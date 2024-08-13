Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Danica Novgorodoff, first second, graphic novel, Meera Subramanian

Danica Novgorodoff & Meera Subramanian's A Better World Is Possible

Danica Novgorodoff and Meera Subramanian have sold rights to their A Better World Is Possible graphic non-fiction volume.

Article Summary A Better World Is Possible explores the climate crisis with stories of four inspiring youth activists.

Danica Novgorodoff is an award-winning graphic novelist, illustrator, and writer from Brooklyn and Louisville.

Meera Subramanian is a journalist for top publications and a Fulbright-Nehru fellow.

First Second acquired the world rights to the novel, set for publication in 2026, edited by Mark Siegel and Benjamin A. Wilgus.

A Better World Is Possible is a nonfiction YA graphic novel in the works from Danica Novgorodoff and Meera Subramanian that reveals the pressing danger of our climate crisis through the inspiring stories of four youth climate activists who demonstrate the potential of teen power. Mark Siegel at First Second has acquired world rights to A Better World Is Possible. Benjamin A. Wilgus will also edit the book, which is scheduled for publication in 2026. Danica Novgorodoff and Meera Subramanian's agent, Tanya McKinnon, at McKinnon Literary Agency, brokered the deal for world rights.

Danica Novgorodoff is a graphic novelist, painter, illustrator, graphic designer, and writer from Brooklyn, New York and Louisville, Kentucky. Her first graphic novel, A Late Freeze, was self-published in 2006 and won the Isotope Award for excellence in mini-comics. Her graphic novel, Refresh, Refresh, was included in Best American Comics in 2011. Her graphic novel, The Undertaking of Lily Chen, was published in 2014, and in 2020, Novgorodoff's graphic novel adaptation of Long Way Down, by Jason Reynolds, was published by Simon and Schuster and won the 2022 Kate Greenaway Medal. She also wrote The Simple Art of Rice: Recipes from Around the World for the Heart of Your Table from Flatiron Books, in collaboration with Harlem chef JJ Johnson. She won the 2015 New York Foundation for the Arts fellowship in Literature, was named Sarabande Books' 2016 writer-in-residence, and received a 2020 Café Royal Cultural Foundation grant in literature.

Meera Subramanian is a journalist for the New York Times, Nature, Virginia Quarterly Review, Orion and multiple anthologies. She was a Fulbright-Nehru fellow, is an editor for Killing the Buddha, and earned her graduate degree in journalism from New York University.

First Second Books is an American graphic novel publisher based in New York City, an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, and distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!