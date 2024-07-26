Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sanrio, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Launches One-Year Anniversary Event

Sunblink has released a new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as thhe game celebrates its one-year anniversary with music!

Article Summary Celebrate Hello Kitty Island Adventure's one-year anniversary with new music and updates from Sunblink and Sanrio.

Join the Friendship Festival until August 8, featuring daily photo tasks and special Hello Kitty-themed rewards.

Unlock new emotes, clothing, dazzling character looks, and use two companions in the latest game update.

Enjoy an original song by Phill Boucher and MYLK, plus a unique in-game sequence celebrating friendship and fun.

Mobile developer Sunblink, along with Sanrio, has released a new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, celebrating the game's one-year anniversary. The team is celebrating the game with a bit of music in the narrative-driven life sim featuring characters from the Hello Kitty lexicon, complete with activities to do and new rewards to snag. We have more details below as the content is live.

Friendship Festival

In honor of International Day of Friendship on July 30, the Friendship Festival, running in-game from now until August 8, is all about hanging out with your besties—Cinnamoroll, Keroppi, Retsuko, and all the rest—and taking photos each day to gain friendship charms. Bring these charms to the Friendship Photo Booth to unlock new emotes and Hello Kitty and Friends-themed clothing rewards. This update also introduces a new line of unique and dazzling looks for NPCs and players and an additional companion slot to allow two companions at once. Hello Kitty Island Adventure is also excited to announce its award-winning composer, Phill Boucher, has teamed up with pop musician MYLK to create an original song celebrating everything Friendship. Unlock the original pop single and unprecedented in-game sequence in this new musical surprise!

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

When My Melody is invited to open a gift shop at Big Adventures Park, she invites Hello Kitty and friends—including you! to come along for a tropical island adventure. But things go sideways upon arrival, with the friends separated and the park found abandoned. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the desolate theme park to its former glory and create the ultimate island paradise! Create a unique, Sanrio-style original avatar and get to know iconic Sanrio characters like Kuromi, Badtz-Maru, Cinnamoroll, Chococat, and Aggretsuko. Share gifts, complete quests, and take part in island activities to deepen your bonds. Spruce up cabins to attract new visitors from among Hello Kitty's many friends. Create a stylish wardrobe all your own, solve mysterious puzzles, cook delectable recipes, collect friendly critters and fish, and explore the island solo or with a friend to unearth the many secrets of a massive in-game world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!