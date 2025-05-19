Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: daredevil

Daredevil: Unleash Hell Red Band #5 Preview: Hell's Kitchen Cook-Off

Daredevil: Unleash Hell Red Band #5 arrives in stores Wednesday as Daredevil and Ghost Rider join forces against demons. But can they save Morgan's soul from eternal damnation?

IF YOU CAN'T TAKE THE HEAT, GET OUT OF HELL'S KITCHEN! Daredevil and Ghost Rider team up in an fiery fight against demons and the darkest part of Elektra's soul! But will their combined efforts be enough to defeat Muse's forces and free his grip on Morgan's soul? Or will the trio find themselves consumed by their sins and trapped in hell forever?!

Daredevil: Unleash Hell Red Band #5

by Erica Schultz & Valentina Pinti & Sergio Dávila, cover by Paulo Siqueira

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale May 21, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621182100511

Explicit Content

$4.99

Variants:

75960621182100521 – DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #5 PHILIP TAN VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

