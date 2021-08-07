Dance with the Devil in the Pale Moonlight in Batman 89 #1 [Preview]

DC Comics returns to the world of Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie with the aptly titled Batman 89, hitting stores on Tuesday. Of course, the comic book version of Michael Keaton's Batman has some distinct advantages over the movie version. For example, in the comics, he can probably move his neck. Check out a preview of Batman 89 #1 below.

BATMAN 89 #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0621DC018

0621DC019 – BATMAN 89 #1 (OF 6) CVR B JERRY ORDWAY CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Sam Hamm (A/CA) Joe Quinones

Step back into the Gotham of Tim Burton's seminal classic Batman movies! Batman '89 brings in screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns) and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) to pull on a number of threads left dangling by the prolific director. Gotham becomes torn in two as citizens dressed as Batman and The Joker duke it out in the streets. As D.A. Harvey Dent tries to keep the city together, he targets the one problem tearing it apart: BATMAN! And he'll get Bruce Wayne's help in taking down the Dark Knight!

In Shops: 8/10/2021

SRP: $3.99