Powerpuff Girls, Batman Adventures, Superman Adventures and Justice League Adventures before writing the very dark Arkham Asylum: In Living Hell for DC in 2003. His follow-up for JLA Classified was written in 2004 but only published in 2007. At this point, he had signed an exclusive contract with Marvel Comics, which he had been working under ever since, first writing She-Hulk and then writing Amazing Spider-Man. He may have written more Spider-Man comics than anyone else and plenty of other Marvel Comics since and afterwards, such as Tony Stark: Iron Man leading up to Iron Man 2020 and Fantastic Four with the Reckoning War. He recently returned to the Spider-Man books with Spider-Verse, Superior Spider-Man and Spider-Boy, but it is possible that those comics may not be the ones that Marvel Comics demands an exclusive deal over.

Back in 2016, Dan Slott told former Bleeding Cool writer Nevs Coleman, "Last time my contract came up, DC asked me to come over specifically to write Superman AND Batman comics," but that "I'm under a Marvel Exclusive contract for 3 years." This might mean that a) Dan Slott is no longer Marvel-exclusive b) DC Comics asked him again and c) and he's gone with Superman.

At New York Comic-Con, DC Comics announced the "Superman Superstars" initiative with big-name creators following each other for arcs on Action Comics, first with Jason Aaron and John Timms, then Joshua Williamson, Rafa Sandoval and Miguel Mendoca, Gail Simone and Eddy Barrows, currently Mark Waid and Clayton Henry, and John Ridley and Inaki Miranda to come. Might Dan Slott be about to follow? Or will he be jumping on the Superman title after Joshua Williamson? And what will his deal with Marvel or DC Comics be going forward? And before anyone starts making jokes about Superman selling his soul to Trigon and erasing his marriage to Lois Lane, the One More Day was the status handed to Dan Slott, which he worked under, rather than one he created…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!