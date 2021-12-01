Dark Horse Launches New EVE Online Comics, Digitally Today

In 2014, Dark Horse Comics and CCP Games published comic books, in digital and print, from the world of EVE Online. Now, Dark Horse has announced that partnership will continue with EVE Online: Capsuleer Chronicles, a new four-issue miniseries from the universe of EVE, launching digitally today.

Creators Melissa Grey, Sam Maggs, Dexter Vines, Kieran McKeown, Sebastian Cheng, and Nate Piekos explore never-before-seen stories from EVE Online featuring explosions, space battles, dying, and being reborn—again and again and again!

A new threat has come to their star cluster, an ancient and inhuman civilization demanding New Eden's empires either submit to conversion or die.. Despite their differences in loyalties, these four capsuleers battle tooth and nail to save each other and all of New Eden, hoping to buy just enough time for reinforcements to arrive.

"Beyond any of the technological pinnacles achieved among its stars, the world of EVE is unwaveringly human. There are no aliens; from the vast Empires, to the ruthless Drifters, to the enigmatic Triglavian Collective, each of EVE's factions is a different branching descendant of humanity. Every ounce of the drive and tenaciousness of our modern mankind survives and thrives in the people of New Eden, forming a web of ideals, politics, and conflicts that will always be at their core familiar to us – laying the foundation for a universe like no other." – Uriel Anteovnuecci

EVE Online: Capsuleer Chronicles #1 of 4 is published digitally today.

EVE Online: Capsuleer Chronicles #1

In a universe where one mistake can change millions of lives, a single Capsuleer struggles with responsibility, risk, and her reliance on brain-boosting neuro-chems. Adore is like many other pilots in the federation, proud, hot-headed, and terrified of letting her family down.

Written by Melissa Grey, Sam Maggs

Pencils Kieran McKeown

Inks Dexter Vines

Colored by Sebastian Cheng

Cover by Jeremy Wilson