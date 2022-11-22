Darius Q Johnson's Hollowed in Keenspot February 2023 Solicits

Darius Q Johnson is launching his new crime thriller comic book series Hollowed from Keenspot Entertainment in their February 2022 solicits and solicitations, alongside the continuing Chopping Blok.

HOLLOWED #1 CVR A DARIUS JOHNSON

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

DEC221475

DEC221476 – HOLLOWED #1 CVR B VINI DESOUZA – 5.99

DEC221477 – HOLLOWED #1 CVR C JOEL SAAVEDRA – 5.99

DEC221478 – HOLLOWED #1 CVR D DARIUS JOHNSON HOLOFOIL – 19.99

DEC221479 – HOLLOWED #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH – 9.99

DEC221480 – HOLLOWED #1 CVR F 6 COPY INCV VINI DESOUZA WRAPAROUND

(A / CA) Darius Q Johnson

When the bodies of affluent males start popping up around Buffalo with their insides hollowed out, it'll take Detectives Tyler and Vasquez to solve the case of The Butcher. One part crime noir, one part buddy comedy, and 100% thrilling, the start of this series is going to open up an adventure that readers will be coming back to again and again. Why are the victims always smiling? How is it that no clues can ever be found at the scene of a crime? What in the Flutie Flakes is going on around here!? All these questions and more will be answered inside the pages of Hollowed!

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 5.99

CHOPPING BLOCK #2 CVR A CHESS WITH MOTHER

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

DEC221470

DEC221471 – CHOPPING BLOCK #2 CVR B HEX – 5.99

DEC221472 – CHOPPING BLOCK #2 CVR C HOLOFOIL – 19.99

DEC221473 – CHOPPING BLOCK #2 CVR D BLANK SKETCH – 9.99

DEC221474 – CHOPPING BLOCK #2 CVR E 6 COPY INCV ABATTOIR

(W) Lee Adam Herold, Ryan Hohne (A / CA) Lee Adam Herold

"Wherever you go, may you go with your heart," they say. But what if your heart has been exchanged for an eldritch horror, bane of the forsaken and herald of world-ending terror? After an unfortunate workplace incident, local psycho-killer Butch R. Mann finds himself harboring just such a dimensional hitchhiker, much to his mother's chagrin. Suffering abounds on our journey to find out what is to become of Butch, and what seems to have Mother's knickers all in a bunch this time. Parents… you'd think once they're dead, they'd be easier to please.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 5.99