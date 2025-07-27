Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: hellboy, Millarwo/rld

Dark Horse's November 2025 Full Solicits: Capers, Scouts And Circuses

Dark Horse Comics' November 2025 Full Solicits with Devils, Ghosts, Hellboys, Capers, Scouts, Labradors and Circuses

Dark Horse Comics's November 2025 solicits and solicitations are up including the launch of American Caper #1, Devil On My Shoulder #1, Hellboy & The BPRD: The Ghost Ships Of Labrador #1, Space Scouts #1, John Le Carre's The Circus #1, and more Star Wars, Millarworld, Jinxworld and the rest…

American Caper #1

WRITERS: DAN HOUSER, LAZLOW

ARTIST: DAVID LAPHAM

COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: TYLER BOSS

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Simon Bisley), C (Martin Simmonds), D (Joe Quinones), E (Marguerite Sauvage)

NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801474700111

THE NEW CRIME-FICTION SAGA BY THE HEAD WRITER AND CREATIVE TEAM THAT BROUGHT YOU GRAND THEFT AUTO AND RED DEAD REDEMPTION! A tale of two totally normal, completely damaged families in a world of corrupt businesses, inept local politicians, bungling criminals, and unfortunate leisurewear. We follow the fortunes of two neighbors on the point of collapse: a Mormon hit man and a gambling-addict lawyer, both intertwined in a real-estate deal gone wrong. Mix in a Mexican beauty queen on the run from her past, two escaped convicts in love, a Wall Street billionaire who has become a cowboy, and a maniac hell-bent on revenge. American culture has become a war about real estate, violence, and snake oil. From the tax avoiders in the manicured wilderness of Wyoming to the thought police of liberal Brooklyn to the confused political and environmental battlegrounds of Florida, one thing is certain: this tragedy is someone else's fault. *New comic book series from the head writer and creative team of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption! A brutal satire that reflects on our current political nightmare. Ongoing series.*

Devil On My Shoulder #1

WRITER: KYLE STARKS

ARTIST: PIOTR KOWALSKI (COVER A)

COLORIST: BRAD SIMPSON

LETTERER: JOSH REED

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Martin Simmonds), C (Christian Ward)

NOVEMBER 26, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801476100111

Something terrible has happened. For forty days she was tortured by five men and left for dead—but she will get her revenge on each and every one of them. And it will be bloody. An event that takes her on a strange and violent supernatural path of payback through bizarre encounters with ex-hitmen, sadistic art enthusiasts, and literal devils. A new dark horror four-issue series from the creators of Where Monsters Lie, Kyle Starks (Those Not Afraid) and Piotr Kowalski (Let This One Be a Devil), that's perfect for fans of The Crow, revenge horror, and violent, well-deserved retribution. *FROM THE CREATIVE TEAM BEHIND WHERE MONSTERS LIE!*

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Ghost Ships of Labrador #1

WRITERS: MIKE MIGNOLA, ROB WILLIAMS

ARTIST: LAURENCE CAMPBELL (COVER A)

COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Matt Smith)

NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801475400111

A town overrun by ghosts would be enough of a problem, but Hellboy has an even bigger problem on his hands when a fellow B.P.R.D. agent disappears among the paranormal chaos. *Rob Williams and Laurence Campbell return to the Hellboy universe! First of a two-part standalone Hellboy story.* *Praise for The Sword of Hyperborea: "Campbell delivers some brilliant visuals throughout the issue. The story has a wonderful dark tone that the art captures perfectly with every page and panel." —Super Powered Fancast*

*ALSO AVAILABLE: The Sword of Hyperborea (ISBN: 9781506729824), Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1952–1954 (ISBN: 9781506744698), Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1955–1957 (ISBN: 9781506744568), Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Beast of Vargu and Others (ISBN: 9781506711300), Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Return of Effie Kolb and Others (ISBN: 9781506731360), Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Secret of Chesbro House and Others (ISBN: 9781506735177)*

Space Scouts #1

WRITER: MATT KINDT

ARTIST: DAVID RUBIN (COVER A, COLORIST)

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Sergio Aragonés)

NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $7.99 | UPC: 76156801447100111

A brand-new science-fiction, action-adventure odyssey by Ether's Matt Kindt and David Rubin. A young girl heads to the center of the universe to compete in a reality show to become the next "Space Scout." What starts as a teenage drama turns into deadly war at the edge of the universe as the "winning" recruits are sent into a clandestine interminable battle that they most likely won't survive. Space Scouts is the latest release from Flux House Books, a new boutique imprint that will feature the writing (and sometimes) art of acclaimed comics creator Matt Kindt, with crime, science-fiction, horror, and humor stories, all told and presented in startling and untraditional ways. *A SPECIAL MAGAZINE-SIZED SPACE ODYSSEY, EACH ISSUE FEATURES SPECIAL BONUS MATERIAL! Three-issue series.*

John Le Carré's: The Circus—Losing Control #1

WRITER: MATT KINDT

ARTIST: IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA (COVER)

COLORIST: BRAD SIMPSON

LETTERER: SIMON BOWLAND

NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $5.99 | UPC: 76156801455600111

Every day, the intelligence agents of the Circus are enmeshed in high-stakes, high-wire acts that the average citizen would never notice. They protect Britain's most sensitive secrets—and in modern Britain, secrets are everything. At the head of it all is Control: the all-powerful puppet master who decides who goes where, who does what, and sometimes, of necessity, who lives and who dies. But now, Control has vanished. He doesn't show up at the office. He misses his meetings. He won't—or can't—answer his phone. He is, simply, nowhere. Control's assistant Maggie is the only one who knows he's gone, and with a critical mission blown in Berlin, the clock is ticking. Maggie knows every protocol, every password, and every operative—but whether something has happened to Control or whether this is part of his plan, she has no idea. Either way, she can't trust anyone with the knowledge of his absence. Can she even trust him? Secrets within the Circus have a way of coming unraveled, and Maggie will have to act fast . . . or risk the walls tumbling down around her. *Written by Harvey Award–winning and NYT bestselling writer and artist Matt Kindt. Three-issue series.*

Archie vs. Minor Threats #4

WRITERS: PATTON OSWALT, JORDAN BLUM, TIMMY HEAGUE

ARTIST: SCOTT KOBLISH

COVER A: SCOTT HEPBURN

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Scott Koblish)

NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801429700411

Archie Andrews of Riverdale and Frankie Follis, a.k.a. Playtime, are forced to team up. From adversaries to allies, an unlikely alliance is forged! The duo have been sucked into a magical abyss after chasing after the almighty Five Fingers of Merlin AND more importantly, their beloved Betty & Scalpel! This vortex of magic bends time and space to alter reality, confronting those who enter with their past and future, challenging them to question everything they know about themselves and the lives they live. Can our dysfunctional dynamic duo survive this twisted mystic realm, or will the magic-addicted Top Hat get in the way of not just saving the women they love, but their homes of Riverdale and Twilight City . . . ? Crime, milkshakes, and magic await you in this climatic crescendo finale of the first ever Minor Threats crossover! From the villainously comedic minds of Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Timmy Heague, featuring artwork by the dastardly yet brilliant Scott Koblish! *Series finale!*

Minor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive #2

WRITERS: PATTON OSWALT, JORDAN BLUM

ARTIST: SCOTT HEPBURN (COVER A)

COLORIST: IAN HERRING

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (J. Gonzo)

NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801454900211

The hit superhero saga that's Watchmen meets The Wire returns from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, showrunners of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K on HULU, and superstar artist Scott Hepburn (Tom Morello's Orchid). The Minor Threats have gone underground, standing on their last leg as they fight for the future of Twilight City. Frankie Follis, a.k.a. the supervillain Playtime, desperately needs a leader for her new ragtag team of rejects and sets her sights on recruiting the greatest superhero of all—the Searcher! After traveling to Meteor Falls, she instead finds a recently depowered shell of the former champion of justice. The Searcher: no more. On top of that Frankie, Scalpel and the others are attacked by an all-new, all-deadly version of the Action. And if that wasn't enough, the team-up no one asked for—Brain Tease and Barfly pull a heist! And folks, it doesn't go well . . . *Five-issue series.*

Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks Series 1 #2

WRITER: GREG PAK

ARTISTS: WILTON SANTOS, EDVAN ALVES

COLORIST: RAUL ANGULO

COVER A: MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Uzuri)

NOVEMBER 26, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801456300211

The Fallbacks have plundered the Lost Lord of Loudwater's tomb, but the treasure may not be worth the trouble. As a fearsome white dragon, apparently awoken by the Fallbacks' heist, descends upon Loudwater, the party rushes to defend the town. Can they fend off the draconic menace before it freezes all of Loudwater? Also, a new challenge arises: the Tournament of Heroes! It's the perfect opportunity for the Fallbacks to show up Angrilyne's team, if they can win . . . *Greg Pak, the hit author of Planet Hulk, Darth Vader, and Lawful, shows off his Dungeon Master bona fides in this brand-new D&D adventure! Four-issue series.*

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins I #6

WRITERS: MATTHEW MERCER, MATTHEW COLVILLE

ARTIST: OLIVIA SAMSON

COLORIST: CHRIS NORTHROP

COVER A: ERIC POWELL

NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801419800611

The heroes reunited at last! Aboard The Mockingbird, Vox Machina fights their way to Iselda as well as the source of the poison that has been plaguing Stilben. They already feel weary and outnumbered, while Iselda doesn't need a hand at all—she's already got plenty. What will happen to our burgeoning band of adventurers? Find out in the conclusion to Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Series I! *Celebrating 10 years of Critical Role! Series finale!*

FML #8

WRITER: KELLY SUE DECONNICK

ARTIST: DAVID LÓPEZ (COVER A)

COLORIST: CRIS PETER

LETTERER: CLAYTON COWLES

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Phil Jimenez)

NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801301600811

The STFU kids fight for their lives and their futures in a Convention Center-turned-post-apocalyptic-battleground, setting the stage for the OG Riot Grrls to relive and resolve the anarchic spirit of their Gen X heydays with steel-toed boots and battle bats in hand. In a world teetering on the edge, FML celebrates the strength of youth and the power of a story. It shows us that amidst the chaos of today, we're all making peace with our monsters. *Each issue features bonus material exclusive to the single issues only, such as interviews, essays on music and more! THE MAGICAL PROMISE OF YOUTH FACES DOWN THE SINISTER CYNICISM OF TODAY'S WORLD IN FML'S MAIN EVENT–WORTHY CONCLUSION.*

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #2: The Sword of Flaws Part 2

WRITER: TIM SEELEY

ARTIST: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II (COVER A)

COLORIST: ANDREW DALHOUSE

LETTERER: ANDWORLD DESIGN

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Christian Ward)

NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801401300211

An ancient artifact has been unearthed from the highest peaks of Eternia. Teela assembles an expedition to investigate, while He-Man and Orko seek answers from the Sorceress. Meanwhile, Evil-Lyn, Skeletor, and his henchmen embark on their own journey to the violet mystery. But the artifact is not the only relic returned from the past, as heroes and villains alike face off against dangerous Preternian powers. *Script by the critically acclaimed and New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley. Illustrated by Eisner Award–winning artist Freddie E. Williams II. Four-issue series.*

The Adventures of Lumen N. #3

WRITER: JAMES ROBINSON

ARTISTS: PHIL HESTER (COVER), MARC DEERING

COLORIST: BILL CRABTREE

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Troy Nixey)

NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801438900311

Lumen has now fully embraced her destiny as the granddaughter of Captain Nemo as well as all the adventure that comes with it. But this new life still has more surprises in store, including Lumen's first encounter with Nemo's legendary submarine the Nautilus along with its storied crew. But with Robur the Conqueror revealed as the villain behind everything, can the Nautilus out-run Robur's own deadly flying vessel the Albatross as they both race to Paris, with Lumen and Nemo intent on saving the city while Robur plans for its destruction. *A brand-new adventure series by James Robinson, Phil Hester, Marc Deering, and Bill Crabtree! Four-issue series.*

Captain Henry and the Graveyard of Time #2

WRITERS: MIKE MIGNOLA, BRUCE ZICK

ARTIST: BRUCE ZICK (COVER A, COLORIST)

LETTERER: CLEM ROBINS

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Rafael Albuquerque)

NOVEMBER 26, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801459400211

The wayward Captain discovers he isn't alone on the mysterious planet when he meets another traveler. But while others have been trapped—none have been able to leave. Mike Mignola and Bruce Zick cowrite and Zick (Thor, The Atomic Legion) draws this new series that explores an uncharted corner of the Hellboy universe! *A new four-part miniseries in the world of Hellboy!*

Nemesis Forever #3

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

ARTIST: MATTEO SCALERA (COVER A)

COLORIST: GIOVANNA NIRO

LETTERER: CLEM ROBINS

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Matteo Scalera B&W)

NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801217000311

Nemesis has launched his biggest plan yet and has an elite team of henchmen making it happen, unaware that one of them is a mole and working for the FBI. Is she really prepared to do all the terrible things he asks or will she blow her cover? *The return of Millarworld's most popular character! Five-issue series.*

Huck: Big Bad World #6

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

ARTIST: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE (COVER A)

COLORIST: DAVE MCCAIG

LETTERER: CLEM ROBINS

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Bret Blevins)

NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801215600611

Huck and his pregnant girlfriend are hiding in the woods after all the other people with remarkable abilities have been murdered. We also discover the secret of the old lady in the forest who has given superpowers to random people around the world. *Series finale!*

Masterminds #3

WRITER: ZACK ZAPLAN

ARTIST: STEPHEN THOMPSON (COVER A)

COLORIST: THIAGO ROCHA

LETTERER: HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Keron Grant)

NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801435800311

Level Three. After a brush with death in the audition's most dangerous puzzle yet, a suspicious and paranoid Edward discovers the Masterminds are everywhere, watching his every step and controlling his every move. As he tries to secretly investigate their true motives and identities, he soon realizes that in this game, he can't trust anyone. *A world of brilliant puzzle solving that will test readers. Five-issue series.*

Kill All Immortals II #2

WRITER: ZACK KAPLAN

ARTIST: FICO OSSIO

COLORIST: THIAGO ROCHA

LETTERER: HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU

COVER A: OLIVER BARRETT

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Ivan Tao)

NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801217000311

When Vikings defy the world, they must do it bravely, with heads held high. Now reunited, the Asvalds journey into the mysterious world of other immortals, seeking ancient secrets about their supernatural origins to help them in their new war. But Frey soon finds herself facing threats from her enemies, both beyond and within her own family. *Five-issue series.*

Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories—Elspeth #3

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST: OWEN GIENI (COVER A)

COLORIST: HILARY JENKINS

LETTERER: CLAYTON COWLES

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Tyler Crook), C (Kieran Yanner)

NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801399300311

Support for Elspeth grows in the Underworld, and the reluctant hero faces an Agent of Fate—the Nyxborn Calix. *Written by acclaimed writer Dan Watters and illustrated by the talented Owen Gieni. In partnership with Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast, Dark Horse expands the world of Magic: The Gathering! Four-issue series. DEFY THE GODS. DEFY FATE. DEFY DEATH.*

Powers 25 #3

WRITER: BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

ARTIST: MICHAEL AVON OEMING (COVER A)

COLORIST: NICK FILARDI

LETTERER: JOSH REED

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Alex Maleev)

NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801445700311

The return of the multiple Eisner Award–winning series continues. The original creators of Powers have returned with a brand-new case featuring brand-new secrets from the Powers universe. Meet brand new Powers detective Moebius Moon. The first ever Powers detective with powers. Who is he? What is driving him? And what are his special powers secrets? This very special flashback issue also features a smattering of fan favorite guest stars from Powers past. Featuring another in a series of Powers anniversary Dark Horse all-stars variant covers. *Twelve-issue series.*

Nocturnals: The Sinister Path #3

WRITER: DAN BRERETON (COVER A)

ARTIST: DAN BRERETON

LETTERER: LOIS BUHALIS

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Bret Blevins)

NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801444000311

Halloween Girl makes further discoveries about her ectoplasmic pests, while the Judge's feral children enact revenge for the past sins of their father and his surviving cronies. The Nocturnals finally collide with the Hemlock family's dark reckoning, but they may be too late to save an old friend from the wrath of the bestial Thorne Hemlock. *Thirty-first Anniversary of Dan Brereton's masterpiece, Nocturnals. Four-issue series.*

Quick Stops Volume 3 #4

WRITER: KEVIN SMITH

ARTIST: AHMED RAAFAT (COVER A)

LETTERER: ANDREW THOMAS

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Chogrin)

NOVEMBER 26, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801431000411

The enigmatic Jones sisters have appeared peripherally throughout the View Askewniverse, adding a little free-spirited spice to the day-to-day of Leonardo, New Jersey. In the final issue of Quick Stops Volume 3, we find all three sisters together for an illuminating family-focused story time. This comic takes place the day after Tricia Jones witnessed a unique live recording of a game show at her local mall in Mallrats, the day Heather Jones and Rick Derris left Quick Stops Groceries for some beach time in Clerks, and while Chasing Amy's Alyssa Jones takes the train down from the city to visit her parents. *Series finale!*

Orphan and the Five Beasts: Bath of Blood #2

WRITER: JAMES STOKOE (COVER)

ARTIST: JAMES STOKOE

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Soo Lee)

NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801448800211

With a promising lead on the whereabouts of the third Beast in hand, Orphan Mo and her adopted clan of mountain bandits team up with the enigmatic Inspector Xiao to end the Beast's reign of terror. Even as they close in, an old enemy returns to stir the pot . . . *THE RETURNING KUNG-FU EPIC FROM JAMES STOKOE, THE CREATOR BEHIND ORC STAIN AND ALIENS: DEAD ORBIT! Four-issue series.*

Red Book I #2

WRITERS: JAMES TYNION IV, MICHAEL AVON OEMING

ARTIST: MICHAEL AVON OEMING (COVER A)

LETTERER: TOM NAPOLITANO

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Ivan Tao)

NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801443300211

China, 1994. Meng Zhaoguo, a logger with the Red Flag Logging Commune, witnesses a glowing white object crash into the Phoenix Mountain near the Russian border. The mysterious events and natural phenomenon surrounding the sighting have confounded for decades, defying scientific logic. The New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award–winning cocreators of Something is Killing the Children, The Nice House on the Lake, The Department of Truth, and Powers follow up their acclaimed work on Blue Book with an all-new volume of "true" tales capturing the strange world of alien encounters—this time focusing on the uncanny extraterrestrial stories of Russia and China. Also features a brand-new True Weird backup story. *Four-issue series.*

Resident Alien: The Book of Changes #3

WRITER: PETER HOGAN

ARTIST: STEVE PARKHOUSE (COVER)

NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801431000411

With Harry's newly-arrived "relatives" experiencing life on Earth and getting quickly settled in enough to blend in, things are hectic in the Twelvetrees household! Preparations are in motion to approach the government's head of Project Icarus, but how will these new visitors assure the safety of Clover and Harry without exposing them? *The comics that inspired the hit TV series! Four-issue series.*

Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands #3

WRITER: CAVAN SCOTT

ARTIST: ROBERT HACK (COLORIST)

LETTERER: COMICRAFT

COVER: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801449500311

As the First Order spreads fear across the galaxy, Leia, Rey, Chewie, and Finn rush to deliver aid to a Twi'lek colony. But upon arriving, they find something much worse than stormtroopers: the terrifying Nightlander! The heroes must scramble to stop the otherworldly fiend, lest it escape into the land of the living and make the galaxy its ghastly domain! *Introducing the Nightlander, a Star Wars boogeyman designed by legendary artist Iain McCaig! Written by Cavan Scott, the New York Times bestselling author of Star Wars Adventures: Vader's Castle and a story architect of The High Republic initiative. Featuring cover art by the iconic horror artist Francesco Francavilla! Three-issue series.*

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories—Tides of Terror #4

WRITER: GEORGE MANN

ARTISTS: LUIS MOROCHO, LE BEAU UNDERWOOD

COLORIST: MICHAEL ATIYEH

COVER: EDUARDO MELLO

NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801385600411

After making a startling discovery about the cause of the disaster, Jedi Master Kit Fisto dives to the sea floor in a last-ditch effort to rescue those trapped on the sinking Axil Research Station. Among the submerged ruins, he comes face-to-face with the fearsome Xorfin. Can Fisto best the monsters and save the station, or will the remaining researchers become leviathan food? *Series finale!*

TexArcanum #4

WRITER: CHRISTOPHER MONFETTE

ARTIST: MIGUEL MARTOS (COVER)

COLORIST: PATRICIO DELPECHE

LETTERER: MICHAEL HEISLER

NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801425900411

With the heads of the Garrison and Reilly clans now captive, Avery discovers the key to negotiating a truce lies buried in the past, in the fiery wreckage of an Old West locomotive that derailed over a century ago. Thankfully, its spirit still whistles across the countryside. If only Avery can somehow manage a heist on a ghost train, there may be hope for the Heartland yet. *Series finale!*

The Guy in the Chair #2

WRITERS: HANNAH ROSE MAY, UTKARSH AMBUDKAR

ARTIST: GUILLERMO SANNA (COVER)

COLORIST: DEARBHLA KELLY

NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC: 76156801457000211

Ripped from his comfortable place behind a computer screen, former tactical analyst Abhi must enter the fray with Merlin, the field agent that has stolen his heart (and top-secret government assets). Transitioning from a behind-the-scenes "Guy in the Chair" to a front-row seat to danger, Abhi must now face more direct threats to life and limb as the two of them outrun their former employer the Observatory . . . who will stop at nothing to eliminate the two before they threaten the organization's well-planned global takeover. *Four-issue series.*

Christmas 365

WRITERS: MIKEY WAY, JONATHAN RIVERA

ARTIST: PIOTR KOWALSKI (COVER)

COLORIST: BRAD SIMPSON

LETTERER: JOSH REED

DECEMBER 2, 2025 | 96 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $19.99 | ISBN: 9781506745695

From creators Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) and Jonathan Rivera (Cave Carson has an Interstellar Eye) comes the most bizarre holiday comic yet! The holidays weren't always so tough for Peter Rockwell and his family, but a tragic and challenging year finds them stressed out and drifting apart when they should be pulling together. After accepting the wisdom of a Santa Claus at his local mall, Peter hatches a plan to give his family the best year ever, one Christmas at a time! Collects Christmas 365 #1–#4.

Assassin's Apprentice Volume 3

WRITERS: JODY HOUSER, ROBIN HOBB

ARTIST: RYAN KELLY

COLORIST: JORDIE BELLAIRE

DECEMBER 9, 2025 | 144 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $29.99 | ISBN: 9781506728995

The third and final chapter of the critically acclaimed comics adaptation of Assassin's Apprentice—book one of the high fantasy epic the Farseer trilogy by New York Times bestselling author Robin Hobb. In the third volume of Assassin's Apprentice, Fitz faces Galen's final test in Skill training. But when tragedy strikes at Buckkeep, he must choose between completing his training or returning home. Fitz grapples with feelings of isolation, Chade returns, and Fitz is set to the task of waiting on a depleted Prince Verity. With the kingdom plagued by Red Ship Raiders and the Six Duchies in turmoil, King Shrewd aims to bring unity to the lands through a royal wedding. Deceptions and misconceptions abound, and Fitz is given an assignment that forces him to decide between his duty, his honor, and his life. Collects Assassin's Apprentice III #1–#6.

Eerie Archives Volume 12

WRITERS: BERNIE WRIGHTSON, DOUG MOENCH

ARTISTS: WALLY WOOD, RICHARD CORBEN

DECEMBER 16, 2025 | 536 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $34.99 | ISBN: 9781506749617

Now in a packed-full double volume with twice as many ghoulish stories, previously collected in Dark Horse's hardcover volumes 13 and 14. Collecting eight issues and nine covers of Warren Publishing's legendary Eerie horror anthology, this double-volume paperback edition features dark and dystopian tales from talents like Wally Wood, Alex Toth, Bernie Wrightson, Richard Corben, and more. Revel in the vengeful exploits of favorite recurring characters Coffin, Exterminator One, and others! This volume also includes all original letters columns, haunting full-color painted covers by Ken Kelly and Sanjulián, and introductions by modern horror pioneer and painter Tom Neely (The Blot, The Wolf) and prolific Warren writer Budd Lewis!

Creepy Presents: Alex Toth

WRITER: ALEX TOTH

ARTIST: ALEX TOTH

DECEMBER 2, 2025 | 168 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $24.99 | ISBN: 9781506753201

A brilliant creator who wielded a dynamic, minimalist style, Alex Toth is considered a master in the fields of comic book storytelling, animation, and design. With Creepy Presents Alex Toth, all of his vibrant and thrilling stories from Creepy and Eerie are now collected in an affordable oversized paperback! With an introduction by Douglas Wolk (Reading Comics: How Graphic Novels Work and What They Mean), this collection of timeless tales will thrill, educate, and excite fans of horror, comics, and stellar illustration work. Major collaborations with Archie Goodwin, Doug Moench, Carmine Infantino, and others are included!

Madman Omnibus Volume 2

WRITER: MICHAEL ALLRED

ARTIST: MICHAEL ALLRED

DECEMBER 23, 2025 | 576 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $49.99 | ISBN: 9781506738086

Almost 600 pages drawn by legendary comics creator Michael Allred! Madman's debut series is presented in color for the ultimate surreal superhero reading experience in an affordable omnibus format. Volume two collects many of Mike Allred's popular Madman comics stories including numerous Madman spinoffs and crossovers, featuring the Superman/Madman crossover and the Powers/Madman one-shot written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by Michel Avon Oeming. This six-volume Madman universe omnibus library edition series collects all of Allred's award-winning Madman universe (a.k.a. the "Madmaniverse") stories in selected reading order for the ultimate Madman fan! *ALSO AVAILABLE: Madman Omnibus Volume 1 (ISBN: 9781506738079)*

The Shaolin Cowboy: Beginning of the End Results—21 Years of Blood, Sweat, and Chainsaws

WRITER: GEOF DARROW

ARTIST: GEOF DARROW

COLORIST: DAVE STEWART

DECEMBER 23, 2025 | 296 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $34.99 | ISBN: 9781506752969

Celebrating twenty-one years of the Eisner Award–winning highly praised Shaolin Cowboy comics series comes this brand-new collection, featuring essential stories for all fans of the legendary and renowned artist Geof Darrow's brilliantly detailed artwork and Dave Stewart's beautiful colors. Collected in this special anniversary deluxe hardcover edition are The Shaolin Cowboy: Start Trek and the long out-of-print fan favorite Bourbon Thret comics from Comics and Stories, originally published in France by Moebius' publishing house Ædena. What lies ahead are over two hundred pages where every single panel is a work of art. You can look at these pages for years and always see something new in the details. Showcasing the essence of the Shaolin Cowboy over the last two decades, this commemorative and epic publication is a truly stunning must-have collection of art for Geof Darrow fans everywhere. *HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THE SCU!*

The Art of Anno 117: Pax Romana

WRITER: UBISOFT

ARTIST: UBISOFT

DECEMBER 9, 2025 | 232 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $54.99 | ISBN: 9781506752617

In Ubisoft's Anno 117: Pax Romana, players take on the role of a Roman Governor whose duty is to create and explore new cities across diverse biomes in the year 117 AD—the height of the roman empire! Ever expanding into uncharted provinces, players will encounter an array of historically-inspired characters with the goal of achieving glory for their Emperor. Experience the development of the most recent entry in the perennial real-time strategy economic simulator series with vibrant and painterly artwork beautifully displayed across attentively-designed pages. The Art of Anno 117: Pax Romana is an essential assembly of art and exposition that is perfect for fans of the iconic game series and connoisseurs of the golden age of Roman history.

The Art of DOOM: The Dark Ages

WRITER: BETHESDA SOFTWORKS

ARTIST: ID SOFTWARE

DECEMBER 2, 2025 | 224 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $54.99 | ISBN: 9781506750170

In DOOM: The Dark Ages, players take control of the iconic Doom Slayer in a brutal new setting wherein the nigh immortal warrior must purge ancient kingdoms of the vile demonic scourge. This full-color art book overflows with behind-the-scenes artwork created for the next entry in the quintessential first-person shooter series. Explore the development on the hotly anticipated blood-soaked action experience—including an ever-expanding bestiary and arsenal—in glorious detail! The Art of DOOM: The Dark Ages is a gloriously gore-encrusted and beautifully bone-crushing love letter to the first-person shooter genre, and is an indispensable addition to any DOOM fan's collection!

Gunsmith Cats Omnibus Volume 3

WRITER: KENICHI SONODA

ARTIST: KENICHI SONODA

TRANSLATORS: DANA LEWIS, TOREN SMITH

DECEMBER 2, 2025 | 648 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $29.99 | ISBN: 9781506746241

Chicago in the 1990s—a city of crime that means good business for two young women: bounty hunter partners Rally and Minnie-May, the Gunsmith Cats! Fans will love this crime manga classic from the '90s from the character designer of Bubblegum Crisis, printed in an oversized format and high-quality paper. In Gunsmith Cats Omnibus Vol. 3, custody battles can get nasty—but rarely as nasty as the situation Rally and Minnie-May are caught up in. Michael Stone, the famed hypnotist and stage magician known professionally as "Mister Smart" has jumped bail on a hit-and-run, which made him Rally's business . . . and then kidnapping gets added to the rap sheet, as Smart is set up by his estranged wife on a false charge of abducting his own daughter, Jeena. But this is much more than just a family dispute, as behind the personal drama is a scheme to use Smart's skills to rob $20 million in Mob money . . . with Jeena's life as penalty if he doesn't pull off the trick! *ALSO AVAILABLE: Gunsmith Cats Omnibus Volume 1 (ISBN: 9781506746227), Gunsmith Cats Omnibus Volume 2 (ISBN: 9781506746234)*

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Volume 8

WRITER: SUMITO OOWARA

ARTIST: SUMITO OOWARA

TRANSLATOR: KUMAR SIVASUBRAMANIAN

DECEMBER 9, 2025 | 168 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $14.99 | ISBN: 9781506749754

Continues the story beyond the end of the Eizouken anime! Kanamori may love making money—but no matter the price, she's not going to sell out Eizouken's creative vision! It was the trailer they made for Clutch that Machete with Strength! that convinced Sowande, the strong-willed secretary of the Student Council, to approve Eizouken as a campus club at Shibahama High. But Sowande has warned Eizouken all along that if they try to win an audience for their anime outside the school, they risk a collision between their creative freedom as amateur students, and the grown-up world of media and politicians. *ALSO AVAILABLE: Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Volume 1–4 (ISBNs: 9781506718972, 9781506718989, 9781506718996, 9781506731490)*

Planetes Deluxe Edition Book 2

WRITER: MAKOTO YUKIMURA

ARTIST: MAKOTO YUKIMURA

TRANSLATORS: YUKI JOHNSON, ANNA WENGER

DECEMBER 2, 2025 | 536 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $49.99 | ISBN: 9781506750156

It's 2078, and eighteen astronauts represent all humanity on its first voyage to Jupiter. And their humanity is more precious than the treasure they seek. Hachimaki is determined to break free of Earth's gravity well by joining the crew of the fusion-powered Von Braun on its epic first crewed journey to Jupiter. If the giant planet can be successfully reached and harvested for the helium-3 fuel in its atmosphere, the entire solar system will open up to humanity. But it isn't only worlds whose paths are made by unseen orbits through time and space . . . it's people, and Hachimaki must confront the tension of tightening his human bonds to Earth through marriage, even as he seeks the far frontier—just as his old captain, Fee Carmichael, must seek that invisible balance of forces with the past, present, and future generations of her own earthbound family. *FROM MANGA ICON MAKOTO YUKIMURA, THE CREATOR OF VINLAND SAGA! ALSO AVAILABLE: Planetes Deluxe Edition Book 1 (ISBN: 9781506750149)*

Red & Blue: Monster Hunters

WRITER: SARA SOLER

ARTIST: JOAMETTE GIL

TRANSLATOR: SILVIA PEREA LABAYEN

DECEMBER 9, 2025 | 64 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $14.99 | ISBN: 9781506749815

When Red and Blue started out on the road to being professional heroes, they didn't expect it to be so . . . well, difficult. While Blue is feeling disheartened by what seems to be a dead-end internship, Red is struggling to find jobs that actually pay in cash. But all this could change when they get sucked into a hidden crime ring that might help them get their dream jobs . . . if they're willing to compromise their heroic morals and fall in line. Originally published in Spanish, Red & Blue: Monster Hunters is translated to English for the first time!

The Art of The Outer Worlds 2

WRITER: OBSIDIAN ENTERTAINMENT

ARTIST: OBSIDIAN ENTERTAINMENT

DECEMBER 16, 2025 | 208 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $54.99 | ISBN: 9781506748436

For one low price, you can view hundreds of art pieces detailing the brand-new journeys available to you on distant and exploitable planets. And not only that, you'll be able to observe the wonders of an isolated star system filled with astonishing new environments, state-of-the-art weapons and armor, and mysterious and dangerous creatures—all accompanied by brilliantly insightful creator commentary! This painstakingly assembled content gives you, the valuable clientele, a behind-the-scenes look at years of productive labor on the eagerly awaited sequel. The Art of The Outer Worlds 2 invites you to peruse never-before-seen designs, concept art, character development, and more! What luck!

Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher: The Witcher

WRITERS: ANDRZEJ SAPKOWSKI, ALEKSANDRA ZIELINSKA

ARTISTS: MICHAEL DOWLING, LUIS NCT

DECEMBER 16, 2025 | 56 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $17.99 | ISBN: 9781506726977

Sin manifests into bloodlust in this graphic novel adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's original short story. Geralt pursues a proclamation from a king of a bloodthirsty monster plaguing his palace. A hefty reward is offered to cure the beast, but not to kill it, for the king holds a secret—what lies beneath the palace is beyond the spawn of evil. Tried and failed by charlatans, Geralt sets out to claim the bounty—by decree of the king or by the pleas of those who wish the creature dead. This graphic novel is the fourth in a series of adaptations from Sapkowski's acclaimed short story collection The Last Wish! *ALSO AVAILABLE: Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher: Grain of Truth (ISBN: 9781506726953), The Lesser Evil (ISBN: 9781506726960), The Edge of the World (ISBN: 9781506726984)*

ON SALE NOVEMBER 5, 2025

– [ ] *He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #2: The Sword of Flaws Part 2* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Huck: Big Bad World #6* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Nemesis Forever #3* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Orphan and the Five Beasts: Bath of Blood #2* (CVR A)

– [ ] *Resident Alien: The Book of Changes #3*

– [ ] *Space Scouts #1* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *TexArcanum #4*

ON SALE NOVEMBER 12, 2025

– [ ] *The Adventures of Lumen N. #3*

– [ ] *American Caper #1* (CVR A, CVR B, CVR C, CVR D, CVR E)

– [ ] *FML #8* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Ghost Ships of Labrador #1* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Kill All Immortals II #2* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Masterminds #3* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories—Tides of Terror #4*

ON SALE NOVEMBER 19, 2025

– [ ] *Archie vs Minor Threats #4* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins I #6* (CVR A)

– [ ] *The Guy in the Chair #2* (CVR A)

– [ ] *John Le Carré's: The Circus—Losing Control*

– [ ] *Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories—Elspeth #3* (CVR A, CVR B, CVR C)

– [ ] *Minor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive #2* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Powers 25 #3* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Red Book I #2* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Nocturnals: The Sinister Path #3* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands #3* (CVR A)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 26, 2025

– [ ] *Captain Henry and the Graveyard of Time #2* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks Series 1 #2* (CVR A, CVR B)

– [ ] *Devil On My Shoulder #1* (CVR A, CVR B, CVR C)

– [ ] *Quick Stops Volume 3 #4* (CVR A, CVR B)

ON SALE DECEMBER 2, 2025

– [ ] *The Art of DOOM: The Dark Ages*

– [ ] *Christmas 365*

– [ ] *Creepy Presents: Alex Toth*

– [ ] *Gunsmith Cats Omnibus Volume 3*

– [ ] *Planetes Deluxe Edition Book 2*

ON SALE DECEMBER 9, 2025

– [ ] *The Art of Anno 117: Pax Romana*

– [ ] *Assassin's Apprentice Volume 3*

– [ ] *Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Volume 8*

– [ ] *Red & Blue: Monster Hunters*

– [ ] *The Shaolin Cowboy: Beginning of the End Results—21 Years of Blood, Sweat, and Chainsaws*

ON SALE DECEMBER 16, 2025

– [ ] *The Art of The Outer Worlds 2*

– [ ] *Eerie Archives Volume 12 (Double-Sized Volume)*

– [ ] *Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher: The Witcher*

ON SALE DECEMBER 23, 2025

– [ ] *Madman Omnibus Volume 2*

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!