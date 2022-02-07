Daredevil #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions…Not That One

Daredevil #1 is one of the most sought-after books on the market right now, especially after Matt Murdock made his grand entrance into the MCU recently. That has lit a fire under his debut…but this is not that #1. This is for 1998's first issue, with a story by Kevin Smith and art by Joe Quesada. Less important than the original, but still quite important. This run has been a wellspring of good ideas and character development for years for Daredevil: Echo debuted here, Daredevil was outed, and Karen Page was killed by Bullseye. Smith, Brian Michael Bendis, and Ed Brubaker all had runs on the title writing, and it is one of the best, consistent modern runs of comics Marvel has released. Up at Heritage Auctions, today is a CGC 9.8 copy of the Dynamic Forces exclusive cover, of which there are only 7500 copies. It currently sits at only $110. Check it out below.

An Awesome Daredevil Cover

"Marvel Authentix: Daredevil #1 (Marvel, 1998) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Kevin Smith story. Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti art. Number 613 in a limited edition of 7,500 copies. Accompanied by a COA from Dynamic Forces. Not listed in Overstreet. CGC census 1/22: 187 in 9.8, 48 higher. Guardian Devil Part One: …And A Child Shall Lead Them All, script by Kevin Smith, pencils by Joe Quesada, inks by Jimmy Palmiotti; Karen has been gone for 6 months and Matt is trying to move on with his life; A young girl brings a child to Matt that she claims is the new Messiah and leaves the kid in his care. 38 pgs. $2.50. Cover price $2.50."

I have always loved this cover to the book, and a 9.8 so low is criminal. Go here and bid on this and snag it up while it is still this cheap. While there, click around and look at all of the great books taking bids today.