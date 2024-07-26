Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: hall h, san diego comic con, The Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios Teases The Fantastic Four Ahead Of Hall H Presentation

Marvel Studios is teasing The Fantastic Four ahead of the big Hall H presentation tomorrow at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Article Summary Marvel Studios teases The Fantastic Four ahead of their big Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con tomorrow.

Pedro Pascal shared a selfie with Marvel's First Family and director Matt Shakman to kick off the festivities.

Marvel thrilled fans with a drone show featuring The Fantastic Four logo and a comic-accurate Galactus.

Expect concept art, posters, and the full cast on stage at Hall H. The film starts production right after Comic-Con.

Marvel Studios decided that being subtle was not the way to go when it comes to The Fantastic Four and San Diego Comic-Con. They have been making appearances on street lamp banners in the Gaslamp District and everyone had a very good feeling the cast would be making some sort of appearance in Hall H on Saturday. The timing makes sense, considering they are literally entering production the day after Comic-Con ends. Star Pedro Pascal kicked everything off yesterday with a selfie of Marvel's First Family together for the first time along with director Matt Shakman.

They decided to really up the ante following the screening and panel for Deadpool & Wolverine. People have been doing some pretty neat things in the last couple of years with drones, and last year, Hulu Animation put on a pretty cool drone show that included Futurama. Marvel decided to step in this year with The Fantastic Four logo in orange, so it looks like something Johnny Storm would do, and a very large, very purple, very comic accurate looking Galactus.

As previously said, it has been confirmed the film isn't in production yet, but those of you in Hall H tomorrow will probably get some concept art, maybe a poster like the one that was released on Valentine's Day, and the chance to see the entire cast on stage together for the first time.

The Fantastic Four Are Taking Their Sweet Time

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. In April of 2024, it was reported that Julia Garner had been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer. In early May, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich reportedly joined the cast as well. Later in May, Ralph Ineson had reportedly joined the cast as the villain, Galactus.

