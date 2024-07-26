Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery, Rogueside

Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery Launches In Mid-August

Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery has an official release date, as the team are aiming to release it on PC, concoles, and mobile in August

Article Summary Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery releases on August 13, 2024, for PC, consoles, and mobile.

Explore hand-drawn, interactive landscapes in this cozy, relaxing hidden object game.

New map editor feature allows you to create and share custom worlds with assets from three different eras.

The Reality Shift feature returns, adding depth by allowing players to shift between time and season.

Indie game developer and publisher Rogueside has officially confirmed the release date for Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery, as the game arrives this August. Serving up as an expanded sequel to the original, you'll explore more spaces in this hidden object title as you try to locate them in hand-drawn landscapes. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will be released for PC, consoles, and mobile devices on August 13, 2024.

Hidden Through Time 2 : Discovery

Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery is a cozy hidden object game that have you searching for hidden objects in hand-drawn, interactive landscapes. Ignite your imagination, unleash your inner artist with the editor, and share your masterpieces with the world! Dive into three captivating eras: Victorian elegance, Noir mystery, and Sci-fi wonder. Test your keen eye and unravel the mysteries hidden within each intricate scene. Can you uncover every secret the past (and future) holds? Unleash your creativity with the map editor! Craft your own worlds filled with wonders and surprises. Select assets from different eras, populate your creation with characters, and watch your imagination come to life.

Relaxing Gameplay: A relaxing and cozy experience is ensured as the game doesn't feature timers or similar mechanics to put pressure on the player. They're able to enjoy the game at their own speed.

A relaxing and cozy experience is ensured as the game doesn't feature timers or similar mechanics to put pressure on the player. They're able to enjoy the game at their own speed. Map Editor: Players have access to assets from all three eras (Noir, Victorian, and Sci-Fi), giving them the ability to bring their imagination to life in the Map Editor, where creations can be shared with the community.

Players have access to assets from all three eras (Noir, Victorian, and Sci-Fi), giving them the ability to bring their imagination to life in the Map Editor, where creations can be shared with the community. Reality Shift: As seen in the previous game, Hidden Through Time 2 : Myths & Magic, the Reality Shift feature makes a return. This allows players to explore a whole host of new objects as they can shift between time and season, giving more depth to each map, enabling more space for storytelling within one map.

