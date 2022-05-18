Dark Horse Announces Final Volume of Neon Genesis Evangelion Spinoff

The next volume of the Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Shinji Ikari Raising Project Omnibus is coming to Dark Horse Comics in December. Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Shinji Ikari Raising Project Omnibus Volume 6 collects volumes 16-18 of the popular manga by Osamu Takahashi. The collection will retail for $24.99 and is available for preorder now. It will hit both comic shops and bookstores together on December 28, 2022.

THE FINAL BELL RINGS FOR THE POPULAR 'EVANGELION' SPIN OFF SERIES Dark Horse Manga Presents the Conclusion of 'Neon Genesis Evangelion — The Shinji Ikari Raising Project' MILWAUKIE, Ore., (May 18th, 2022)— Dark Horse Manga returns to the alternate world from the final episode of Evangelion in the Neon Genesis Evangelion-The Shinji Ikari Raising Project Omnibus Volume 6. The final book of this six-part saga features story and art by Osamu Takahashi (Isuca) and collects volumes 16-18 of the series. The most popular Evangelion spinoff ever returns to finish the story! While a school play starring Rei and Asuka as star-crossed lovers makes some ponder just where Shinji fits in, the question of whether he can make up his mind may become moot as SEELE makes their final bid to seize the Magi System with a ruthless scheme—taking Rei's own memories hostage! "Probably the best adaptation (so far) of the series' high school romantic comedy alternate universe." — Anime News Network Neon Genesis Evangelion-The Shinji Ikari Raising Project Omnibus Volume 6 trade paperback will be in comic shops and bookstores December 28, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Neon Genesis Evangelion-The Shinji Ikari Raising Project Omnibus Volume 6 will retail for $24.99.