Daredevil #16 Preview: Matt Murdock's Deadly Sin-day Brunch

In Daredevil #16, Matt Murdock faces his inner demons - literally! As he battles the seven deadly sins within himself, can our hero save his soul and his friends?

Article Summary Daredevil #16 features Matt Murdock battling the seven deadly sins within himself.

Releasing on December 18, 2024, this issue dives deep into Matt's fragmented soul.

Witness a thrilling journey of moral dilemmas and heroism, with stunning artwork by Aaron Kuder.

After literally tearing himself apart to escape from Hell, Matt Murdock's soul has been FRACTURED! Each portion corrupted and twisted into the image of one of the seven deadly sins! One by one, Matt has begun to conquer his demons and save his friends, but some demons aren't so easily exorcised – as Matt and one of his young wards are about to discover!

Daredevil #16

by Saladin Ahmed & Aaron Kuder, cover by John Romita Jr.

After literally tearing himself apart to escape from Hell, Matt Murdock's soul has been FRACTURED! Each portion corrupted and twisted into the image of one of the seven deadly sins! One by one, Matt has begun to conquer his demons and save his friends, but some demons aren't so easily exorcised – as Matt and one of his young wards are about to discover!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.14"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 18, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620531801611

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620531801616 – DAREDEVIL #16 DOALY VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531801621 – DAREDEVIL #16 MARK BAGLEY SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531801631 – DAREDEVIL #16 CHRIS CAMPANA WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

