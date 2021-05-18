Dark Horse's The Secret Land Banned In Germany, But What About Flash?

Comic book retailers have been told that the new comic book series, The Secret Land, may not be sold in Germany, and that all orders to German stores have been cancelled, The series by Christofer Emgard and Tomas Aira concerns the aftermath of the death of Adolf Hitler, and the threat of what remains of the Third Reich. So why has it been cancelled? The odds are that it will involve use of the swastika, a symbol banned in Germany.

In the past that has included issues of The Boys being banned from Germany, Diamond Previews having images of Glory and Pigs from Image Comics amended, Dark Knight images amended (and even used in Mexico). And today's Flash #770 has many scenes with Hitler and Nazis – but not one swastika to be seen, replaced with other fascist symbology.

So Germany can get The Flash this week – but not Secret Land next month.

Hitler's dead. Ben and Katherine are supposed to be together, happy. Instead, Ben fights the war in the Pacific with the reckless heroism of one who believes his fiancée killed in action. Yet, Katharine lives, undercover and about to arrive at the Third Reich's last bastion. Something is waiting for her there, for all of them, and it is hungry. Cosmic horror from the creators of The Whispering Dark.In Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99

