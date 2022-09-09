Daredevil #3 Preview: Love it or Leave It

Daredevil can't leave New York City until he's finished interering with Luke Cage's job as mayor in this preview of Daredevil #3. Check out the preview below.

Daredevil #3

by Chip Zdarsky & Rafael De Latorre, cover by Marco Checcetto

DAREDEVIL SAVES THE WORLD! With more ambitious and aggressive goals than ever before, DAREDEVIL has started putting together a team – but not everyone wants to be a part of Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios' vision of the future. As Matt and Elektra grow increasingly distant from the super hero community and closer to one another, DAREDEVIL will once again be at odds with heroes and villains alike…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.68"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620389500311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620389500341 – DAREDEVIL 3 MALEEV VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620389500351 – DAREDEVIL 3 SIQUEIRA PROMO VARIANT – $3.99 US

