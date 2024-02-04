Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: darick robertson, transmetropolitan, warren ellis

Darick Robertson Saw The Future In Transmetropolitan

Darick Robertson is the co-creator of both The Boys with Garth Ennis, Happy with Grant Morrison and Transmetropolitan with Warren Ellis.

Darick Robertson is the co-creator of both The Boys with Garth Ennis, Happy with Grant Morrison and Transmetropolitan with Warren Ellis. This weekend, he has been looking at these Vision Pro goggles at use in the city of New York. And it all looks rather familiar to him.

Darick Robertson tweetXed, saying "This is exactly what i was imagining this guy was wearing and experiencing when I drew it into Transmetropolitan #1 back in 1997. The future is now. Beware!"

Especially when it came to gthe star of Transmetropolitan, Spider Jerusalem. "Also, these functions were things I explained to Warren about SJ's glasses. He was skeptical about including the glasses at all, but because he's a great co-creator, let me run with them, but then put this little inside joke in the dialogue when they debuted."

"It's a little uncanny for a 27 year out prediction, don't cha think?… *Old Man Voice* Back in my day, we had to take a bunch of acid or eat shrooms to look this weird in public…"

Transmetropolitan by Warren Ellis and Darick Robertson was published by DC Comics from 1997 to 2002. Originally from sci-fi imprint Helix, then from Vertigo imprint, now collected as Black Label, it told the stories of cyberpunk 23rd-century-set journalist Spider Jerusalem, redorcing the world around him, and then tackling corruption and abuse of power from two successive Presidents of the United States and The City.

"In a future where consumerism, superficiality and corruption reign supreme, outlaw journalist Spider Jerusalem has decided to stop sitting by idly and watching the world crumble around him. Back in the saddle, no one in The City is safe. After years of self-imposed exile from a civilization rife with degradation and indecency, cynical journalist Spider Jerusalem is forced to return to a job that he hates and a city that he loathes. Working as an investigative reporter for the newspaper The Word, Spider attacks the injustices of his surreal 21st century surroundings."

