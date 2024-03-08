Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Andrei Bressan, Dan Watters, destro, Energon Universe, gi joe, hasbro

Dan Watters Writing New GI Joe Comic, Destro, With Horrible Glee

Dan Watters Writing New GI Joe Comic, Destro, With Horrible Glee With Andrei Bressan For Hasbro's Energon Universe

Article Summary New Destro #1 comic by Dan Watters and Andrei Bressan launching June 19.

M.A.R.S. leader Destro navigates a changed world with Energon emergence.

Cobra Commander wary as Destro’s ambition might make him a threat.

Skybound's Energon Universe expands with high-stakes G.I. Joe storyline.

Dan Watters and Andrei Bressan are joining Skybound, Image Comics, Robert Kirkman and Hasbro's Energon Universe in a new four-issue mini-series Destro #1, launching on the 19th of June.

"James McCullen Destro XXIV is the man behind M.A.R.S. Industries, the undisputed leader in providing high-tech weapons to world powers…for the right price. But the emergence of Energon has changed everything. As Destro's ambitions grow, the "Crimson Twins" Tomax and Xamot Paoli emerge to destroy their competition, and Cobra Commander realizes his current ally could be his future greatest enemy.

"I'm incredibly excited to bring Destro to life with Andrei," said Dan Watters. "This is going to be a visceral, explosive thriller in which he [Destro] isn't very nice to anyone at all — everything you'd want from your favorite amoral arms trafficker." On TwitterX he added " It pays to be bad. DESTRO #1 is coming to @Skybound 's Energon Universe this June from me, @AndreiBressan , @fxstudiocolor , & @ruswooton. Glad to see people are excited for Destro. I've been writing it with horrible glee every month. And then we get glorious covers like this one by @jfornes74"

"I just can't wait to see what Dan has planned for Destro!" said Andrei Bressan. "I'm pretty excited because everything going on with the Energon Universe so far has been bonkers and Destro…he is just an absolute bad***, ready to kill and destroy."

"Duke and Cobra Commander were two of the highest-selling G.I. JOE comics of all-time, and they're only the start of our new beginning for the amazing G.I. JOE franchise," said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP, Publisher, Skybound. "With G.I. Joe and Cobra now locked on an unavoidable collision course, Scarlett and Destro will introduce new characters and factions that will disrupt their most carefully laid plans. Kelly Thompson, Marco Ferrari, Dan Watters, and my favorite madman, Andrei Bressan are crafting action-packed, jaw-dropping comics that will forever change the Energon Universe."





Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!