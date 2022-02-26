Dark Knights of Steel #5 Preview: Ivy Has a Proposal for Harley

Poison Ivy will help the Els defend their kingdom in this preview of Dark Knights of Steel #5… but only if Harley Quinn will move into the forest with her. But what will these two do to entertain themselves out there in the woods with no one around? Check out the preview below.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #5

DC Comics

0122DC119

0122DC120 – Dark Knights of Steel #5 Joshua Middleton Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Yasmine Putri (CA) Dan Mora

Betrayals and assassinations have brought the world to the brink of war! As the Kingdom of Storms and Themyscira prepare for invasion, the El family is reunited at last to mourn their father…but what secrets does Bruce Wayne have that could prove vital to the future of the land?

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $3.99

