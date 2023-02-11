Danger Street #3 Preview: Through the Source Wall Metron journeys through the Source Wall in this preview of Danger Street #18, in stores Tuesday from DC.

DANGER STREET #3

DC Comics

1222DC170

1222DC171 – Danger Street #3 Ramona Fradon, Evan Doc Shaner Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jorge Fornés

The repercussions of Atlas the Great's death play out worlds away as two old enemies become allies in the fight to save the Multiverse. Meanwhile, Lady Cop continues her search for Good Looks' killer, the disgraced hero Starman. Little does she know, the fugitive is on his way to the City of Angels to make a deal with the devil. Will his sacrifice be enough to set things right?

In Shops: 2/14/2023

SRP: $4.99

