Dark Web Finale #1 Preview: Final Boss Battle Earth's heroes, and The Goblin Queen, prepare for final battle with Chasm and his army of demons in this preview of Dark Web Finale #1.

Dark Web Finale #1

by Zeb Wells & Adam Kubert, cover by Adam Kubert

The dawn rises after the demonic invasion of New York City, but what will that light reveal? It will reveal Chasm's final gambit and the new denizens of Hell he helped create and unleash on Spider-Man and the X-Men! See how Dark Web changed this city's landscape forever!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.21"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Feb 01, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620499100111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620499100121 – DARK WEB FINALE 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620499100131 – DARK WEB FINALE 1 MEDINA VARIANT – $4.99 US

