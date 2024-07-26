Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Fortnite, lego

Order Up! LEGO Debuts New Fortnite Inspired Durr Burger Set

Get ready to hop off the Battle Bus as LEGO is bringing the world of Fortnite to life with some brand new themed sets

The 193-piece set captures the iconic burger mascot with detailed eyes, tongue, and toothpick olive.

Available for pre-order at $14.99, the set releases on October 1, 2024, perfect for Fortnite enthusiasts.

Part of LEGO's expanding Fortnite line, including sets like the Battle Bus and Supply Llama.

The Durr Burger is an iconic in-game entity and known location within the popular Epic Games battle royale game Fortnite. Initially introduced in Chapter 1, Season 5, Durr Burger is a fast-food restaurant known for its giant, cartoonish burger mascot with a face, which quickly became a fan-favorite symbol. The restaurant serves as a landmark where players can find loot and engage to become number one. Beyond its in-game presence, the Durr Burger has appeared in various crossover events and real-world promotions for the game, and now it has arrived at LEGO.

Fortnite and LEGO continue to crossover with new sets like a Supply Llama and Battle Bus, and now a tasty treat has arrived. This simple set is only 193 pieces, and it features a brick-built burger with signature eyes and tongue and olive on the toothpick. Whether you are building your own real-world LEGO Fortnite island or just love the hit battle royal game, this is a fun set for any gamer out there. The Durr Burger set is priced at only $14.99, and pre-orders are already live for its tasty October 1, 2024 release.

Fortnite's Durr Burger Comes to LEGO

"Feed creativity with the LEGO® Fortnite Durrr Burger (77070), an awesome video game building set for gamers aged 9 and up. Based on the LEGO Fortnite video game, the set lets fans create a display model of Durrr Burger, the iconic restaurant mascot from the Fortnite universe. Young gamers will have loads of fun and victory well done building the model before discovering its exciting details, including the instantly recognizable eyes, tongue and olive on a toothpick."

Video game figure – The building set is based on the iconic Durrr Burger restaurant, which also appears in the LEGO® Fortnite video game

Savor the details – Fortnite fans will love discovering the Durrr Burger's eyes and tongue, plus the recognizable olive on a toothpick

