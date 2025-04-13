Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: daredevil

Daredevil: Unleash Hell – Red Band #4 Preview: Identity Crisis

Muse's reappearance has captured Ghost Rider's attention – but what bone does the Spirit of Vengeance have to pick with the macabre serial killer? Plus, as the heat turns up on Muse's deadly killing spree, Daredevil is forced to abandon Hell's Kitchen – and must head straight into Hell itself to stop the madman! But when her pursuit leads her to the greatest enemy Elektra has had to face yet, how will she be able to defeat…HERSELF?!

Daredevil: Unleash Hell – Red Band #4

by Erica Schultz & Valentina Pinti & José Luis, cover by Paulo Siqueira

Muse's reappearance has captured Ghost Rider's attention – but what bone does the Spirit of Vengeance have to pick with the macabre serial killer? Plus, as the heat turns up on Muse's deadly killing spree, Daredevil is forced to abandon Hell's Kitchen – and must head straight into Hell itself to stop the madman! But when her pursuit leads her to the greatest enemy Elektra has had to face yet, how will she be able to defeat…HERSELF?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.14"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Apr 16, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621182100411

Explicit Content

$4.99

Variants:

75960621182100421 – DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #4 SERGIO DAVILA VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

