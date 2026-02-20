Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: gail simone, hellboy, kelly sue deconnick

Dark Horse June 2026 Full Solicits – Kelly Sue DeConnick & Gail Simone

Dark Horse June 2026 Full Solicits includes Skate Ali by Kelly Sue DeConnick & Sam Humphries, and The Ring from Gail Simone & Elisa Romboli

Article Summary Dark Horse unveils June 2026 comics, headlined by Skate Ali and The Ring: The Man Who Beat The Man

Iconic creators Kelly Sue DeConnick, Gail Simone, and Paul Chadwick launch new series and anniversary issues

Returning fan favorites include Concrete, Hellboy, He-Man, Avatar, ElfQuest, and Usagi Yojimbo

Expanded offerings with new anthologies, graphic novels, and collected editions for multiple hit franchises

Dark Horse Comics June 2026 solicits and solicitations launches Skate Ali #1 by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Sam Humphries with a high-octane, genre-smashing sci-fi skatepunk saga, The Ring: The Man Who Beat The Man from Gail Simone and Elisa Romboli that mixes boxing lore and strategy with a fictional, merciless landscape. Then there's the return of Paul Chadwick's Concrete for the 40th anniversary of Concrete and Dark Horse Comics themselves. As well as The Tiny Onion Monsters In Love Pride anthology, Zack Kaplan and Stefano Raddaele's Only The Savage Are Left, more Hellboy In Love, and a new He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe: The Wings Of Fate…

SKATE ALI #1

32pgs • $4.99 • June 10, 2026

UPC: 76156801589800111

Sam Humphries (W)

Kelly Sue DeConnick (W)

Natacha Bustos (A) (C) (Cover A)

Welcome to near future Los Angeles—a neon-scorched city where skateboarding has been ruthlessly outlawed. But nothing stops Skate Ali.

By day, she's just another student dodging detention. By night—she's a rebel on wheels, an enigmatic loner defying the law on the Los Angeles streets.

But when Ali slams headfirst into the infamous world of underground skateboarding, she comes face to face with a crew of outcast skaters called the LA Skull Clan, and their masked leader, Skull Queen 9. Fueled by a magical force called the Rush, the clan pulls off explosive moves and defiant acts of resistance.

Faced with the opportunity of leveling up her game, but afraid of actually being perceived by others, Ali must decide: will she play it safe, or kickflip straight into a revolution?

Eisner-winning writer Kelly Sue DeConnick (Bitch Planet, FML) and hitmaker Sam Humphries (Harley Quinn, Guardians of the Galaxy) team up with artist Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl, Miles Morales) for a high-octane, genre-smashing sci-fi skatepunk saga about friendship, rebellion, and finding your line when the world wants to knock you down.

Five-issue series.

CONCRETE: STARS OVER SAND #1

32pgs • $4.99 • June 17, 2026

UPC: 76156801590400111

Paul Chadwick (W) (A) (Cover A)

AWARD-WINNING CREATOR PAUL CHADWICK RETURNS TO HIS FAN-FAVORITE CHARACTER AFTER 20 YEARS!

The Eisner, Harvey and Reuben Award-winning Concrete is back with a 5-part story of amnesia, wilderness, and suspense. Concrete has entered the desert and not come back. Larry and Maureen are frantic. Reports come that he is wandering the nearby arid mountains, covered with blood, attacking people. Concrete, lightning-struck, confused, roams a frightening world he can't understand. Roars tear across the sky. A strange globe rises. His body is sheathed in stone. He thinks he is being hunted. People are a threat.

His journey back to life, and his friends' dire search against a looming deadline, is as strange and tense as any Concrete story ever told.

First new Concrete comic in 20 years!

Five-issue series.

Cover B by Paul Chadwick

THE RING: THE MAN WHO BEAT THE MAN #1

32pgs • $4.99 • June 3, 2026

UPC: 76156801587400111

Gail Simone (W)

Elisa Romboli (A)

Iolanda Zanfardino (C) (L)

Oliver Barrett (Cover A)

Influential writer Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men) launches a new series that mixes boxing lore and strategy with a fictional, merciless landscape where everyone wants to beat—and be—The Champ!

The Ring: The Man Who Beat the Man is an exciting action series that takes a look at both the rich history of boxing and the mindsets of those who step in the ring! Produced with the editorial leadership at the historic boxing magazine The Ring—Dark Horse pairs Simone with the creative team of artist Elisa Romboli (You Never Heard of Me) and colorist/letterer Iolanda Zanfardino (The Least We Can Do) to deliver a boxing tale like no other!

Created in cooperation with the editorial team at the esteemed boxing magazine The Ring!

Written by top comics writer Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men, Birds of Prey)!

Eight-issue series!

MONSTERS IN LOVE: A PRIDE ANTHOLOGY ONE-SHOT

80pgs • $9.99 • June 3, 2026

UPC: 76156801593500111

James Tynion IV (W)

Tate Brombal (W)

Isaac Goodhart (A)

Miquel Muerto (C)

V. Gagnon (Cover A)

We need love and monster now more than ever!!!

Beloved anthology Monsters In Love turns romance comics on their ogre-sized head with 10 swoon-worthy stories by fan-favorite LGBTQIA+ creators, including James Tynion IV, Jadzia Axelrod, Vita Ayala, Zoe Tunnell, Sina Grace, Josh Trujillo, Claudia Aguirre, Tench, and many others, just in time for Pride Month.

This super-sized special also includes a framing story by the creative team from The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos!

80 page one-shot for less than 10 bucks!

From New York Times and multi-Eisner award-winning best-selling author James Tynion IV and Tate Brombal.

Cover B by Bradley Clayton

Cover C by Rian Sygh

ONLY THE SAVAGE ARE LEFT #1

32pgs • $4.99 • June 3, 2026

UPC: 76156801567600111

Zack Kaplan (W)

Stefano Raffaele (A) (Cover A)

Thiago Rocha (C)

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (L)

A strange virus has spread across the world, transforming its victims into monsters. The only cure is to kill another infected soul. When a nonviolent young man sets out from the safety of his settlement to find his missing true love, he must face the corrupted world of monsters and monster-killers. A dramatic survival adventure that dares to ask what we should stand for in the monster apocalypse.

Hit-making author Zack Kaplan (Kill All Immortals, Port of Earth) and Eisner-nominated illustrator Stefano Raffaele (Detective Comics, Alien vs. Captain America) join forces for a post-apocalyptic action-adventure!

A tale of two lovers fighting for survival in the aftermath of the apocalypse—equal parts harrowing and heartfelt!

Five-issue series.

Cover C by Todd Beats

Cover D by David Mack

Cover B by Marco Mastrazzo

HELLBOY IN LOVE: OBSIDIAN #1

32pgs • $4.99 • June 17, 2026

UPC: 76156801591100111

Mike Mignola (W)

Christopher Golden (W)

Alex Nieto (A) (Cover A)

Clem Robins (L)

Anastasia is called to Crete when an excavation team unearths a tomb with striking similarities to the engraved skull stolen from her by a witch in India. The trail for proof of the mysterious Suaren Artea society may not have gone as cold as she thought, but danger still lurks behind every turn.

Two-part story.

Cover B by Matteo Scalera

HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: THE MONSTER OF NIVOLA ONE-SHOT

32pgs • $4.99 • June 24, 2026

UPC: 76156801592800111

Mike Mignola (W)

Christopher Golden (W)

Daniele Serra (A) (Cover A)

Clem Robins (L)

Rumors of a monster bring Hellboy to a nearly abandoned town in Sardinia, where the search for the creature leads to a local abbey with a shocking secret of its own.

Writer Christopher Golden and artist Daniele Serra join Mike Mignola in exploring the meaning of true monstrosity in this standalone Hellboy one-shot!

Great jumping-on point!

Acclaimed artist Daniele Serra joins the Hellboy universe.

Cover B by Matteo Scalera

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: THE WINGS OF FATE #1

32pgs • $4.99 • June 10, 2026

UPC: 76156801588100111

Tim Sheridan (W)

Will Sliney (A) (Cover A)

Israel Silva (C)

AndWorld Design (L)

In the aftermath of Skeletor's siege on Eternos, a down-and-out refugee gives sanctuary to a mysterious, injured falcon. Now, to save her life, he must embark upon a perilous journey through the Mystic Mountains and seek aid from the storied inhabitants of the realm of Avion.

From writer Tim Sheridan (Masters of the Universe: Revolution) and artist Will Sliney (Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren) comes an all-new adventure set in the film universe of Masters of the Universe (2026).

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER—THE KYOSHI WARRIORS #2

32pgs • $4.99 • June 17, 2026

UPC: 76156801509600211

Brandon Hoàng (W)

BellBessa (A)

Xanthe Bouma (A)

Adele Matera (C)

Jimmy Betancourt (L)

Danielle Weires (Cover A)

Suki and the Kyoshi Warriors have joined the Earth Kingdom army in the war against the Fire Nation. Struggling to recover after losing a battle, they're met with resentment by General Andal, who demands victory no matter the cost.

With the next onslaught imminent, what will the Kyoshi Warriors be willing to sacrifice in order to fit in under the command of General Andal?

From writer Brandon Hoàng, illustrators BellBessa and Xanthe Bouma, and colorist Adele Matera comes the second installment of a new story following the fan-favorite Kyoshi Warriors and their first steps into the wider world of Avatar: The Last Airbender!

Three-issue series.

GROO: THE PROPHECY #3

32pgs • $4.99 • June 10, 2026

UPC: 76156801562100311

Sergio Aragonés (W) (A) (Cover A)

Mark Evanier (W)

Carrie Strachan (C)

With so many of priestess Sybilia's prophecies of doom not turning out quite right, Sybilia and her townspeople have to wonder: Is Groo to blame?

Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier deliver another stupendously hilarious Groo adventure, with Eisner Award-winning lettering by Stan Sakai and dazzling colors by Carrie Strachan!

Four-issue series.

32pgs • $4.99 • June 3, 2026

UPC: 76156801564500211

Mike Mignola (W)

Christopher Golden (W)

Thomas Sniegoski (W)

Peter Bergting (A) (Cover)

Frankenstein and Lilja push forward on their journey to find Liz Sherman as Lilja's visions grow more urgent, but danger is coming from all directions as an insidious evil continues to corrupt the world around them.

This third miniseries of Frankenstein: New World features the return of creative team Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Thomas Sniegoski, Peter Bergting, Michelle Madsen, and Clem Robins taking readers to a future as dangerous as it is enchanting, from the world of Hellboy.

Four-issue series.

MEGAGHOST VOLUME 2 #3

32pgs • $4.99 • June 3, 2026

UPC: 76156801511900311

Gabe Soria (W)

Gideon Kendall (A) (L) (Cover A)

What do an ancient sword, an eldritch idol, and an evil cult lost in the annals of time have in common? Megaghost, of course!

The past comes back to terrify the present after a visit to a brand-new exhibit at the local history museum by Martin Magus and friends unwittingly helps the fiendish Ultraghoul unleash one of the Nethergods' most fearsome minions in modern-day Dunwich Heights. But can a vintage sword and sorcery paperback and a strange new ally help the junior occultist and the giant ghost robot defeat the sinister new supernatural kaiju? And who are the mysterious uninvited guests knocking on the doors of haunted Darkgable Manor? These questions will be answered—and more will be asked . . . When Stalks the Nightgoat!

Four-issue series.

32pgs • $4.99 • June 24, 2026

UPC: 76156801432700211

Rob Williams (W)

Nil Vendrell (A) (Cover A)

Berta Sastre (C)

Simon Bowland (L)

As a group of octogenarian ex-celebrities try to shepherd a baby kaiju to safety, they're found by military agents who try to capture it—with devastating results! As the Hollywood has-beens are caught in the crossfire, they have to ask themselves, just what are they willing to sacrifice to save an alien creature?

Celebrated writer Rob Williams (Petrol Head, Judge Dredd)!

Kaiju powers plus grandparent follies.

Four-issue series.

MAGIC: THE GATHERING: UNTOLD STORIES—JACE #4

32pgs • $4.99 • June 24, 2026

UPC: 76156801492100411

Michael W. Conrad (W)

Caitlin Yarsky (A) (Cover B)

Alex Guimarães (C)

Clayton Cowles (L)

Past and present collide in this mind-bending series finale!

In his memories, Jace faces the specter of death, all to discover the dangerous truth lurking within his past.

In partnership with Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast, Dark Horse expands the world of Magic: The Gathering!

POWERS 25 #10

32pgs • $4.99 • June 24, 2026

UPC: 76156801445701011

Brian Michael Bendis (W)

Michael Avon Oeming (A) (Cover A)

Nick Filardi (C)

Joshua Reed (L)

It's Powers detectives Kutter versus Moon! It was bound to happen. Two detectives from very different backgrounds thrust together into a partnership during a case that has revealed layers and layers of controversy. Will Kutter's controversial moves toward the legacy star be the final straw? Will Detective Moon having powers make him ineligible from doing his job? Will these brand-new partners be able to find common ground or are they the physical embodiment of everything that is controversial in the world of Powers today.

It's another blistering brand-new issue of POWERS 25. A book that AIPT gave a perfect 10/10 and Comics Beat said: "they dug in and did the hard work and found a way to make Powers great and very much of this new moment."

Twelve-issue series.

Cover B by Ryan Sook

Cover B by Daniel HDR

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #6

32pgs • $4.99 • June 10, 2026

UPC: 76156801401300611

Tim Seeley (W)

Reilly Brown (A) (Cover A)

Jim Charalampidis (C)

AndWorld Design (L)

With the corrupt magic of the Sword of Flaws, Skeletor continues to amplify his power. And with the return of the Beast Men and Aquaticans to the fold of Evil Warriors, Skeletor's influence over Eternia is ever expanding. Meanwhile, the Snake Men are also gaining strength, becoming focused under King Hiss. In these unprecedented times, protecting Eternia is a challenge only the Masters of the Universe can face.

Part two of The Battle of Snake Mountain!

Ongoing series.

32pgs • $4.99 • June 24, 2026

UPC: 76156801474700811

Dan Houser (W)

Lazlow (W)

David Lapham (A)

Lee Loughridge (C)

Tyler Boss (Cover A)

It's a nuclear meltdown type of family affair. William goes on the run from Marnie, his increasingly deranged, AR-15-toting wife. Their son, Brian, finds a new father figure who dabbles in distributing ordinance and cattle carnage. Orson has second thoughts about the path Aaron Olds has put him on to spiritual redemption. Eva describes her harrowing escape from Mexico, while the remaining Los Leopardos brothers mourn Emilio's murder the only way a cartel family knows how–by leaving a trail of bodies from Mexico to Verona.

Ongoing series.

USAGI YOJIMBO: KAITō '84 #4

32pgs • $4.99 • June 24, 2026

UPC: 76156801508900411

Zack Rosenberg (W)

Jared Cullum (A) (C) (Cover A)

Forced into an impossible alliance, Kaitō and Tomoe now face the ultimate test. To escape a sacred shrine, they must overcome three ancient trials designed to push their courage, intellect, and compassion to the absolute limit. With monstrous guardians and spectral demons at every turn, their only hope for survival is each other. But is a partnership between a thief and a cop strong enough to endure a final test designed to break them apart?

Features Miyamoto Usagi's descendent in 1984.

A heist for a legendary spear possessed by evil!

Five-issue series.

Cover C by Kim Hu

Cover B by Stan Sakai

THE LEGEND OF KORRA: KYA AND THE SECRET OF THE SAND

80pgs • $13.99 • July 28, 2026

ISBN: 9781506752181

Kiku Hughes (W)

Alex Monik (A)

Diana Sousa (A)

Comicraft (A)

While helping Korra recover in the Southern Water Tribe, Kya shares a story from her youth of a time when she was lost and disconnected from herself, far from home in the Si Wong Desert . . .

Young and untested, Kya leaves her family to seek her purpose in the wider world. Hoping to test herself and help struggling communities, she heads to the Si Wong Desert, where scarce resources and fractured communities are making the fringes of the Earth Kingdom increasingly unstable. Kya, arriving in the community of Liyuan to teach healing and help the struggling community defend itself from bandits, finds that the wounds left from decades of conflict run deep, and may be harder to heal than she first thought.

Written by Eisner-nominated graphic novelist Kiku Hughes (Displacement) with artist Alex Monik (The Legend of Korra: Patterns in Time, Legend of Korra: Mystery of Penquan Isand) in collaboration with Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko!

A continuation of The Legend of Korra in collaboration with show creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

Illustrated by artist of the Avatar RPG, Alex Monik!

Follows Aang and Katara's Daughter, Kya.

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER CHIBIS VOLUME 2—SOKKA'S BOOMERANG CLASS

48pgs • $8.99 • July 21, 2026

ISBN: 9781506726625

Kelly Leigh Miller (W)

Ruka Ito (A)

Tim Hedrick (Contribution by)

Comicraft (A)

Mastering the boomerang is no easy task!

Sokka gets teased sometimes for being the only non-bender on Team Avatar. But he has his own special talent: throwing a boomerang! With some prodding, Aang, Katara, Toph, and Zuko join Sokka for a day of "Boomerang School" that's full of surprises!

Celebrated children's author Kelly Leigh Miller (I am a Wolf; I Love My Fangs) teams with artist Ruka Ito to bring young Avatar fans and their families the second Avatar: The Last Airbender chibi comic! Made in collaboration with Nickelodeon and Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series writer Tim Hedrick.

AVATAR ADVENTURES FOR LITTLE FANS—NEW COMICS FOR YOUNG READERS!

ALSO AVAILABLE:

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER CHIBIS VOLUME 1—AANG'S UNFREEZING DAY

48pgs • HC • $8.99

ISBN: 9781506726618

DEVIL ON MY SHOULDER

96pgs • $19.99 • July 14, 2026

ISBN: 9781506750903

Kyle Starks (W)

Piotr Kowalski (A)

Something terrible has happened. For forty days she was tortured by five men and left for dead—but she will get her revenge on each and every one of them. And it will be bloody. An event that takes her on a strange and violent supernatural path of payback through bizarre encounters with ex-hitmen, sadistic art enthusiasts, and literal devils.

A new dark horror four issue series from the creators of Where Monsters Lie Kyle Starks (Those Not Afraid) and Piotr Kowalski (Let This One Be a Devil) that's perfect for fans of The Crow, revenge horror, and violent, well-deserved retribution.

Collects Devil on my Shoulder #1–#4.

For mature audiences.

112pgs • $24.99 • July 21, 2026

ISBN: 9781506750897

Mike Mignola (W)

Bruce Zick (W) (A)

Clem Robins (L)

On a dark night in 1880s England, the ever-adventurous Whittier family, along with Edward Grey, are attempting to send a man into the realm between reality and the Beyond to free the trapped spirit of a Whittier uncle. But his expedition into space—and time—will take him to places beyond even the Witchfinder's knowledge.

Captain Henry and the Graveyard of Time follows an intrepid time-travelling explorer on a journey to a new dimension. He soon discovers that the monsters he encounters aren't his only problem, as time itself might be the even greater danger.

Collects Captain Henry and the Graveyard of Time #1–#4 along with bonus material.

CRITICAL ROLE: THE MIGHTY NEIN ORIGINS OMNIBUS VOLUME 1

224pgs • $29.99 • July 7, 2026

ISBN: 9781506753768

Sam Maggs (W)

Jody Houser (W)

Cecil Castellucci (W)

Selina Espiritu (A)

William Kirkby (A)

Experience the whimsical, tragic, and sometimes haunting backstories of a mishmash party of misfits—now in softcover!

Jester Lavorre's unconventional upbringing full of mischief with the Traveler, Caleb's troubled survival alongside Eadwulf and Astrid at the Soltryce Academy, Nott's journey to escape her goblin captors and return to her family and herself, and Yasha's emotional trauma after a loved one's unfair death are all chronicled in this omnibus edition of Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins. Delve deep into each character's past and witness what led these unlikely friends to form the party known as the Mighty Nein.

This is the first of two softcover collections featuring Mighty Nein Origins stories by Critter creators in direct consultation with the cast of Critical Role. This edition is great for fans and new readers alike!

Collects Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Jester Lavorre, Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Caleb Widogast, Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Yasha Nydoorin, and Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Nott the Brave.

ELFQUEST: HIDDEN YEARS GALLERY EDITION

168pgs • $149.99 • July 14, 2026

ISBN: 9781506748542

Wendy Pini (W) (A)

Richard Pini (W)

ElfQuest premiered in 1978 as a black-and-white independent comic—with an engaging tale, diverse cast of characters, and alluring art by Wendy Pini—and the title quickly took fandom by storm.

In 1990, co-creators Wendy and Richard Pini made a leap into full-color publishing, with the series ElfQuest: Hidden Years. The first five issues contained standalone stories that could be enjoyed by anyone. Wendy Pini created those iconic pages in vibrant watercolor, with each brush stroke, line, and tint now presented in a unique gallery edition hardcover to present the full effect of her original art pages, which are now permanently housed at Columbia University's Rare Book & Manuscript Library for preservation and study.

Each of the five color issues within the ElfQuest: Hidden Years Gallery Edition hardcover are standalone stories, unlettered to offer an unprecedented look at Wendy Pini's lush artwork, complete with her margin notes, color tests, and behind-the-scenes material. This volume is a powerful example of the incredible world-building and visual storytelling in ElfQuest that has set the standard in fantasy comics for decades.

A COLOR ART COLLECTION OF EXQUISITELY-ILLUSTRATED, STANDALONE SHORT STORIES FROM THE WORLD OF ELFQUEST.

HANS VOGEL IS DEAD VOLUME 2

288pgs • $29.99 • July 28, 2026

ISBN: 9781506739816

Sierra Barnes (W) (A)

Hans thought he and Reineke would be safe in the castle where resistance to the evil Erlking is rallying its forces. Instead he found a doddering old king clinging to broken ideals, tension amongst the would-be allies, and a ghost from his past with its talons around his throat. So when he and Reineke have a chance to leave the castle in pursuit of a wayward princess, they take it.

Running from his fears takes him from an imprisoned potential ally to the heart of his enemy's fortress, but his time is running out, and a collision with the monsters within and without are inevitable. Can he muster his post-mortem morality to make a stand for what's right, or will he return to complicit cowardice?

616pgs • $34.99 • July 21, 2026

ISBN: 9781506742106

Tom Siddell (W) (A)

Jeanne's tragic story comes to an end, and the repercussions caused by Annie, Kat and the gang will have long-reaching consequences that plunge Gunnerkrigg Court into a terrifying new chapter of its history.

Coyote's strange plans introduce Loup, a forcefully bubbly creature who is quicker to anger than Ysengrin and more cunning than Coyote, and has his own tricks up his sleeve! Even though it's felt like just a few hours, Annie's been gone for six months, and much has happened in her absence: every routine and living situation in the Court is different; Kat's work in creating bodies for the robots has progressed at an alarming rate; and to top it all off, she finds an imposter imitating her, wielding her fire power and building the relationship she's always wanted with her father. Rather than rally around Annie, her loved ones question whether she is the imposter. Stranger things have happened at Gunnerkrigg Court, after all.

JIM STARLIN'S DREADSTAR OMNIBUS VOLUME 2

528pgs • $39.99 • July 14, 2026

ISBN: 9781506747750

Jim Starlin (W) (A)

Vanth Dreadstar, last survivor of the Milky Way, is desperately trying to save the galaxy he now calls home from two warring empires. Vanth already saw one galaxy annihilated; can he prevent the same fate from befalling this one? His crew, a cyborg sorcerer Syzygy Darklock, cybernetic telepath Willow, cat-like humanoid Oedi, and the freebooter Skeevo, must keep these two power-mad superpowers from tearing the galaxy in two. But their efforts are being sabotaged from within! How can they hope to beat a foe who knows their every move before they make it?

From the mind of comics icon Jim Starlin (Infinity Gauntlet, Captain Marvel, Warlock), creator of Thanos, Drax, Gamora, and many more, comes an eon-spanning space fantasy—remastered and collected from the very beginning in this, the second of three definitive tomes!

This volume collects Dreadstar #9-#24, and the short story Messiah.

456pgs • $29.99 • July 14, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754840

Mike Mignola (W)

Chris Roberson (W)

Brian Churilla (A)

Mike Norton (A)

Shawn Martinbrough (A)

Join Hellboy and his fellow agents on globe-trotting horrifying mystery adventures from a fire ghost in a forgotten dinosaur theme park to vengeful demons in Hong Kong, Cold War weapons tests that lead to mutilated monsters in the South Pacific to a forgotten ghost in a NYC potter's field and more, plus the true story of Hellboy's turn on the silver screen in Mexican luchador films!

This volume collects Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. across volumes 1955, 1956, and 1957, from a slew of extraordinary talents including Mike Norton, Alison Sampson, Shawn Martinbrough, and more in this paperback edition!

MAGIC: THE GATHERING: UNTOLD STORIES—ELSPETH

112pgs • $19.99 • July 7, 2026

ISBN: 9781506749761

Dan Watters (W)

Owen Gieni (A)

Hilary Jenkins (A)

Clayton Cowles (A)

Witness Planeswalker Elspeth Tirel's escape from the underworld and her battle against her god in this first graphic novel collection of Dark Horse Comic's tales from Magic the Gathering's multiverse.

Elspeth is dead. But her story is not yet over.

The sun god Heliod, having grown envious of his champion, struck her down to the underworld. There, she is forced to relive the worst moments of her life for all eternity. But Elspeth does not submit to despair—she emerges from each conflict a greater hero than before. And for a great hero like Elspeth, what is death but another challenge to overcome?

The unpublished story of Theros Beyond Death is finally brought to life by renowned author Dan Watters and talented artist Owen Gieni.

Collects Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories—Elspeth #1–#4.

THE FIRST GRAPHIC NOVEL COLLECTION FROM DARK HORSE!

POWERS 25 VOLUME 1

176pgs • $19.99 • July 7, 2026

ISBN: 9781506750958

Brian Michael Bendis (W)

Michael Avon Oeming (A)

A fun, dangerous, adult look at a world of heroes through the eyes of special homicide officer Detective Kutter and her brand-new partner, and the first power to ever make powers division, Moebius Moon. Under the watchful eyes of legendary Captains Deena Pilgrim and Enki Sunrise, the new detectives are running through a minefield of all new dangers. A new unsolvable powers murder has Kutter and Moon questioning EVERYTHING about the world and their place in it.

Featuring bonus pinup art by legendary Dark Horse creators beginning with Mike Mignola (Hellboy), Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo), David Mack (Kabuki), Scott Hepburn (Minor Threats), Alex Maleev (Masterpiece), Eric Powell (The Goon), and Jill Thompson (Beasts of Burden)!

Along with POWERS 25, the entire classic POWERS comics series is available as several omnibuses from Dark Horse Comics and Jinxworld!

Collects Powers 25 #1–#6.

CELEBRATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY LANDMARK!

SUPERCROOKS LIBRARY EDITION

136pgs • $49.99 • July 7, 2026

ISBN: 9781506748955

Mark Millar (W)

Leinil Francis Yu (A)

A heist graphic novel where supervillains get together and pull the biggest job of their careers, in a country miles away from all the superheroes. Think Ocean's Eleven with masks.

Why do supervillains always pull jobs in the cities with all the superheroes? The last place you'd want to rob a bank is Metropolis or Gotham, because you're only going to get caught and tossed in prison.

But Europe doesn't have any superheroes at all, and if you're an American supervillain looking to make a few bucks there's worse places than Spain to hang out for a few weeks and get a suntan while you pull a legendary job against one of the greatest criminal minds of all time, who's retired to the Costa Del Sol and has his loot stored away in a secret location.

Supercrooks tells the story of Johnny Bolt and the team he's put together to pull the ultimate heist and make them all richer than their wildest dreams.

For mature audiences.

THE LAST HUMAN IN A CROWDED GALAXY

248pgs • $14.99 • July 21, 2026

ISBN: 9781506748207

Zack Jordan (W)

Luyi Bennett (A)

Sarya the Daughter doesn't know she's a Human, and that's better for everyone. Just ask her adoptive mother, the terrifying spider-like alien known as Shenya the Widow. Or don't, because Shenya the Widow would do anything to keep her adopted daughter's identity a secret. That's why they've come to Watertower, the notoriously low-security border station at the edge of the galaxy-spanning Galactic Network.

But Humans are curious beings, and Sarya is no exception. When she sets out on a quest to find out what she is, she triggers a station-wide security crisis. Now hunted by a powerful Network Auditor and the equally formidable Shenya the Widow, it's only a matter of time until a crisis becomes a disaster.

Based on the critically-acclaimed novel The Last Human, The Last Human in a Crowded Galaxy is a whimsical and endearing space opera about identity, free will, and found family.

DON'T GO MAD—PANIC! THE EC ARCHIVES: PANIC VOLUME 2

216pgs • $19.99 • July 14, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754147

Al Feldstein (W)

Bill Gaines (W)

Wally Wood (A)

Jack Davis (A)

Joe Orlando (A)

Panic is back at it again! This uproarious volume collects issues #7–#12 of the madcap classic in glorious re-mastered color, now in an affordable oversized paperback.

Collects parody and pranks from a parade of comics greats: Al Feldstein, William Gaines, Jack Mendelsohn, Jack Davis, Joe Orlando, Wally Wood, and Bill Elder! With a foreword by the legendary Sergio Aragonés.

504pgs • $39.99 • July 7, 2026

ISBN: 9781506753942

Matthew J. Rainwater (W) (A)

The popular Webtoon series from Matthew J. Rainwater (Plants vs. Zombies, Garage Raja) is finally collected in print editions!

Jake Baker, the working-class warlock, is just trying to keep the lights on—banishing curses from busted cars, blessing toaster ovens that bite back, and escorting the dead home, just in time for poker night. But in between odd jobs and magical mishaps, Jake crosses paths with an ancient power that won't take "I'm busy" for an answer. There's a secret buried deep inside Jake, and he's about to find out what happens when a trailer park warlock takes on the ever-shuffling power of the gods!

LEGEND OF MANA: THE ART OF MANA—30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

80pgs • $29.99 • July 28, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754048

QBIST Inc. (W)

Square Enix (W)

A full-color hardcover art book localization for Legend of Mana: The Art of Mana—30th Anniversary Edition.

This 80-page special 30th anniversary edition art book contains Legend of Mana's vast Lands and Artifacts, character pixel art, Mystic Cards, boss monster illustrations, and more! Get a deeper look into the materials and illustrations created when the original version of the Legend of Mana game was released, including newly drafted selection screen art, character designs, and background art!

Dark Horse Books and Square Enix present Legend of Mana: The Art of Mana—30th Anniversary Edition, officially published in English for the first time! Fans can now get their hands on this collector's edition for the Mana series!

PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES ZOMNIBUS VOLUME 5

248pgs • $19.99 • July 21, 2026

ISBN: 9781506753300

Paul Tobin (W)

Cat Farris (A)

Sara Ester Soler (A)

Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau (A)

Dr. Zomboss's latest massive collection of Plants vs. Zombies graphic novels!

First, in Snow Thanks, Dr. Zomboss invents a Cold Crystal and traps Neighborville in an eternal winter! With most of the plants immobilized by cold, will Nate, Patrice, and Crazy Dave be able to save the day?

Then Zomboss creates microscopic zombies who can "steer" Neighborville citizens from inside their ears! The gang will have to shrink down to fight them off in A Little Problem!

And finally, in Better Homes and Guardens, the gang comes up with an idea to plant "Guardens" inside homes to help prevent zombie attacks! When Zomboss counters their plan by designing home-shaped traps, they'll have to counter his counter to come out on top and save the day!

KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF EIZOUKEN! VOLUME 8

168pgs • $14.99 • July 14, 2026

ISBN: 9781506749754

Sumito Oowara (W) (A)

Kumar Sivasubramanian (Translator)

Continues the story beyond the end of the Eizouken anime!

Kanamori may love making money—but no matter the price, she's not going to sell out Eizouken's creative vision!

It was the trailer they made for Clutch That Machete With Strength! that convinced Sowande, the strong-willed secretary of the Student Council, to approve Eizouken as a campus club at Shibahama High. But Sowande has warned Eizouken all along that if they try to win an audience for their anime outside the school, they risk a collision between their creative freedom as amateur students, and the grown-up world of media and politicians.

ON SALE JUNE 10

ON SALE JUNE 17

ON SALE JUNE 24

ON SALE JULY 7

ON SALE JULY 14

ON SALE JULY 21

ON SALE JULY 28

