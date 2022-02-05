Dark Horse to Collect Kickstarter Comic, Winds of Numa Sera

The Winds of Numa Sera! From creators and writers Morgan Rosenblum and Jonny Handler (Treadwater), and artists Eduard Petrovich (X-Men Spider-Man), Filipe Andrade (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr), Eduardo Mello (Batman: Crack the Case), Alessio Moroni (Zombicide: Day One), and Valentina Taddeo (Star Wars Adventures), and lettered by Ismail Nihad comes Winds of Numa Sera, a "grand fantasy epic in a blockbuster setting."

In the land of Ethera, you either rule or be ruled . . . The Empire of Numa Sera holds sovereignty over the continent. But following the untimely death of their ambitious Emperor, his adolescent daughter Lelia has inherited the throne. With the young girl in power, the "One True Kingdom" now finds itself vulnerable as other nations seek to overcome its supremacy. Within this kingdom, four individuals will fight to make their own fate. Or fall prey to someone else's. We follow Lelia, the child Empress with the weight of the world on her shoulders. Kelesandra, the Baron's daughter who seeks a life which is forbidden to her. Krill, a stable boy framed for murder. And Sjorsja, a warrior who seeks to change the ways of his people. Will they be prepared for the chances that will come and seize opportunity? Or will they bend to fear? In this world, there is no inbetween. You either reign. Or hail.

Originally funded on Kickstarter two years ago, for the first four chapters, the Dark Horse Comics edition will collect the first eight chapters of Winds of Numa Sera and be published in June 2022.

Here's how they described the book at the time;

In the Land of Ethera, you either reign, or hail. Rule or be ruled. The Empire of Numa Sera holds sovereignty over the continent, but after enduring the Great War, the "One True Kingdom" now finds itself vulnerable, as other nations seek to challenge its supremacy.

This is a BIG series, with a host of awesome characters from a myriad of different kingdoms. The main characters we meet from the various kingdoms will be introduced on separate personalized journeys. As the series progresses, the protagonists in one story become antagonists in another, and we'll see the separate storylines slowly weave together into a large cohesive narrative. We begin by following four main characters from three different kingdoms:

The Child Empress, Lelia Y'Vesé who has been thrust into power at the age of 13 following her father's untimely death. At first she must rely heavily on the guidance of her persuasive and self-serving High Counsil to keep her fragile empire together. As the story progresses we see her evolve from a naive child to someone who is wise beyond her years.



Krill Brynt, a stable boy at the royal palace of Numa Sera, and Lelia's childhood friend (before she became Empress). By chance, he discovers evidence incriminating those in power, and as a consequence must flee the only home he ever knew. His story is that of a boy with a supposedly limited future who winds up seizing every opportunity to make his own fate.

Kelesandra Wissengrad, the Baron of Dena Vale's only daughter, and a rebellious young woman with aspirations of someday becoming a knight. Unfortunately, this dream is currently thwarted by the laws of Numa Sera, which prohibit women from being knights. Seeking independence from her overbearing father, she encounters trouble that sets her on the path she thought she always wanted.

Sjorsja Serai, the cerebral black sheep of his Siaan De'e warrior family. Sjorsja believes that the ways of his people are dated and severely limit their progress as a society. But unless he can win the Right of Champion, he will never be able to lead them to a brighter future.

We will also meet a host of other key characters along the way…

All main characters are revealed in the Series Bible Concept Art Book. Our goal was to create something unique, but also familiar. Something that sat somewhere between a period piece and adult fantasy. With believability as our goal, we spent A LOT of time building out our world, creating unique cultures with rich and diverse histories, and characters with human flaws that audiences are drawn to. We drew inspiration from both fiction and actual history. While our story takes place in a "medieval" fantasy world, much of its history, religious doctrine, and political intrigue mirror our very own. Ethera (eh THEER uh) – The physical world in which our story takes place Here's a glimpse of some of the beautiful kingdoms we'll see throughout our story:

But what would a good fantasy story be without a little, well, "fantasy"? The major fantastical elements will be first presented as lore and legend, things that no longer exist in the current world or maybe never did at all. But as the epic unfolds, we will begin to see more of the supernatural and discover that what we supposed was myth, is actually real.

Essence is the energy that flows through and between all living things. It cannot be destroyed, only transformed into other vessels.

At the beginning of time, when life was just sprouting, Essence was abundant and concentrated. It naturally formed into special beings known as The First Ones. They had immense power over nature and over Essence, as they helped shape the world in their vision. But over time their creations grew unruly, and as The First Ones spread Essence, it consequently drained their powers. Ultimately The First Ones resigned themselves to a sleep-like state to maintain what powers they had left, and eventually faded into myth.

However, before going into their slumber, The First Ones wanted to ensure that life would go on even in their absence. So they created the Pools of Essence and The Essentials. Extremely concentrated Essence has magical properties that could grant special powers to any living thing that consumed it. These concentrations, known as Pools of Essence, were hidden carefully across Ethera, and protected by a guardian, called an Essential. The Essentials were created by The First Ones and tasked with deciding when the Pool could be used to sustain life. As written in the Sinigil (Numa Seran Bible) centuries ago, a conqueror by the name of Jonus Y'Vesé had ventured across Ethera in exploration, uniting territories under a single banner. Through his travels and conquests, Jonus came to find one of the legendary Pools of Essence, and true to the stories, the Essential that safe-guarded it. The Essential would decide the finder's fate: Death or Blessing. Jonus was weighed and found… worthy. The Essential granted Jonus permission to drink from the mystic Pool, endowing him with great power. And thus Numa Sera was born. Jonus would eventually die on the battlefield procuring more territory, but his legacy lives on through the Y'Vesé bloodline as the Numa Seran Empire continues its holy duty to "unite" all of Ethera under its rule. What we'll discover later is that this is not quite how the story actually went…

Pages 13-18 from Chapter One