Young Hellboy In Dark Horse Comics July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations

Dark Horse Comics have issued their July 2022 solicits and solicitations, including new launches for Mind MGMT Bootleg, Overwatch New Blood and Young Hellboy. Here are the full solicits…

AIR Volume 1 TP

G. Willow Wilson (W), M. K. Perker (A/Cover), and Chris Chuckry (C)

On sale Sept 14

FC, 144 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A new edition of the first of four thrilling volumes in this mind-bending, Eisner-nominated series!

Acrophobic flight attendant Blythe has just fallen for a mysterious traveler—who may or may not be a terrorist—and she's about to embark on the strangest journey of her life. Searching for him, Blythe will crash-land into a web of technological conspiracies, dark politics and secret organizations. When she learns that she is the only person able to control flight and reality, with science so advanced it might be magic, she'll have to break the rules of time and space for answers.

By award-winning author G. Willow Wilson (Invisible Kingdom, Ms Marvel, The Bird King) and acclaimed illustrator M.K. Perker (The New Yorker, Mad Magazine, Fables).

"The fantasy is real, and the reality is fantastic. AIR is a compelling and completely original read that thrills, surprises and delights." —Gail Simone

The Art of DuckTales HC & HC Deluxe Edition

Ken Plume (W) and Sean Jimenez (Cover)

On sale Sept 21

FC, 200 pages

$49.99

HC, 9" x 12"

On sale Sept 21

FC, 200 pages

$99.99

HC Deluxe, 9" x 12"

Scrooge McDuck and nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie are back in the 2017 remake of the classic series from Disney Television Animation, DuckTales, and join Donald Duck on adventures—solving mysteries and rewriting history!

Like Scrooge into the Money Bin, dive into this beautiful, oversized coffee-table book and read tales of the making of the series from developers Matt Youngberg, Francisco Angones, Suzanna Olson, and others. Join in on the adventure with exclusive interviews with the cast including David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Kate Miccuci (Webby), Don Cheadle (Donald Duck), and many more! Find out what it means to every day be out there making DuckTales! Woo-oo!

• The deluxe edition has a slipcase that houses a gold-gilded version the book, an exclusive DuckTales Guidebook that contains expanded versions of the interviews with the crew and cast, and a finely crafted replica of Scrooge's Number One Dime!

The Art of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe HC

Mattel (W/A)

On sale Sept 14

FC, 192 pages

$39.99

HC, 11" x 10"

Witness Eternia as you've never seen it before!

This exciting tome brings you an all new look at the newest incarnation of Masters of the Universe, bringing an exciting sci-fi twist to the classic series. Featuring a behind-the-scenes look at all of He-Man's allies, the evil minions of Skeletor, and the strange and alien landscapes, creatures, technology of Eternia! In addition, this volume showcases the creation process of all aspects of this show with never-before-seen material.

Dark Horse Books and Mattel proudly present: The Art of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe! A welcome addition to the collection of any Masters of the Universe fan!

• A behind the scenes look at the hit animated series now airing on Netflix!

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths HC

Alexander Freed (W), Martin Tunica (A), Michael Atiyeh (C), and Rafael Sarmento (Cover)

On sale Sept 7

FC, 72 pages

$19.99

HC, 7" x 10"

War is about to break out between the two neighboring realms of Muspelheim and Svartalfheim. Surtr, lord of the Muspels, is gathering his army of fire giants. Determined to prevent such bloodshed, Baldr, son of Odin and god of light, enlists the help of the great trickster god, Loki. Will Loki betray Baldr and the rest of the Æsir? Or will Baldr win the heart of the daughter of the Surtr and forge a lasting peace between the Nine Realms?

Collects the three-issue miniseries.

Avatar: Adapt or Die #3 (of 6)

Corinna Bechko (W), Beni R. Lobel (A), Wes Dzioba (C), and Mark Molchan (Cover)

On sale July 6

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The origin of the disease remains a mystery, but a routine hunt may lead Eytukan to the shocking answer. While Selfridge attempts to seize the crisis to his advantage, Grace utilizes human technology to aid in finding a cure, but Mo'at has a better idea . . .

Avatar: The Last Airbender Figures

Dark Horse Comics, in partnership with Nickelodeon, are proud to announce our high-end figure line based on the hit series Avatar: The Last Airbender. These deluxe hand-painted plastic figures feature each character showcasing their ability to manipulate an elemental, known as bending. The base of each figure also features the symbol of their respective bending style.

On sale Oct 26

$59.99 (each)

Katara Figure

The waterbending master Katara is letting her hair down and is ready to show the fire nation that she means business. Although she is an extremely warm and compassionate person, this figure exhibits Katara's fierce resolve and willingness to do whatever it takes to protect those she cares about.

Approximately 6" tall and with a 0.5" tall base. Diameter of base is approximately 5".

Zuko Figure

Firebending master and prince of Fire Nation, Zuko, was originally the bitter enemy of the Avatar and his friends. After much internal struggle and turmoil, he comes to reject his father's ideal of conquering the nations of the world. Now a lifelong friend and mentor to the Avatar, he strives to end the war and restore the honor of the Fire Nation.

Approximately 6.5" tall and with a 0.5" tall base. Diameter of base is approximately 6".

Black Hammer Volume 7: Reborn Part Three TP

Jeff Lemire (W), Caitlin Yarsky (A/Cover), and Dave Stewart

On sale Sept 21

FC, 104 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Black Hammer: Reborn is the next era of the Black Hammer Universe; a twelve-issue series by Jeff Lemire, Caitlin Yarsky, Malachi Ward, and Matthew Sheean that juxtaposes an achingly human story of domestic life, marriage, parenthood, and destiny with a pulse-pounding superhero thriller that peels back new layers of mystery, and pulls the Black Hammer history into the present. Collects Reborn #9-#12.

Break Out #4 (of 4)

Zack Kaplan (W), Wilton Santos (A), Jason Wordie (C), Adam Gorham (Cover A), and Jahnoy Lindsay (Cover B)

On sale July 20

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The only way to survive an impossible break out is to plan for the impossible. But when Liam and his crew watch their plans fall apart, their presence is revealed and deadly robots are coming for them, they face a final choice: either save Liam's brother and the ones they came for . . . or risk it all to save every captured young person and, just maybe, the whole planet.

Don't give up yet—the thrilling finale of Break Out is here!

British Paranormal Society: Time Out of Mind #4 (of 4)

Mike Mignola (W), Chris Roberson (W), Andrea Mutti (A), Lee Loughridge (C), Sebastián Fiumara (Cover)

On sale July 27

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Simon and Honora discover first-hand the otherworldly nature of Noxton's standing stones and their tragic history. As they unravel the mystery, a local secret bred from otherworldly influence giving way to misguided faith––and the horror it's resulted in––becomes clear.

Longtime Hellboy writer Chris Roberson brings you the final chapter of the new Mignolaverse series, featuring acclaimed artist Andrea Mutti, and colors by Lee Loughridge.

Facing the horrors of history . . .

The Collector: Unit 731 #4 (of 4)

Will Conrad (W/A/Cover), Rod Monteiro (W), and Marco Lesko (C)

On sale July 27

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Tensions are rising between Dr. Sadao Shuzen and the Nazi officers. With James's loyalty and identity having piqued the interest of the Nazis, things won't simply go the way Shuzen wants. But that doesn't mean James is safe—it's out of the frying pan and into the fire as forces collide and lives are snuffed out in this dramatic finale at Unit 731.

Critical Role: Mighty Nein Origins – Mollymauk Tealeaf HC

Jody Houser (W), Hunter Bonyun (A/Cover), and Cathy Le (C)

On sale Sept 14

FC, 56 pages

$17.99

HC, 7" x 10"

What strange events created Mollymauk Tealeaf?

Entertainer, fighter, and performer, "Molly" has a knack for hiding his true self behind the shifting color and shape of a personality he seems to wear like his singular coat. But as with every member of the Mighty Nein, his past will eventually catch up with him . . . and it's a strange one indeed.

Join Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins writer Jody Houser, artist Hunter Bonyun, and Critical Role's Matthew Mercer and Taliesin Jaffe as they reveal Mollymauk's evolution from empty shell to vibrant individual, and the dark corners of his past that even he is afraid to examine.

Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout #2 (of 4)

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Roberto Ricci (A/Cover A), Fabiana Mascolo (C), and Max Fiumara (Cover B)

On sale July 6

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Arturo's heist scheme is set in motion—all he needs is a team—a trusted cyberpunk, the best driver in Night City, and an unlikely ally within one of the city's most corrupt institutions. Choices have consequences, but this time, the choice is his.

Dark Horse Water Bottles

The best of heroes stay hydrated. Which is easy to do with our new line-up of insulated, stainless steel 20 oz water bottles. Equipped with a sturdy carrying handle and high-quality character artwork, you're sure to slay any monsters that step in your path.

On sale July 20

Hellboy Water Bottle

20 oz, stainless steel.

$34.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt—Geralt Water Bottle

20 oz, stainless steel.

$34.99

The EC Archives: Shock SuspenStories Volume 2 TP

Bill Gaines (W), Al Feldstein (W/A/Cover), Jack Kamen (A), Jack Davis (A), Joe Orlando (A), Al Williamson (A), and Wally Wood (A)

On sale Sept 7

FC, 216 pages

$19.99

TP, 8" x 10"

The classic EC series, presented as a deluxe-size trade paperback!

This high-quality trade reprints the issues #7-#12 of the pulp-comic classic Shock SuspenStories! Featuring twenty-four stories by the all-star artistic talents of Al Feldstein, Jack Kamen, Jack Davis, Joe Orlando, Al Williamson, and Wally Wood.

Grendel Omnibus Volume 2: Legacy (Second Edition) TP

Matt Wagner (W/A/C/Cover), Diana Schutz (W), Tim Sale (A), Arnold & Jacob Pander (A), Bernie Mireault (A/C), Rich Rankin (A), Teddy Kristiansen (C), Jeromy Cox (C), and Joe Matt (C)

On sale Sept 14

FC, 552 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The comics that inspired the Netflix show! Four essential chapters in the massive Grendel story saga by Matt Wagner and collaborators Diana Schutz, Tim Sale, Arnold & Jacob Pander, and Bernie Mireault are collected, in chronological order and in a standard comics-size format for the first time!

Featuring the Grendel stories Devil Child, Devil's Legacy, The Devil Inside, and Devil Tales. Celebrate the fortieth anniversary of this dynamic comics masterpiece!

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Time is a River

Mike Mignola (W/Cover B), Márk László (A/Cover A), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale July 20

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

One-shot

When Hellboy accidentally left eclectic academic Lajos in a ghostly version of Budapest in "The Miser's Gift," he didn't realize how far-reaching the consequences would be! As timelines get crossed, reality starts to crumble and Hellboy must return to the ghostly city to recover Lajos before it's too late.

Mike Mignola and Márk László, along with colorist Dave Stewart, return with an explosive one-shot to continue the story they began in "The Miser's Gift," part of the Hellboy Winter Special from January 2020.

Invisible Kingdom Library Edition HC

G. Willow Wilson (W) and Christian Ward (A/C/Cover)

On sale Sept 28

FC, 424 pages

$49.99

HC, 8" x 12"

In a distant galaxy, acolyte Vess and hardened freighter pilot Grix join forces to expose an inconceivable conspiracy between the most dominant religion and an all-powerful megacorporation. Suddenly, as prey in an interstellar chase through the dreaded Junk Rings to the Point of No Return, this unexpected pair is faced with a grave decision: reveal the truth or plunge the world into anarchy.

This special Library collection features volumes 1, 2, and 3, every cover, extensive process art section, and the original pitch of this thrilling tour de force!

Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 2 TP

Roye Okupe (W) and Godwin Akpan (A/C/Cover)

On sale Sept 14

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The orphan Iyanu is thrust into the wildlands beyond the safety of the walls of her home! She must quickly learn to work with an exile and the people of the Riverlands Settlement if she hopes to save her mentor. Meanwhile, Chancellor Nuro finalizes a diabolical plan that threatens to destroy the entirety of Yorubaland in his greedy hunt to capture Iyanu, also known now as the Chosen One!

• All-new stories about extraordinary characters inspired by African history, culture, and mythology.

Jenny Zero II #3 (of 4)

Dave Dwonch (W), Brockton McKinney (W), Magenta King (A/Cover), and Arnaldo Robles (C)

On sale July 13

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

It's a media circus as Team Zero's entire crew kicks off their PR tour of Japan, and Jenny is reunited with Uncle Fuji and everyone's favorite weapon, Nemo! Meanwhile, director Santo's megalomaniacal intentions are made clear, as we see the correlation to her motives and the incident that spiraled our drunken hero into her darkest times. All this, plus the affair that will have EVERYONE talking, and the debut of Jenny's brand-new costume!

Kings of Nowhere Volume 1 TP

Soroush Barazesh (W/A/Cover)

On sale Sept 28

FC, 96 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Bili is the son of a notorious gangster, but his lonesome demeanor makes him an easy target for local thugs. When a beating takes a ruthless turn, Bili is overcome with intense rage and trauma—transforming him into his chimera form—into that of an ape. With the aid of new comrades, he embarks on a life of purpose—a life of cold, unapologetic vengeance against each of those who have taken a piece of him.

The debut graphic novel series written and illustrated by artist Soroush Barazesh, also known by his online moniker Koteri Ink!

Last Flight Out TP

Marc Guggenheim (W), Eduardo Ferigato (A/Cover), Natalia Marques (C), and Marcelo Costa (C)

On sale Sept 21

FC, 176 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

With less than twenty-four hours before the last ark leaves a dying Earth, Dr. Ben Caewood's daughter Sara has gone missing. Finally, the critically acclaimed series about a father and daughter trying to reconcile at the end of the world is collected into a single, unforgettable graphic novel from Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, X-Men) and Eduardo Ferigato (Radiant Black).

Collect the six-issue miniseries.

"Fans of Ad Astra and Arrival will definitely want to give this series a read." —But Why Tho?

"Last Flight Out contains all the action of a summer blockbuster and a message that is timely without being preachy. Backed by solid artwork, this is one flight you won't want to miss!" —Kaboooom

Lonesome Hunters #2 (of 4)

Tyler Crook (W/A/Cover)

On sale July 20

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

After fleeing their tenement during a monster magpie attack, Lupe finds herself a pupil to an aged monster hunter and on the run from ancient evils determined to take them down and retrieve the relic they protect.

Love and War TP

Andrew Wheeler (W), Killian Ng (A/Cover), and Cristina Chua (C)

On sale Sept 21

FC, 136 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Finding yourself torn between two potential boyfriends is tough. Domo is learning that it's even tougher when you're trying to win the captaincy of your school's tug-of-war team! His competition is Jocasta, a serious athlete who will stop at nothing to prove she's the best. Can Domo lead his team to victory while he struggles with his feelings for ambitious Gabriel and flamboyant Emil?

Love-and-War is a queer sports rom com about how our conflicting passions can pull us in different directions!

• Collects Love and War from the Comixology original digital series in print for the first time.

Madman Library Edition Volume 3 HC

Michael Allred (W/A/Cover) and Laura Allred (C)

On sale Sept 7

FC, 680 pages

$99.99

HC, 8" x 12"

The Madman comics universe returns—with over 650 pages drawn by legendary comics creator Michael Allred in this true homage to superhero fiction, metaphysical philosophy, 1950s science fiction films, rock and roll pop music, and much more!

Volume three collects Michael Allred's popular comic series The Atomics #1-#15 and the cult-classic graphic novel Red Rocket 7. Both essential Allred commentaries on superhero team antics, music pop culture, and zany sci-fi fun!

Mind MGMT: Bootleg #1 (of 4)

Matt Kindt (W), Farel Dalyrmple (A/Cover A), Dan Brereton (Cover B), and Marguerite Sauvage (Cover C)

On sale July 6

FC, 32 pages

$3.99 (Covers A-B)

$7.99 (Cover C)

Miniseries

MIND MGMT is: weird, mind-blowing, paranoid storytelling. It is the first ever comic book from Flux House, Matt Kindt's all-new imprint which features crime, science fiction, and humor stories, all told in startling and untraditional ways. Upcoming publications will take many forms, and the polybagged variant versions of MIND MGMT will contain a card that is playable as a playing card or as part of a new Flux House game. Previously in MIND MGMT: a covert government agency of psychic superspies fell into oblivion after one of their top agents went rogue. What looked like the end was only the beginning as a former leader of MIND MGMT explores the darkest parts of the world and recruits a team of forgotten agents to rebuild the organization, bend reality, and go to war with a competing agency.

• Cover C variant is a special polybagged cover, drawn by Marguerite Sauvage, and contains a special Mind MGMT playing card!

Norse Mythology III #6 (of 6)

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/Cover A), Galen Showman (A/C), David Mack (Cover B)

On sale July 13

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

In the finale of Ragnarok: The Final Destiny of the Gods, artist P. Craig Russell illustrates the death of the gods, the end of the world, its renewal, and concludes the epic run of Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology.

The Orville Library Edition Volume 1 HC

David A. Goodman (W), David Cabeza (A/Cover), and Michael Atiyeh (C)

On sale Sept 28

FC, 280 pages

$49.99

HC, 8" x 12"

An oversized hardcover chronicling six missions not seen in the episodes of Seth MacFarlane's beloved sci-fi TV show!

Written by executive producer David A. Goodman and set in between the events of seasons one through three, this deluxe volume collects the stories from The Orville Season 1.5: New Beginnings, The Orville Season 2.5: Launch Day, and The Orville Season 2.5: Digressions.

"Brimming with plenty of the signature humor, wit, and sense of adventure that have made the show a hit, The Orville is ready to fly you to the stars and beyond!" —Infinite Earths

Overwatch: New Blood #1 (of 5)

Ray Fawkes (W), Irene Koh (A/Cover A), Suzanne Geary (C), Dustin Nguyen (Cover B)

On sale July 13

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

With chaos and devastation rife around the world, Cole Cassidy receives the call to rejoin Overwatch . . . but memories of its fall still haunt him. After an unexpected reunion with an old friend, Cassidy considers that maybe Overwatch needs more than the old crew to give it new life. Variant cover by Dustin Nguyen (Batman)!

Pearl III #3 (of 6)

Brian Michael Bendis (W), Michael Gaydos (A/C/Cover A), and Laura Perez (Cover B)

On sale July 27

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Pearl volume 3 issue #3—here it is! Years in the making! The very bloody face-off between Pearl and her genuine archnemesis pain-in-the-ass yakuza crime boss Mister Miike! Here comes another fully painted comic book experience about a tattoo artist assassin unlike anything else on the stands. Michael Gaydos's unique multimedia approach needs to be experienced.

Plants vs. Zombies Zomnibus Volume 2 HC

Paul Tobin (W), Andie Tong (A), Ron Chan (A/Cover), Jacob Chabot (A), and Matt J. Rainwater (C)

On sale Sept 7

FC, 288 pages

$19.99

HC, 6" x 9"

Collects volumes 4 to 6 of the original Plants vs. Zombies graphic novel run! Plants vs. Zombies Zomnibus volume 2 collects the PvZ graphic novels Grown Sweet Home, Petal to the Metal, and Boom Boom Mushroom—including bonus stories illustrated by Brian Churilla, Cat Farris, Karim Friha, Nneka Myers, Jeremy Vanhoozer, and others!

• Over 250 pages!

Powers Volume 1 TP

Brian Michael Bendis (W) and Michael Avon Oeming (A/Cover)

On sale Sept 7

FC, 464 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

In a world where superheroes soar through the sky, follow homicide detectives Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim on the dirty city streets below. Assigned to the "powers" special cases, they will face the worst their city has to offer.

Collecting Powers #1-#11, the complete Powers comic strips from Comic Shop News, the Powers Coloring/Activity Book, behind-the-scenes content from the making of this superhero-noir classic, and a brand-new cover by Michael Avon Oeming!

The Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to be Kin #3 (of 7)

Geof Darrow (W/A/Cover A), Dave Stewart ©, Stan Sakai (Cover B), and Steve Skroce (Cover C)

On sale July 20

FC, 32 pages

$4.99

Miniseries

In a kungfluence of attacks the Shaolin Cowboy must pull a kung fu "hat trick" if he expects to save himself and his newborn Varanus komodoensis Ouwens companion from a free-range trip to hell. Don't take my word for it, see it for yourself! The SCU is "ACTION PACKED!!"

• Colorist: Dave Stewart

• Flatters: Mark Sweeney, Raunak Singh, Fred Paculba, and Josh Laird

• Letterer: Nate Piekos

• Editor: Daniel Chabon

• Assistant Editors: Chuck Howitt and Misha Gehr

• Receptionist: Teresa Gresham

Shinjuku HC (Second Edition)

Mink (W) and Yoshitaka Amano (A/Cover)

On sale Sept 21

FC, 200 pages

$49.99

HC, 9" x 12"

Former special forces soldier and now elite Scout bounty hunter Daniel Legend is leaving the mean streets of Los Angeles for the meaner streets of Shinjuku. In the real world, Tokyo's most cosmopolitan ward—center of metropolitan power, crossroads of traffic, den of vice. But in Shinjuku, Daniel Legend, in search of his missing sister Angela, discovers the unreal city: Shinjuku. In this realm where lowlife crooks and subterranean monsters spill blood alike in the shadows, three rival yakuza leaders hold control over every earthly crime in a tense triad of greed.

Film and video director Christopher "mink" Morrison, veteran of Quentin Tarantino and Lawrence Bender's A Band Apart, is the author of Shinjuku, a story whose urban mix of action and horror is illustrated with raw, propulsive energy by world-famous illustrator Yoshitaka Amano (Final Fantasy, Vampire Hunter D).

• Includes 130 original paintings by artist Yoshitaka Amano!

Stephen McCranie's Space Boy Omnibus 3 TP

Stephen McCranie (W/A/Cover)

On sale Sept 7

FC, 720 pages

$19.99

TP, 5 3/4" x 8 1/4"

The origin of Space Boy revealed!

Life at South Pines High School is changing fast, as new romances blossom, and hidden truths are revealed. Amy tries to put her suspicions on hold, and enjoy the homecoming dance, only to discover the secrets she's been searching for have been right under her nose. And deep in space, the Arno closes in on its destination . . . the mysterious object known only as the Artifact.

Collects Stephen McCranie's Space Boy volumes 7-9.

Stranger Things Summer Special

Keith Champagne (W), Caio Filipe (A), Dan Jackson (C), Diego Galindo (Cover A), and Heather Vaughn (Cover B)

On sale July 6

FC, 32 pages

$6.99

One-shot

Officers Powell and Callahan patrol the "mean" streets of Hawkins Indiana with the enthusiasm of two hefty dachsunds pretending to be bloodhounds. Typically, they don't have to chase down more than the occasional petty theft and teenagers smoking reefer but lately the town has been getting weirder, and while they might not get to the bottom of it, they just might be lucky enough to survive it.

• Diving deeper into season 3 with Hawkins deputies!

Tales from Harrow County: Lost Ones #3 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Emily Schnall (A/Cover A), and Tyler Crook (Cover B)

On sale July 13

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Outside Harrow County and living in the city, Emmy uncovers more about her secretive and powerful city cousins, their powers, what they want from her, and whether or not she can put a stop to their cruel plans.

Virtually Yours TP

Jeremy Holt (W) and Elizabeth Beals (A/C/Cover)

On sale Sept 7

FC, 120 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Shouldn't finding a life partner be more challenging than ordering a pizza? Welcome to Virtually Yours, a virtual dating app that provides all the proof of being in a relationship without actually being in one. With her career front of mind, Eva Estrella joins Virtually Yours, after a nudge from her sister, to alleviate some family pressure as she continues to look for her dream job in journalism. While Max Kittridge, a former child star in the middle of a divorce, takes a gig at Virtually Yours, servicing multiple clients as a fake boyfriend. As they navigate their current circumstances, both Eva and Max find that sometimes what you're looking for is right in front of you.

• Collects the Comixology original graphic novel in print for the first time!

The Ward #2 (of 4)

Cavan Scott (W), Andres Ponce (A/Cover), and Franco Riesco (C)

On sale July 6

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Dr. Nat Reeves is barely back in action at St. Lilith's hospital for the preternatural, and the stress is already piling on. She still hasn't informed her family, and her co-workers are whispering rumors about her previous departure. For all that, the place hasn't changed much—each new emergency brings them all closer to the edge.

ER meets Hellboy!

Wiper TP

John Harris Dunning (W), Ricardo Cabral (A/Cover), and Brad Simpson (C)

On sale Sept 14

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Lula Nomi is a Wiper—a private detective who guarantees complete discretion. A memory wipe after every job sees to that. When she's hired by enigmatic robot Klute she thinks the case is the answer to all her problems. But there's something oddly familiar about Klute—and the more she investigates the disappearance of journalist Orson Glark, the more she suspects that he's somehow connected to her own past . . .

Lula must face her greatest fears to learn what happened to Glark . . . and the truth about herself.

• An original graphic novel.

Wizard King Trilogy Boxed Set

Chad Corrie (W) and Micah Epstein (Cover)

On sale Sept 28

b&w, 1,056 pages

$38.97

TP, 6" x 9"

Experience the saga of the last wizard king of Tralodren and a ragtag group of mercenaries as their fates intertwine through an ensuing series of hidden agendas, dark ambitions, warring gods, ancient schemes, and cosmic adventure centuries in the making.

Collecting the entire Wizard King trilogy, this boxed set includes an exclusive double-sided poster featuring a full color map of Tralodren!

"There is a powerful magic that seems to flow from the pages and into your imagination when reading." —Twin Cities Geek

The World of Black Hammer Library Edition Volume 4 HC

Jeff Lemire (W), Tonci Zonjic (A/C), Tyler Crook (A/C), and Dean Ormston (Cover)

On sale Sept 14

FC, 288 pages

$49.99

HC, 8" x 12"

Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer superhero universe is given a closer look, with two complete series drawn by Tyler Crook and Tonci Zonjic!

Collects Skulldigger and Skeleton Boy and The Unbelievable Unteens in a deluxe, oversized hardcover format with a new cover, sketchbook extras, and more!

Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death #1 (of 4)

Mike Mignola (W), Thomas Sniegoski (W), Craig Rousseau (A), Dave Stewart (C), Matt Smith (Cover A), and Tonci Zonjic (Cover B)

On sale July 13

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Returned from their adventures on a secret island, Hellboy and the Professor move with the B.P.R.D. from New Mexico to Connecticut. The relocation is tough on Hellboy: is he just homesick, or have scrambled memories from the island gripped the supernatural whippersnapper? Meanwhile, word of Hellboy's survival has also reached an unknown enemy, who failed to kill him once before but is determined not be foiled again . . .

It's a roaring start to the second Young Hellboy series, from Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and cowriter Thomas Sniegoski, with art by Craig Rousseau and colors by Dave Stewart.